Can You Return Diapers at Walmart? – Walmart Diaper Return Policy Explained

Walmart is known for the variety of products it supplies to its customers, right from groceries to electronics and hardware. Customers have to just name it, Walmart is ready to supply that item to them. New parents tend to stock up on every basic thing for the baby even before their birth. Diapers are the most common daily used product for newborns. It is one of the most selling items in the kid’s section. Walmart has also introduced its own diapers to play in the competition with other brands. Walmart promises 100% customer satisfaction. What if you have bought the wrong size of diaper for your kid from Walmart? Are you also wondering if Walmart accepts returns or exchanges for diapers? Don’t worry, Walmart accepts returns on diapers with some terms.

What Is the Walmart Diaper Return Policy?

According to the diaper return policy at Walmart, customers can return or exchange the box/pack of diapers only within 90 days of its purchase. Walmart doesn’t accept returns for opened diaper products. If the diapers are bought online, then Walmart accepts returns or exchanges initiated within 30 days under the vendor’s option.

Can You Exchange Diapers at Walmart?

Walmart accepts the exchange of any diaper products within 90 days if the pack/box is unopened. It even accepts opened diapers to exchange with similar products or diapers of different sizes. Although, it never accepts returns on opened diaper packs. Walmart does not charge extra restocking fees from the customers, returns are always free at Walmart.

Different Diaper Brands at Walmart

Some of the most selling diaper brands at Walmart are

Luvs

Huggies

Pampers

Hello Bello Diapers

Bamboo Cloth diapers

Cuties Complete Care Baby Diapers

Gerber Prefold Cloth Diapers

Seventh Generation Baby Diapers

Bambo Nature Premium Diapers

Along with these popular diapers, Walmart also has introduced its own diaper brand called Parent’s choice.

Can Diaper That Has Been Presented as Gifts Be Returned to Walmart?

Diapers are one of the best gifts for baby showers. But what if there are too many diapers and want to return some gifted diapers, or if the size of diapers is wrong? Walmart even accepts diapers that are gifted to the customers, but only with the gift receipt. If the customers bring in the diapers with the gift receipt, then the items can be returned in the ways listed below

Can be exchanged with a new size or similar product.

Can refund the cost of the item with a gift card.

It can be refunded by crediting the purchase back to the original payment method.

If the customers don’t have the gift receipt with them, then Walmart exchanges the product with a similar item or refunds the cost on a gift card.

Process of Returning Diapers at Walmart

Walmart accepts the diaper returns by customers both in-store and online. Customers can even return the diapers by USPS or UPS, with the original shipping slip sent to your mail when a return is initiated. Customers have to attach that slip to the package.

Steps to Return to Store

If the customers want to return the diapers at a nearby store, they need to visit the customer help desk at Walmart and the representative will help them.

Steps to Return Online

Select “Start to Return” below the order you want to return

Select the items you want to return

Next, select the reason for return from the list

Select if you want a return or replacement

Submit

receive an email with the claim barcode

Replacement orders will either be picked up or can be shipped.

Steps to Return Diapers Purchased From Walmart Market Place

Market Place purchases have a different process at Walmart. If the purchase is done at Walmart Marketplace, then the customers can just message them to get assisted for a full refund. They only accept products for a refund for 30 days from the day of purchase, and the refunds have to be accepted within 48 hours by Walmart. The refund may also be initiated in other ways like the following

Return email or print the order barcode and take them to the Walmart store along with the product package.

Take the shipping box with the product and return the label (received through email) to FedEx or USPS.

Print the return label and stick it to the shipping box with the product. UPS will pick it up from your door on the scheduled date.

What All Are Required to Return Diapers?

Walmart accepts returns from its customer for diapers within 90 days at the Walmart store. There are certain things the customer needs to carry to return the product, they are

Valid receipt or order number for verification

Valid ID card for identification

Card details used for purchase

Item/Package which has to be returned

Do You Need a Receipt?

Walmart accepts the return of diapers with or without a receipt, with some terms and conditions. The associate may ask you to identify yourself with a proper photo identification card. Or they may ask you for a valid mobile number or card through which payment is done. This is to verify the purchase.

After verifying, if they approve your purchase the refund may be done in the following listed ways

Gift Card for purchases over $10

Cash refund for purchases under $10

Exchange with similar item with different size or an item of the same cost

Refund for Card Payments

Customers need to carry the card through which the payment is done at the Walmart store along with photo identification proof. The refunds are received as follows:

For all card payments, it can take up to 10 business days to receive the refund.

The customer has to bring the original card through which payment is done. If the card is unavailable at the point, the refund is processed through Walmart Gift Card.

Refund will be through cash for all payment is done through debit card.

Will You Receive Cash or Store Credit if Your Refund Has Been Processed?

The method of payment used at the time of purchase decides how your refund is generated. For online purchases when returned to the Walmart store, a refund is generated in the original payment method. Walmart store purchases through a debit card and purchases under $10 are processed and refunded as cash. Refunds for purchases over $10 are offered in the form of a gift card for future use. All the card refunds can be reflected in 10 business days.

Conclusion

Walmart cares about its customers and works for their 100% satisfaction. So, it accepts any kinds of refunds till 90 days after the purchase, even if the package is opened. The same goes with the baby products like diapers. Fortunately, Walmart accepts returns and exchanges with or without a receipt. It even processes returns for purchases online. Customers may have to send it through the store or UPS. Or else, can arrange for a pickup from your home. Even the gifted diapers are accepted to return or exchange at Walmart with provided proof. Walmart even owns a diaper brand named Parent’s choice, competing with other diaper brands. Walmart accepts returns or exchanges on reusable cloth diapers, but the packages should be unopened.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I return an opened diaper box that is the wrong size for my kid? You can exchange the diaper box with any other similar product or a different size diaper. Does Walmart accept my return without the card I paid with? Yes, Walmart accepts returns of that products without the original payment card. But, you need to carry a valid photo ID proof and also an order number generated in the email if the purchase is online. Where should I exchange my unused diaper box bought from the Walmart store? You can talk to the associate at the Customer help desk located at the Walmart store. They would assist you through the return or exchange of the product. Received a lot of diapers as gifts for my baby shower. Can I return some of them to the Walmart store? Yes, you can return the gifted diapers to the store with a valid gift receipt. You may receive the payment through a gift card, refund to the original payment method, or exchange it for a similarly priced product.