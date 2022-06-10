Choosing furniture is not as simple as selecting other products. At first, you should like the furniture, later you have to envisage if it would blend well with the backdrop of your house. In addition to these two, you should also check if the furniture has any defects or damage. A keen look at the furniture before you take it home would reduce the chances of returning the furniture. Unfortunately, easier said than done in the case of shopping an assembled furniture. IKEA is one of the most favored places for people to buy different types of furniture. Did you buy furniture from IKEA and you wanna return it? If that is the case, you can continue reading this article because I will be answering the question of Can you Return Assembled furniture to IKEA and other related queries.

Will IKEA Accept the Return of Assembled Furniture? [short Answer]

Yes. You can return the assembled furniture products that you bought from IKEA. The products include but are not limited to tables, cabinets, couches, bed frames, desks, TV units, and coffee tables. IKEA is ready to accept all assembled furniture products if you are able to return the product you purchased within 365 days from the day of purchase. Additionally, you should also possess the receipt and government-issued photo ID. I will expound on the return policy of IKEA when it comes to accepting assembled furniture in this article. Keep reading this article till the end to know the ins and out of returning assembled furniture.

Will IKEA Accept Semi-assembled Furniture?

No. The return policy of IKEA states that a product should be returned in its original (disassembled) or in fully assembled form. It doesn’t say anything about the products that have been partially assembled. However, the customer service has given a clear statement regarding this while answering the query of a person. According to the statement, if you have partially assembled the furniture, you should either complete the assembly or disassemble it to its original form. Semi-assembled furniture will not be accepted by IKEA in any case. Now, you have two options to choose from. Either dismantle or assemble completely. If you are deciding to assemble, make sure that you carefully assemble it. When you completely assemble it, it should look perfect.

Does IKEA Provide Pick-up Service for customers Returning Furniture?

Yes. However, it is a paid service. If you need the service, you are expected to pay a fee. The fee ranges from $50 to $300 depending on the furniture. The return pick-up service seems expensive. Therefore, what if you decide to return the furniture to the return desk of IKEA by yourself. Well, you have to struggle a lot if you are choosing that way. In addition to loading or tieing the furniture to your vehicle, you should untie and bring down the furniture safely. Later, you have to take it all the way from car parking to the return desk. It seems both the options are difficult choices. I will leave the decision to you. You can pick your preferred option.

Should I Disassemble the Furniture Before Returning It to IKEA?

The IKEA saves you from the grueling task of disassembling the furniture. According to the IKEA return policy, it has no problem accepting the assembled furniture except for the cases where the assembled furniture is in a bad state. You have 365 days from the day of purchase before you return it to the IKEA. Hence, instead of messing things up by trying to disassemble furniture, it is better to stay quiet until the staff from IKEA arrive to check and pick up the furniture.

What Does IKEA Do With Assembled Furniture After They Are Returned?

All the assembled furniture that has been returned ends up in a section as “As Is”. People who regularly visit IKEA would know this section. The products in this section are dirt cheap due to high discounts on the prices. A maximum of 50% discount is applied on the products found in this section. In addition to returned products, this section also contains damaged products and those that have been kept in the display section.

If the product returned looks untouched and unopened, there is a high chance of it being sent to the inventory. Later, that product will be sold to other customers with or without a discount. Even in the case of a discount, the value of the product will not be reduced. The discount is more probably due to the festival season.

Which Is the Best Time to Visit the As-Is Section at IKEA?

As-Is section is a place where you can find treasure being sold at a cheap price. However, not all of them are treasures. There is also a possibility of buying extremely damaged products. Hence, you have to be careful while buying in this section. Moreover, for better shopping, you should visit the section at right time. So, which is the best time?

The best time to visit this section is on Mondays, which is right after the weekend day. Most people who return the products will do it on weekends. Hence, when you visit the place on Monday, a lot of products will be stacked up. You just have to dive into the ocean of products to find the gem. In addition to this, sometimes IKEA conducts a special bonus day each week. It happens at most IKEA stores. You can contact the IKEA store located nearby and ask them if there is any such event coming up.

Will IKEA Allow Me to Return the Products That I Bought From the “As-Is” Section?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is “NO”. Once you purchase a product from the As-Is section, there is no possibility of IKEA accepting the product again. Hence, while shopping at As-Is, please keep in your mind that none of the products you buy there are returnable. You cannot even barter or bargain it for other products in IKEA.

Is It Possible to Return a Damaged Product Back to IKEA?

The answer to this question will be “Yes” as long as you possess the receipt, a government-issued photo ID, and the product with its original packing. However, you have to note the case that IKEA is not ready to accept products that have been damaged by you while shifting or assembling. When the mistake is on the customer’s side, IKEA is not obliged to take the product back. Hence, be careful while handling or assembling the furniture.

Is It Possible to Return a Product to IKEA Without the Original Receipt?

Be it any product, in most cases, the receipt is very important if you are planning to return it and get a refund. This is the case with most retailers as well. IKEA has a similar policy regarding this case as well. In order to accept the return, IKEA requests the customer to provide either receipt or any other proof of purchase within 365 days.

If you have used your credit card, debit card, or gift card, IKEA may have stored the purchase history in its database. The purchase history will be available on its database for 365 months. You can request the cashier to look up your receipt on his system. If he is able to trace back and find the receipt, you can return the product.

The time bar set by IKEA can be stretched beyond that if you are able to convince the store manager of IKEA. The manager should find your excuse reasonable and reliable. In case, the manager is not satisfied with your explanation, he will probably reject your return. In my opinion, if you have to succeed in these cases, you should have the skill to manipulate and convince a person. If you don’t have the skill, I wish you learn it in the future. Please keep in mind that this skill will help you elsewhere, and it is one of the important life skills.

Final Thoughts

Returning an assembled furniture is an easy task if you have perfectly assembled it. However, if you damaged any part accidentally while assembling, IKEA will not accept your return. Assembling furniture can be a painstaking task, however, when you realize that all the hard work you put in is for nothing, you will feel terrible. Therefore, I would suggest you be scrupulous when you are assembling. Finally, let me conclude this article by wishing you all the best in returning your assembled Furniture back to IKEA. I hope I have provided enough information regarding the return policy of IKEA. Thank you for reading!

Frequently Asked question (FAQs) – Can You Return Assembled Furniture to IKEA?

1. How to regain my receipt if I lost it? You will be able to regain your receipt only if you have used a credit, debit, or gift card for purchasing the product. You can ask the cashier to search for your purchase history. 2. What is “proof of purchase”? Proof of purchase is essential when you are returning a product back. It is usually the receipt that shows the date of purchase, product price, and other details. Most retailers will have a copy of the proof of purchase for a certain period of life. 3. What is the fee for the return pick-up service offered by IKEA? It starts at $50, and it can go as high as $300.