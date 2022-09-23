Home Depot is a multinational corporation based in Cobb County, Georgia of the United States. It is a home improvement company that provides several services to its customers such as construction appliances, tools, materials, rentals, repairs, and other services. Also, it is the largest home improvement store in the United States which is followed by Lowe’s. It owns and operates several bi-box retail stores in the United States. Home Depot has its stores in other countries also such as China, Canada, South America, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

Do you have large carpets at your house which have to be cleaned? It is a difficult task to do it. So, for that, you need to have special equipment such as carpet cleaners, scrubbers, etc. It is costly to purchase them so for a cost-efficient option you can rent them from retailers. Do you think Home Depot will provide these services at its stores? To know about it come let us read this article together.

Can You Rent Carpet Cleaners From Home Depot in 2022?

Yes absolutely, You can get rental carpet cleaners at the Home Depot stores in 2022. You can get those services both on their official website and also in their physical stores. You can rent a professional carpet cleaner from Home Depot for a particular time duration such as 4 hours, one day, one week, or even 4 weeks. This rental service has a deposit of $50. And the cost of renting a carpet cleaner depends on the location of the store and also the rental duration. If you return the carpet cleaner lately then you might have to pay a penalty in the form of an extra amount.

What is the Process of Renting a Carpet Cleaner From Home Depot?

It is simple and easy to rent a carpet cleaner at Home Depot. You just have to check out the options available with them online at their official website.

Open their official website and search for the nearest location using the zip code. You can enter the zip code in the top left-hand corner. This will show you all the carpet cleaners available for rent near you with Home Depot.

Once the page will open the nearby Home Depot stores you can check the availability of carpet cleaners. You can even see the number of carpet cleaners available and the rental cost for them with Home Depot.

If you want to rent a carpet cleaner from the Home Depot store directly then you can visit their store. There you can check the time and cost of renting the carpet cleaner. Also, you have to provide valid photo identification for verification such as a driver’s license, passport, state security card, etc.

What is the Cost of Renting a Carpet Cleaner at Home Depot?

The rental fee for Carpet cleaners at Home Depot varies based on several factors mainly on the type of cleaner you need. Additionally, it might also be affected by the time you need the carpet cleaner, and also the locality you and the store are in.

To give a clear picture of how Home Depot charges their rental carpet cleaners, here is the cost of a regular (standard) carpet cleaner by the Rug Doctor on their official website:

The rental fee for 4 hours is $22 The rental fee for a day is $32 Home Depot charges $128 as a rental fee for one week Home Depot charges $384 as a rental fee for 4 weeks

Additionally, they even charge a deposit amount of nearly $50 before renting carpet cleaners. This can be only accepted if the customers pay it via credit card.

Where Can You Find and Collect the Rented Carpet From Home Depot?

Almost 1200 Home Depot stores are in their rental program from which you can take reservations for renting tools and other equipment.

If you want to rent carpet cleaners they are super heavy and are difficult to carry. So, Home Depot stores provide delivery for the carpet cleaning equipment to your doorsteps for your comfort. Also, if you get a carpet cleaner at the store instant and also have a vehicle for transportation of the equipment then Home Depot allows you to take the carpet cleaner to your house by yourself.

You can easily find out if the carpet cleaner at Home Depot is eligible for delivery to your house directly by checking the “How to get it” section on the product description.

Do You Have to Pay Any Extra Amount for Late Returns of the Rented Carpet Cleaner?

Home Depot collects a late fee from the customers if they do not return the rented carpet cleaner on time. The late charges are not fixed and depend on the extra time you have the carpet cleaner with you. For example, if you return the carpet cleaner late by 5 hours then you will have to bear the cost of those 5 hours. Also, the same thing applies to the time you have been late even by 24 hours.

Do You Get Cleaning Products Also With Carpet Cleaners?

Yes, you will get 1 bottle of carpet cleaner solution which can be used with the carpet cleaner provided by Home Depot. But, if the Home Depot carpet cleaner rental mentions that they will not provide any solution then you have to get your own cleaning supplies or a carpet shampoo.

You need to choose the right cleaning by referring to the user manual provided with the carpet cleaner to make sure that it is safe to use with the equipment. You can purchase cleaning solutions at Home Depot stores from 22 oz to 116 oz. The price starts from $8 and can rise up to $30.

What is the Better to Choose? Renting or Buying a Carpet Cleaner From Home Depot?

it is recommended by professionals that the carpets have to be cleaned every 12 months to 18 months. The cleaning has to be done by a professional carpet cleaner. For the extended time, you have to rent a carpet cleaner for cleaning purposes whenever you want.

A low-maintenance carpet cleaner at Home Depot prices from $133.89 to $149.00. So it might be on the costlier side for the customer. Additionally, the industrial carpet cleaners cost from $1,049 to $2,905.

Also, the carpet cleaner worked for only 20 minutes, so it only costs you $22 to $30 for a 4-hour service rental. So, it is suggested to rent out a carpet cleaner rather than buy it. This could save you a lot of money and also space in your house.

This will make it easier to rent out the carpet cleaner so that you can work with them in your house. Also, Home Depot also provides you with plans to rent carpet cleaners for 6 months, and it will cost you some money for the expensive carpet cleaners.

Are There Any Alternative Places Where You Can Rent Carpet Cleaners Other Than Home Depot?

You might not always find carpet cleaners in stock at Home Depot stores. So, you might want to check out other options too for the renting of carpet cleaners. Some of such retailers are given below just for you:

Bissell Rental Giant Eagle Lowe’s PetSmart

Final Thoughts

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is the cost of renting a carpet cleaner at Home Depot? The cost of renting a carpet cleaner from Home Depot depends on many factors such as the type of cleaner you need, the time you need the carpet cleaner, and also the locality you and the store are in. Name other retailers from where you can get carpet cleaners for rent. Some retailers from where you can get carpet cleaners for rent are Lowe’s, Bissell Rental, Giant Eagle, and PetSmart. How many cleaning solutions does one get with a carpet cleaner which is rented from Home Depot? You might have a chance to get one cleaning solution or a carpet shampoo with the rented carpet cleaner. Sometimes you might get it as well based on the product you are renting and also store location. Can I rent out a carpet cleaner from the Home Dept store directly? Yes, you can directly walk into the Home Depot store and check out the rental section for all the carpet cleaners available there. From there you can rent them if you want.