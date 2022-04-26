If you have an Amazon Prime account, I hope you are aware of the benefits that Prime members get. From free and early delivery to Amazon Music, there are many advantages that prime members are offered. So, free access to Prime video is also one of the perks of having prime membership. Though you must have used prime video for watching your favorite movies and series, are you aware of the option of renting a movie on Amazon? Yes, you heard it right, you can rent movies on Amazon. If you are curious to know about the renting feature of Amazon Prime videos in detail, then just stick to the article till the end.

Renting a Movie on Amazon Prime

Amazon offers the rental service to both prime and non-prime members on Prime Videos. If you rent any video on Amazon Prime videos, then you must watch the videos within 48 hours of commencement of streaming or downloading. In any case, you should finish it watching before the expiration date. When you rent a movie on Amazon, it will be available for streaming and downloading for a period of 30 days. The rentals for the videos are not fixed and vary depending on the popularity of the video and the release dates.

If you want to know more about renting a movie on Amazon, the process for renting, the number of movies you can rent, etc. then keep reading the article.

How Long Can You Rent a Movie From Amazon Prime?

Once you rent a movie on Amazon Prime, it will be available for 30 days from the day of your payment for rental. But once you start streaming or downloading the video, you must finish it watching within 48 hours as after 48 hours, it may expire.

Additionally, if you want to have access to the videos or movies for a longer time, you can purchase the movies. Once you purchase it, it will stay in your Amazon account’s digital library, and you can watch it as many times as you want.

Is Prime Membership Required for Renting a Movie From Amazon?

You don’t need an Amazon Prime membership for accessing the Prime video. Hence, you don’t require it for renting a movie from Amazon. The users can directly purchase or rent the videos from the prime video catalog with a single click payment method. That means you can independently purchase or rent the movies from the prime video by making an individual payment for all your selected videos.

What Is the Process to Rent a Movie on Amazon Prime?

You can rent a movie or series on Amazon Prime Video either from the app or the website on the computer. To rent a movie on Amazon, follow the below steps

Either open the Prime Video app or visit the website www.amazon.com/gp/video/storefront.

Scroll through the videos or search the title of the movie or series in the search bar.

After locating the video, you can select between the options available that are either rent or buy depending on the price offered.

If you want to rent, click on rent and continue with the payment.

Once you rent the video, you have 30 days to watch it anytime. But if you start watching it, then you must finish it within 48 hours, otherwise, the rental will expire, and you can’t watch it later. So make sure to watch the rental video within 48 hours after you start watching it.

How Many Times Can You Watch a Movie That Has Been Rented?

Amazon offers a 30-day period to watch a rented movie, with a condition that once you commence watching it, you should finish it within 48 hours. That means you can watch it as many times as you want, but within 48 hours of starting the video. Once the time limit of 48 hours passes, the video will no longer be available for you to watch.

If you want to watch the video multiple times or want it to be available for a long duration, then you must opt for buying it. The price difference between renting and buying may not be much, but definitely varies and depends upon the popularity and how new the movie is. Also, if you don’t wish to buy it but want to watch it again, you can rent it again once it has expired if the price difference between renting and buying is more.

What Is the Usual Cost of Movie Rentals at Amazon Prime?

The cost for the movie rentals on Amazon varies from one video to another, depending on its release date and popularity. For the older movies or releases, the rental may usually cost you between $0.99 to $4.99.

Also, the prices for renting a movie vary depending upon the quality. Renting SD quality is cheaper than HD quality, but in some videos, you don’t have the option of renting SD quality video.

Renting a new release or popular movie may cost you between $6.99 to $19.99, but again the prices may vary depending on its popularity and demand. Whereas you can also purchase the new releases, which will cost you between $9.99 to $24.99 and the older videos may be available to you between $7.99 to $14.99.

If the difference between the rental and buying option is minimal, then buying the movie is a better option as you can watch it multiple times on different streaming platforms.

How Many Movies Can You Rent With a Single Profile?

You can rent up to 3 movies at a time from the Amazon Prime videos with a single profile. Though you may have rented 3 movies at once, you can only watch one movie at a time on your device with the same prime account.

As there are limitations on renting movies, you can opt for purchasing because there is no restriction on purchasing the movies. You can purchase as many movies as you want, and have them available in your prime account for watching multiple times.

What Is the Process of Cancelling Your Amazon Rental?

There are certain situations when you want to cancel the Amazon rental. The reason can be anything like renting it accidentally or having mistaken the title for some other movie, etc. In such cases, you can easily cancel the rental and get your money back. The only condition is that you have not started watching the movie.

To cancel the Amazon rental, follow the instructions below

Log in to your Amazon Prime Video account either on the app or website.

Locate the video you want to cancel that is available under the ‘My stuff’ option at the top of the screen.

After selecting the video, click on the ‘Cancel Purchase’ option available below the Play button.

As soon as you cancel the rental, Amazon will immediately refund the amount that was paid for the rental.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Renting a Movie on Amazon?

Among the pros of renting a movie on Amazon, is the price at which you can watch a movie or video. The price for renting is less than compared to purchase. So if you want to watch it once, and have got time to finish watching it within 48 hours, then you save a few bucks by renting instead of purchasing it.

The main con of renting a movie or series on Amazon is that you have to watch it within 48 hours, once you start it. If you get busy with some work after starting, or you don’t have enough time to finish watching, then you may be left midway through the movie. Also, the difference in prices between renting and buying is not much, so instead of renting, you can buy it as it doesn’t come with any restrictions and stay in your account, so you can watch it as many times as you want. One more con of renting is that you can rent only 3 movies at a time on Amazon

Conclusion

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

How long can you rent a movie from Amazon Prime? Once you rent a movie on Amazon Prime, it will be available for 30 days from the day of your payment for rental. But once you start streaming or downloading the video, you must finish it watching within 48 hours as after 48 hours, it may expire. How many movies can you rent with a single profile on Amazon Prime? You can rent a maximum of up to 3 movies on the Amazon Prime Videos with a single profile. How many times can you watch a movie that has been rented on Amazon Prime? Amazon offers a 30-day period to watch a rented movie, with a condition that once you commence watching it, you should finish it within 48 hours. Within these 48 hours, you can watch it as many times as you want.