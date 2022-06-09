Today, in The United States, more than 51% of houses are carpeted. This shows the widespread use of carpets in the country, carpets sure give an aesthetic appeal to your house and give your feet a smooth and warm sensation. But carpeting your house comes with its own challenges, for example, cleaning and removing the stains on it is undoubtedly a pain in the ass. To dodge this problem, you can always purchase a carpet cleaner. But if you aren’t keen on purchasing that machine, there’s also the option of renting it. Going to a home improvement store like Lowe’s to rent a carpet cleaner must have sprung to your mind. So, in this article, we’ll see if you can rent carpet cleaners at Lowe’s?

Adorning your floor with a carpet will demand a lot of maintenance. Taking a wet cloth and dabbing it on the carpet to remove the stain is very straining and borderline time-consuming. You obviously don’t want to waste your time doing that, this is where carpet cleaners come into play. This beautiful invention does a fine job of keeping your carpets clean. So, you don’t need to worry much if your kid drops a Kool-Aid on your precious carpet. You can always get a carpet cleaner from Lowe’s and sort out that mess.

At Lowe’s, you can get whatever cleaning hardware you want for your house, and this includes Carpet cleaners. But if you don’t want to put money on a machine that you won’t use regularly, then the only next option is to rent one or go back to dabbing the carpet stain with a wet cloth, which let us agree no one wants to do. So, can you rent carpet cleaners at Lowe’s? Read on to find out the answer.

Can You Rent Carpet Cleaners at Lowe’s Stores?

To answer the question, Yes, you can rent carpet cleaners at Lowe’s stores. As Buying a good carpet cleaner will set the wallet back a couple of hundred bucks, many people choose to just rent one. Frankly, I believe it’s a better option than purchasing one, unless you live with a person having butterfingers who tend to drop stuff constantly. In that case, buying one appears as a more feasible option.

You can rent a carpet cleaner from Lowe’s on a time basis. The longer you rent one, the more it’ll cost you. The cost of renting out a carpet cleaner at Lowe’s mainly depends on the rental period and store location. You also need to decide whether to choose a domestic cleaner or a commercial cleaner to determine the rental rate. Lowe’s offers many brands of carpet cleaners that work with their own efficiency and effectiveness, all you need to do is to choose the right one.

If you wish to know the rental cost of a carpet cleaner at Lowe’s, What does it cost to purchase a carpet cleaner at Lowe’s? How goes the process of renting a carpet cleaner? What other cleaning hardware does Lowe’s offer? Then just continue reading to know the answers.

How Much Is the Rental Cost of a Carpet Cleaner at Lowe’s?

The standard price of renting depends on the type of carpet cleaner you are thinking of renting and also on which Lowe’s store you rent from. But the general price at most of Lowe’s stores is $29.99 for 24 hours from the time of renting it and $39.99 for 48 hours. If you damage the carpet cleaner, then you are obligated to pay for its repair or the whole cleaning machine. Now, the machine itself doesn’t cost $29.99, this rental cost also involves the cleaning solution which costs $15 or so. This makes it a bit easier for you to get to carpet cleaning as you wouldn’t need to buy the cleaning solution from somewhere else.

Remember that not all of Lowe’s locations provide carpet cleaners at the same rate, it varies from one another. You can find a range of carpet cleaners that are sold at Lowe’s but not only of them are rented out. In fact, there’s only one brand or type that Lowe’s rents out, which is the Bissell brand’s big green carpet cleaner. You’ll need to get the Bissell cleaning solution for that cleaner, as they are designed and optimized to be used in Bissell branded carpet cleaners.

What Is the Lowe’s Carpet Cleaner Rental Process?

The process of renting a carpet cleaner at Lowe’s store is fairly easy. The rental process of the cleaning machine is not at all complicated. Just follow these steps to rent one at Lowe’s.

Visit your nearest Lowe’s store and ask a Lowe’s associate to help you with renting a carpet cleaner.

The associate will guide you to the carpet cleaning machine rental station, where you pick a machine and the cleaning solution it requires.

Then you’ll have to fill up the rental agreement where you can choose your renting time which is either 24 hours or 48 hours. It is better to fill up the form in advance to make the rental process more smooth and faster.

Once the process is done and have paid the rental charges, you can take it to your house. Then you can get started on cleaning your carpet rid with your kid’s milkshake or dog’s mud stains.

After done with using the Carpet cleaner, take it back and return it before the rental period is over to avoid late charges.

As for the solution, you don’t need to worry about the chemical it contains. Lowe’s website states that their cleaning formulas are safe, pet-friendly, and contain any optical brighteners or dyes.

What’s the Price of Carpet Cleaners at Lowe’s?

You can just buy a carpet cleaner at Lowe’s if you don’t want to go through the trouble of renting it. As for the cost of carpet cleaners at Lowes. They have a price range between $100- $600 depending on the brand and type of the machine. But a standard carpet cleaner will cost about $300, if you wish to purchase a basic and small carpet cleaner then you can get it for $120 or so. Here’s a list of the different brands of carpet cleaners that Lowe’s has to offer.

BISSELL

BISSELL Commercial

Prolux

Hoover

Black+ Decker

Koblenz

Ewbank

Take note that some of these brands of carpet cleaner suit best for domestic use, while are some are good for commercial use. If you have a doubt about which is which, then just visit the Lowe’s website’s Carper Cleaner section.

What Are Some Other Retailers and Stores That Rent Carpet Cleaners?

There are many other places where you can rent carpet cleaning machines. There are retailers and home improvement stores other than Lowe’s that have dedicated carpet cleaner rental services. These stores rent the machines at almost the same price as Lowe’s. So, be sure to check them out and compare the rental charge when comparing them to Lowe’s rental charges. Here’s a list of those other retailers and stores.

Home Depot

Walmart

Ralph’s

Kroger

Rug Doctor

BISSELL rental

These are some places other than Lowe’s where you can rent carpet cleaners. Retailers like Walmart, Kroger, Ralph’s, etc. have dedicated Kiosks of the Rug Doctor carpet cleaners which is the most famous carpet cleaner rental service provider. Try these place if you don’t want to rent from Lowe’s.

Conclusion

Lowe’s rental service is satisfactory for most of its customers. The renting cost of the carpet cleaners at Lowe’s is almost the same as other providers. The process to rent it at Lowe’s is also simple and not at all complicated. Renting is the way to go if you don’t deep clean your carpets regularly. But if there are messy people in your house or if the dog constantly dirties the carpet, then it’s a way better option to purchase one. Once you permanently own a carpet cleaner, then you wouldn’t have to go through the hustle of renting one.

Lowe’s offer a renting service for carpet cleaners for period of 24 hours and 48 hours. If you have a lot of cleaning to do, then I suggest you take the 48-hour option. Make sure to return it back on time to avoid going through additional headache. And as mentioned in the article, you’ll get a Bissell leaning solution for the Bissell green leaning machine. Lowe’s claims that their cleaning solution is safe, if it proves not to be safe, then just sue them for a buttload of money.

FAQs – Can You Rent Carpet Cleaners at Lowe’s?

