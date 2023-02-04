Can You Return Bottles and Cans to Costco? – All That You Need to Know

Costco is an American retailer, a big box store only dealing with membership holders. It is a warehouse model retail store of nearly 850 in number worldwide. It is the fifth largest retailer in the world based on the size of the stores. Also, it is in 10th place on Fortune 500 list for its revenue in the United States. They have their headquarters in Issaquah, Washington, located in the eastern suburbs of Seattle. They offer their customers many private label brands along with exclusive brands too such as Kirkland Signature.

It is essential for us to remember that recycling is always the best option when it comes to preserving the environment. So, almost all the retail stores have adapted the recycling process at their plants and stores.

This also includes the popular Costco Wholesale. You might want to know about the details related to the bottles and cans returned at Costco stores. This article is all about it. So, keep reading.

Can You Return Bottles and Cans to Costco in 2022?

At Costco, you can return the bottles and cans in 2022. Costco has a recycling machine at their warehouses for their customers to easily recycle the items they bought. You can find these recycling machines in the parking lot of the Costco warehouse. By using the recycling machine you can even earn money by recycling bottles and cans. They will provide you with $0.10 per bottle and can in some states in the United States.

There is much more to learn about the Costco bottle and can return it at their stores. This is the article I have made doing all the research about the topic. It also includes all the details about recycling centers and other related stuff. So, read till the end.

What Are the Types of Bottles and Can Machine Available at Costco for Customers to Use?

You can find recycling machines for your bottles and cans at Costco. Generally, they are available at the car parking in the parking lot. The machine can generally take up the space of 2 cars for set up.

Well, known recycling machine at Costco is the Nexcycle. They are available at Costco recycling or the return centers.

Also, there are many online statements that state that Costco has a recycling machine which is called the Tomra T-53 machine. Customers can return the old bottles and cans to recycle at these machines. This recycling machine is like a reverse vending machine that gives money to the customers in return for bottles and cans.

What is the Process of Using a Costco Recycle Machine?

If you want to return the bottles and cans at Costco then you have to visit the nearest Costco warehouse. You can locate one on their official website. Visit them and locate a recycling machine which is generally located in their parking space for the cars.

Once you locate it you simply have to load the bottles and cans into the machine. It will automatically recycle them. It is important for you to remember that the bottles and cans should be loaded initially into the machine. On the screen of the machine, there is a display of the amount as you add bottles and cans.

Press the green bottom on the machine after you have completed loading all the bottles and cans you have. Then the machine will generate a receipt for the amount you earn. This can be given at any Costco store and get money in return.

Some machines might not function properly. Then you can just hand over the bottles and cans to the cash register at Costco to get money from them. Finally to claim the money or use the recycling machine you need requires a Costco membership card.

Is There a Specific Number of Bottles and Cans That Costco Accepts?

Costco does not have a fixed number of bottles and cans that can be returned to them. It varies based on the state you reside in. Costco in some states has a limited return policy for bottles and cans per visit.

Take, for instance, if you are from California, then Costco only accepts 50 bottles/ cans per visit per day. To find out the limit for returns of bottles and cans at your nearest Costco then you can contact them or directly visit their store.

What is the Price Offered by Costco for the Returned Bottle or Cans at Their Recycling Machine?

The cost offered by the Costco stores or their recycling machines for the bottles and cans varies depending on the state you are in. Generally, it might be somewhere between 5c to 10c per can or bottle.

The maximum cost for a bottle or can is offered in the states of Michigan or California. They offer nearly 10c per bottle or can in those states. As per this rate, a pound of bottles or cans can get you up to $3.20, which is not bad at all to earn.

How Can You Locate the Nearest Costco to Return Bottles and Cans?

It is simple to locate a Costco near you. You can visit their official website and locate the nearest Costco stores there. However, if you want to know if they have recycling machines to return bottles and cans then you might have to contact them directly.

Along with this, there are some websites where you can search for this information to return bottles and cans. Some of those websites are Recycle Nation and Earth911. These have search bars on their pages where you can enter the area zip code and get all the recycling machines and related information near you.

Is Costco Promoting Recycling of Bottles and Cans?

It is clear that Costco is promoting recycling. Almost all the retailers in the United States promote recycling to help the environment. Through this, they contribute a lot to sustainability too.

All the retailers along with Costco help in promoting the environment and saving it by encouraging recycling of any kind including bottles and cans.

Does Costco Utilize Recycled Packages at Their Warehouses?

As it is already clear Costco promotes sustainability and a saving environment through recycling bottles and cans it also uses less amount of package waste at its warehouses. They reduced the operational packaging waste in their stores.

Almost every Costco store uses recycling packages at their stores and warehouses for the products they sell. For example, the pizza boxes at the Costco food court are totally made of recycled material. Along with that they also have pharmacy bags, shipping boxes, and many more which are made from recycling material. Through this, they made a step towards sustainability and environment friendly.

Additionally, their exclusive brand Kirkland Signature is also an environmentally friendly product that is offered in sustainable packages. Some of the products under Kirkland Signature are Facial tissues and wipes, Water bottles, and dog dental chews.

Final Thoughts

Costco accepts the returns of bottles and cans at their stores. Customers can recycle them at the recycling machines which are available for them. They can find these recycling machines in the parking lots of their stores or even inside sometimes. You just have to load the bottles and cans into the machine and collect the receipt. Submitting the receipt at the Costco cash counter will help you get the money you earned through the bottles and cans. You have to visit the Costco store directly to use this facility and earn money.

Almost all retailers have these recycling programs at their stores. The cost for the bottles and cans returned to Costco might vary as of the state you reside in. You just have to call the Costco store near you to get information about the return of bottles and cans. Costco is environmentally friendly and uses recycled packages for products that are sold at its warehouses.

