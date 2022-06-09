The wonders of capitalism are many. It has brought revolutionary changes across the entire world. The countries that adopted the capitalist ideology are some of the richest countries on earth. The argument for the uses of capitalism can be summarized in one word, China. The communist regime after adopting the capitalist strategies made it the most economically powerful country after the United States. Whenever an average man is asked about the example of capitalism, the answer most of the time is the Stock market. And it is true, as the stock market is the central institution of capitalism. The ability to own a part of a company will surely entice most people, including me. There are many publicly traded companies in the country where you can buy a stock like Apple, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, etc. But, can you purchase stock in Lidl? Let’s find out.

Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, or simply Lidl, is a German-based international discount retailer chain just like Aldi, which is Lidl’s main rival. Lidl is one of the largest retailers in Europe and the United States, with more than 12,900 stores in both these places. The German-based retailer Lidl opened its first store in America recently in 2017, which is a far cry from its other German rival, Aldi, which came to America in 1976. As of May 2022, there are a total of only 172 Lidl locations in this country, which is just a small fraction when you compare it to other major retailers.

Seeing that Lidl just entered America, there’s a lot of potential for its growth. This may be a good enough reason for many people to purchase its stock. So, can you purchase stock in Lidl? Who owns Lidl? Continue reading the article to know the answers to these questions.

Can You Purchase Stock in Lidl?

No, you can’t purchase stock in Lidl. As Lidl is a privately owned company, no person can buy shares of the discount retailer. The company belongs to Schwarz Group, which is a family-owned multinational retail group. Schwarz Group also owns the Kaufland hypermarket chain that has many of its stores in America. As for Lidl, it is the largest retailer in Europe and the 4th largest in the entire world. Both Lidl and Kaufland entirely belong to the Schwarz Group, which also doesn’t trade publicly in any stock exchange, including Germany’s Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

What is Lidl?

Lidl is a discount chain retailer which specializes in offering products at lower prices, just like Walmart. Although not as big as Walmart, it is still the 4th largest retailer. There are many product categories like Groceries, Fruits & Vegetables, Meat, etc. Lidl has an impeccable supply chain, in addition to many ingenious strategies they implemented, which is what made the company so successful today.

The first Lidl store was opened in 1973. It copied the Aldi concept of discount retail stores and established its own model of stores across Europe. Unlike the swift and aggressive expansion of retailers like Walmart, Lidl undertook its expansion slowly and systematically, which allowed it to not require any outside investors or funds. Its current owner, Dieter Schwarz, expanded the business slowly while maintaining complete control over the company. As I’ve mentioned before, Lidl is one of the two retail brands that Schwarz Group owns, the other being, Kaufland. Lidl’s stores are small, and mainly sell essential groceries, produce, meat, etc. Kaufland stores are big hypermarkets that sell a lot more products than its counterpart Lidl.

Despite being some of the largest companies in Germany, Europe, and even the whole world, both of these are entirely owned by a single-family or foundation, talk about monopoly.

How Did Lidl Become So Successful?

There are many reasons why Lidl has become successful. The Discount store retailer used ingenious and cost-effective strategies to pump up their sales, which in turn increased their profits. Lidl is the Walmart of Europe in a sense when you see the similarities between them. But there are many major differences between the German and the American retailer. Here are some strategies that Lidl implemented that made it a pariah of discount retail store brands in Europe.

Low-Cost Goods

This one’s obviously a no-brainer, Lidl makes profits by selling prices at Low prices than most other retailers. In fact, the German retailer’s products come at a lower price than Safeway, Giant, etc. Their pricing mechanism mainly depends on their supply chain. Lidl has an impeccable supply chain which enables it to get products at a low cost. I know you may wonder what’s so special about this when Walmart does the same thing. Here’s the thing, nearly 80% of the products that Lidl sells have its own private label. This means that Lidl has complete control over the pricing of their label items.

As they have the means to control the manufacturing, and packaging of their brand label’s products, Lidl is able to cut 3rd party costs. This plays a major role in being able to cut these extra costs. The retailer constantly tries to supply its customers with the best quality goods at affordable rates.

Low-Cost Operations

One of the main costs of the retailer is the operational cost. Every company, especially retail chains, have operational cost. If the retailer is able to reduce the operational cost, it can increase the overall revenue for the company. There are many variable costs that are in discount retailers’ books, to increase profits and reduce costs, it is important to concentrate on these costs. Lidl’s management understood this well and has come up with some unique strategies to reduce such costs. Here are some of those strategies.

The labor cost is one of many variable costs that discount retailers face. Lidl tries to cut these costs by employing only the needed number of employees in a store.

Lidl uses LED lights at its stores and uses doors or covers on frozen product displays to reduce energy costs.

By putting on durable, low-maintenance tiles and by investing in high-quality display fixtures. Lidl is able to reduce its maintenance costs.

Lidl requires customers to pay 25 cents to rent a shopping cart, which will add to its profits.

The products are fewer in varieties at Lidl stores, which reduces the occupant cost that they’ll bear when displaying a higher number of products.

Unlike most supermarkets and hypermarkets in America, Lidl stores are smaller, which reduces the fixed costs for the retailer.

Does Lidl Ever Plan on Selling Its Stocks?

There’s little chance that Lidl will sell its stocks in the future. As I’ve mentioned before, Lidl is a privately owned company of the Schwarz group, which is also not a publicly-traded entity. The Lidl company is owned by Schwarz Group in its entirety. The German retailer had a slow and steady growth in its initial stages, which allowed it to become what it is today without outside investors or help. And seeing the current growing trend of Lidl in America, it is highly unlikely that Lidl will need outside investors in the near future.

Lidl’s expansion in America has picked up at a rapid pace, although it still largely lacks behind other Retailers in America like Aldi, Walmart, Safeway, and many more. Many people in America are checking out the retailer to get cheaper groceries because of rising inflation in the country. In such an environment, Lidl is sure to thrive. So, I believe it’s better to not have hopes of Lidl going public any time soon.

Conclusion

Josef Schwarz, the founder of the Schwarz group, is one of the most influential people in the aftermath of the fall of Nazi Germany. Despite facing many hardships, and challenges in his career, he pioneered the success of the Lidl and Kaufland brands. After his death in 1977, his son Dieter Schwarz inherited the Schwarz empire and made it an even bigger player in the retail business industry. In fact, Dieter was the one who increased Schwarz Group’s focus and efforts on establishing a successful Discount store chain. Under his direction, Lidl has become the largest retail chain not only in Germany but the entire continent of Europe. He managed to make Lidl the go-to place for getting a budget shopping experience. Although its main rival, Aldi, which is also a significant player in the retail industry, it still lacks behind Lidl.

The strategy of selling goods directly from the box reduced the unnecessary costs of their occupancy and assortment. The Lidl retail brand just came to the United States in 2017 and has less than 200 stores here. This shows us the prospects and bright future it has. It is enough of a reason to invest in the company and buy its stocks, but unfortunately, that is not possible, not now or anytime in the near future.

FAQs – Can You Purchase Stock in Lidl?

Can you purchase stock in Lidl? No, you can’t buy Lidl’s stock as it is a private entity solely under the control of its parent company, the Schwarz company. What is so special about Lidl? Lidl is famous for the steep discounts it offers on many of its products, and goods, including groceries. The prices of goods are in fact 10% lower than what you find at Walmart. What are some retailers to invest in other than Lidl? As there is no way to buy stocks in Lidl, there are retail options to buy stocks. Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, etc. all are some retailers where you can buy their stocks. Many people have gotten rich because of investing in these retailers at the right time. You can always research a bit and find the best company to invest your money in.