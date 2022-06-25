One of the main reasons why I prefer target is due to the low prices. Despite selling products at low prices, they have never reduced the quality of the product. A few people may question how Target achieves this. The answer to that question is the cost-efficient supply chain. Additionally, most of its operations are frugal as well. It is important to note that the founders of Target are known for being frugal Even after the death of the founders, the company has inherited the signature feature of the organization, which is being frugal. In this article, let us see how the frugality of the Target organization has shaped the Clearance return policy.

What Is the Clearance Return Policy of Target?

Did you buy clearance items from target and do you want to return them? Well, the Target Clearance return policy allows you to return unopened and untouched clearance items that you purchased from various Target platforms such as the Target.com website, Target App and Target in-store. However, Target has a fixed return window for accepting the return of clearance items. The return window for clearance products at target is 90 days. Additionally, you should have the original receipt with you. In case you purchased with Target’s RedCard, the return window is extended to 120 days. Supposedly the item you are returning belongs to a brand owned by Target, you have one year.

How Can I Return the Clearance Item I Bought at Target?

There are two cases. One, if you purchased the item from either Target.com or Target store, you can return the item to any Target store located within the USA. However, when you reach the Guest Service Desk at Target, they will ask for proof of purchase. There are different types of proof of purchase. In case you purchased at Target in-store, the original receipt will be considered as proof of purchase. Similarly, the barcode present in the Target app, the confirmation mail you received regarding shipping or the original form of the payment.

If you had bought the clearance items from the target website, you have the option to return the product via mail. However, you have to bear the price of the shipping cost in this, except for Target’s shipping error case. However, you should note there are a few clearance items that you cannot send via mail. During the online return process, Target will let you know if the clearance item is eligible for mailing.

It may take around 1 or 2 days for your mail to reach the destination if you had used Target RedCard. However, if you had used a credit card that doesn’t belong to Target, it can take up to 3 days. Similar to Target RedCard, if you had used cash while purchasing, it will take around 1 to 2 days.

Is It Possible for Me to Return Clearance Items to Target Without a Receipt?

Yes. As long as you are able to give an alternative proof of purchase.

Let us assume you purchased the clearance item at Target in-store. In this case, most probably, you will not have any proof of purchase with you other than the original purchase receipt. Hence, you may have to rely on target in this case. If you had used your Target RedCard, Mastercard, Visa, personal check, target gift card, or AmEx, the target will be able to track down your proof of purchase on its database. If you have used cash, the target will not be able to help you search for proof of purchase. However, they will be able to track it only if you have the same card you used for purchasing the clearance item.

If you purchased the clearance items through Target’s online store, which is either target.com or Target app, you don’t have to ask Target to search for your proof of purchase. The digital barcode or the receipt present in your account can be considered as proof of purchase as well. Hence, you can just log in to your Target account and show the digital barcode or receipt.

Lastly, let us assume that you are unable to provide any proof of purchase. You can still return the product, however, you will not receive a monetary refund from Target. Instead, the target will refund with a merchandise return card. Moreover, the merchandise return card can be used only at Target in-store. Oops. I forget to mention one important thing. It is your government-issued photo ID. Above all cases, you should definitely have this Photo ID.

Is It Possible for Me to Return the Holiday and Seasonal Clearance Items at Target?

Yes. However, the target has a different return policy for holiday and seasonal clearance items. Additionally, the return policies of these clearance items vary from time to time. Hence, you cannot go with the same terms. For example, if you had bought the seasonal and holiday clearance items from target.com, then you can return the product at Target in-store. However, Target will not refund you the amount you purchased the items for. Instead, it will take the current price of those clearance products into account and refund accordingly. Here, you can get more or less. It completely depends on your luck.

Does Target Do Price Adjustment With the Clearance Items?

I’m sorry dude. You cannot price adjust on clearance items at Target. This is strictly against their return policy.

When Does Target Put Products on Clearance?

Different products go on sale on different days from Monday to Thursday. Take a look at the different categories of products that are on sale according to the schedule.

Monday – Clothing, Stationery, and Kids’ clothing

Tuesday – Pet Supplies, Women’s clothing, and domestic appliances.

Wednesday – Toys, lawn and garden items, health, and beauty.

Thursday – Lingerie, shoes, sporting goods, music, books, decor, movies, home goods, and luggage.

How to Buy Clearance Items From Target?

Inside Target store, you will more often find them at the end cap of different departments. You will rarely find clearance items on the aisles. You can also find them on clearance shelves. It is very easy to find the clearance shelves with large yellow boarding directing you towards them. Do you wanna buy clearance items from Target.com? Supposing the answer is yes, you will find a designated tab for clearance items once you sign in to your account through the app or website. There you can shop for the product you wish.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Can You Return Clearance Items to Target

1. When can I buy lawn and garden items from the Target Clearance items sale? Usually, items from different product categories are sold on different days. As for lawn and garden items, they are sold every Wednesday. 2. Where can I locate the clearance items on Target in-store? Inside the Target store, the clearance items of different product categories will be found on the end cap of the respective product department. 3. Can I buy clearance products at Target.com? Yes. Target put the clearance products on sale at both in-stores and target.com. 4. How to retain the receipt once it is lost? You can the staff of Target to check for the proof of purchase (receipt) on their database. However, it is possible only if you have used credit or debit cards, or Target Gift cards.