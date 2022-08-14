Today, Amazon is the largest online retailer in the world that sells a wide variety of products that number millions. There are plenty of people buying stuff from online retailers every sing day. Some buy electronics, some buy clothes, and some even buy books. Many people may not know this, but in the initial stages of Amazon.com, only books were sold on it. The website used to take orders for books and then deliver them to the doorstep across the world. Since then, the company expanded its reach and diversified by selling many other products. But Books still remain an important category of products sold on its online shopping platforms. Nowadays, people are buying Ebooks rather than getting paperback ones. Amazon also sells those on its website. But what if you want to return it back after buying it? Can you return Ebooks to Amazon? Read the article to know.

Does Amazon Accept Ebook Returns?

Yes, you can return the Ebooks that you ordered on Amazon. When you buy a book without knowing anything about it, there’s a 50-50 chance for you to like it or not. In such a case, it makes sense for you to think about returning it and getting your money back. Fortunately, you can do that on Amazon. When you purchase any Ebook on Amazon, you have 7 days to return it back and request a refund. Sometimes you may order the Ebook by accident, when that happens, you can return it back within 7 days from the date of purchase. If you are not keen on keeping the Ebook with yourself, then you also have the option of renting for a period of time. This is a perfectly good way to save money when ordering an Ebook. If you want to know more details regarding Amazon’s return policy, then continue reading the article.

How to Return an Ebook to Amazon?

If you don’t like the Ebook that you bought on Amazon, or if you accidentally purchased it, then you can simply request a return. The process for returning the Ebook back to Amazon is a fairly simple thing to do. Here are the steps explaining how to return Ebooks to Amazon.

To request a return for an Ebook, you first need to log in to the Amazon account and then go to Amazon.com/digitalorders.

After you do that, you will be brought to the page that shows all your Ebook purchase history.

In there, sells the Ebook that you want to return. Take note that the return period expiry is written in bold text. You will have to return the book within that period.

Once you identify the Ebook, click on the “Return for Refund” option that you see below the book cover.

After you select the return option, you will be shown redirected to a pop-up window, where you need to enter the reason why you are returning the book.

After the return has been processed, that refund amount will soon be given to you as credits. You can use those credits to buy another Ebook from Amazon. Keep in mind that the return period for Ebooks is 7 days from the date of purchase. You will need to return your book before that period ends for the return to be eligible.

Can You Return the Ebooks Purchase on Amazon Kindle?

Yes, you can return the Ebooks that you purchased on Amazon Kindle. The Kindle is an e-reader produced by Amazon. You can browse, buy, download and read the e-book on that device. The Kindle app is an e-reader app on which you can buy Ebooks and read them, the same as you do on Amazon. As you know, Kindle is a part of Amazon. So all the retailer’s Ebooks are sold in the Kindle app. You can also return Kindle Ebooks within 7 days from the date of purchase. The thing about Kindle is that at a time, you can only have 10 books on your app. So, if you want to buy and download another Ebook, you will have to first offload one book from the library. Keep this in mind when thinking of buying Ebooks from Amazon’s Kindle.

Can You Rent Ebooks From Amazon?

No, Amazon does not rent out Ebooks. If you are not willing to purchase an Ebook, then you can simply rent it for a period of time, but not from Amazon. By renting the Ebooks, you won’t have to pay nearly as much as when you are buying them. Many reading enthusiasts rent the books and finish them before their rent period is over and then return them. You can return the Ebook anytime during the renting period but is different in the case of Amazon. There are millions of Ebooks that you can buy from Amazon’s Kindle, but you cannot rent them. But although the company does not rent Ebooks, they do rent our physical books. If you are looking to rent a textbook for a semester, then you can totally do that on Amazon.

How to Return Rented Books Back to Amazon?

As I have said, although you cannot rent Ebooks from Amazon, you can rent physical books, especially textbooks. Owning a textbook is only useful as long as you are in the semester. But if you were to rent it, not only will you save money, but you may also end up saving paper. But in case you want to rent the book before its renting period ends, you can also do that on Amazon. Here are steps to return a rented book back to Amazon.

Go to the Amazon Website and then log in to your account. After you do that, Select the “Manage Your Rentals” section.

On that page, select the rented book which you want to return. Once you select it, click on the “Return Rental” option.

After you do that, the website will ask you to select a drop-off location for the book. You have the option of choosing a local parcel service or an Amazon pick-up location. Once you select, you will be given a shipping label.

Take your rented book and box it up with a packing slip. Then print out the shipping label and then stick it to the box.

Finally, once all this is done, drop off the package containing the rental book at the assigned mailing location or station.

Does Amazon Allow You to Return Ebooks After Reading Them?

The return policy for Ebooks is that you can return them within 7 days from the date of purchase. That means, if you want to read the Ebook and return it, you will have to do it within a week. Amazon does not know whether you have read the book or not. So, even if you read the book by the end of so return period expiry date, Amazon will still accept the return. And once the return is confirmed, you will get back your refund in credits almost immediately. You can use those credits to buy some other book. In case, you want to return an audiobook that you bought from Amazon’s audible, you can return it at any point and get a refund back. But remember to not do this regularly, every time, otherwise, the company may notice what you are doing and not process your return request in the future.

Conclusion

Amazon has a collection of more than 3 million Ebooks which are all available for purchase. There are many people buying Ebooks from the retailer. Buying an Ebook is better than buying a paperback, not only because it saves you money, but also helps reduce paper wastage. In case you don’t like an Ebook or purchased it by accident, then you can return it back to Amazon. The return period for Ebooks sold by Amazon is 7 days from the date of purchase. You can return an Ebook within 7 days from the date of purchase and then get a full refund in the form of credits. So, if you are looking to buy an Ebook, then go forward with Amazon and experience it yourself.

FAQs – Can You Return Ebooks to Amazon?

