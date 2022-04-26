Money orders are the safer medium to transfer money as compared to cash or checks, as only the payee can withdraw the amount printed on the Money order. Many people that don’t have bank accounts use this service for the transfer of money. Also, these services are provided by a number of retailers and the post office. But if you are a regular Safeway customer and want to send money to your loved ones, you must be wondering whether you can purchase a money order at Safeway? Yes, you can purchase money orders at Safeway. So if you are curious to know in detail about how you can purchase Money orders at Safeway, then this is the right place for you. Keep reading the article till the end to obtain the answers to all the queries in your mind regarding the Safeway money order.

Money Orders at Safeway in 2022

Safeway has signed a contract with the Western Union for offering money order services at the majority of its stores across the US. Safeway provides the money order service through its Customer service desk or similar department in the store. You can use the Safeway money order service to transfer the money and also to perform certain other financial tasks at the stores. At Safeway, you can purchase money orders for up to $500.

So if you want to know about the process of purchasing money orders at Safeway, purchasing limit on money orders, and the mode of payments accepted for money orders, then just keep reading.

What Is the Limit to Purchase Money Orders at Safeway?

You can purchase a money order of up to $500 at the Safeway stores, with no limit on the minimum amount. The fee charged for processing the money order varies from one store to another and depends on the store location. As a processing fee, you may be charged anything between $0.59 to $1 depending on the store.

Also, if you want a money order of a greater amount than its limit which is $500, you can opt for two money orders. The only thing that will cost you extra is the processing fee, which is also inexpensive at Safeway.

What Is the Process of Purchasing Money Orders at Safeway?

You can purchase a money order at the Safeway store by visiting the Customer service desk. After visiting the desk, an associate will guide you through the process. You need to provide them with certain information that includes the amount of the money order, your full name and address, and the payee’s full name and address. Once you provide them with the above information, they will process your request for a money order and inform you about the total amount you need to pay. This total amount consists of the money order amount and the processing fee.

Though most of the Safeway stores offer Western Union Service at their Customer service desk, there are few stores that have stopped this service. So, if you want to opt for this service at the Safeway store, make sure the store you visit offers the service of money order.

Can You Use Cash as a Payment for Money Orders?

Most of the Safeway stores only accept cash for the purchase of money orders, though there are a few stores that also accept a debit card for payment. The payment through credit card is not accepted for the purchase of money orders at any Safeway store as it offers higher interest rates to the customers. So, if you are visiting Safeway to purchase a money order, make sure you carry cash to be on the safer side.

Does Safeway Cash Money Order?

Unfortunately, Safeway doesn’t cash money orders at any of its stores, but they are able to cash checks provided the check must be either government-issued or a payroll check. If the check is handwritten or a personal one, Safeway will not cash it. Additionally, the fee that Safeway charges to cash a check is $2.5 per $200 on each check. Also, if the check is larger than $1500, Safeway will be unable to cash such a check.

Where Can I Cash Safeway Money Orders?

As Safeway doesn’t cash the money orders, there are certain grocery stores, supermarkets, post offices, and banks that cash your Safeway money order. Below is the list of a few stores and banks where you can cash your Safeway money order

Money Mart

Speedy Cash

Citibank

Walmart

TD Bank

Winco

Los Altos Ranch Market

USPS

Ralph

How Does One Get a Refund for a Money Order at Safeway?

If you purchased a money order at Safeway, and it got stolen or lost, then don’t panic. Safeway offers you a refund for the money orders purchased from its stores. If you have a receipt of the money order, you will be refunded the money order amount for a refund processing fee of $15. Even if you don’t have a receipt, just relax, as Safeway refunds the money order without a receipt as well. In this case, Safeway will charge extra for an additional search request, which is $30.

What Time of Day Can I Purchase a Money Order at Safeway?

Though the Safeway stores are operative between 7 am to 10 pm, the timings of the customer service desk may be the same or different and depend upon the store location. As Safeway provides the money order service using the Western Union services, most of the Customer service desks closes at 8 pm.

If you are visiting Safeway especially to purchase a money order, just call the store to make sure the Customer service desk is operative during those hours.

Does Safeway Do Money Transfer?

Safeway also provides this service of money transfer along with money orders through the Western Union service in most of its stores. Money transfer is different from money order as it involves the transfer of money locally or internationally using either cash or debit card. Note, Safeway doesn’t use a credit card for any of its transactions at the Customer service desk.

The charges incurred with money transfers vary for every store. Additionally, for a successful money transfer, you need to provide details such as the recipient’s name, address, and Bank account routing number.

Do All These Processes Work in Safeway Canada?

Though most of the Safeway stores in Canada offer the money order service to its customers through the Western Union services, there are few stores that are unable to provide the money order service at their stores.

If you are staying in Canada, it’s better to call the store to inquire whether their store offers the money order service or not prior to your visit to the Safeway store.

Conclusion

Safeway provides the money order service through Western Union service at its Customer service desk or similar department in the store. Though there is no limit on the minimum amount for a money order, the maximum limit for a single money order is $500. If you want to send more than $500, then you can purchase multiple money orders. Also, you may be charged between $0.59 to $1 as a money order processing fee, depending upon the money order amount and the store location. At Safeway, to purchase a money order, you can either use a debit card or cash to make payments.

Safeway doesn’t cash money orders, but they do cash checks with a maximum value of $1500. Additionally, we have mentioned different stores and banks where you can cash Safeway money orders. Safeway also provides a refund of lost or stolen money orders, even if you don’t have a receipt of purchase, just by charging an extra processing fee. Lastly, almost all the Safeway stores in Canada provide money order and transfer services.

Frequently Asked Question(FAQs)

