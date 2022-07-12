Unlike most countries, you can purchase alcohol at supermarkets, hypermarkets, and even grocery stores in America. That is one of the many achievements of this great country. When you have a hankering for a nice cold beer, then you just buy it, as you also shop for vegetables and fruits. There are many retail chains and grocery stores that provide various kinds of alcohol. Not only many types, but each of those types has many labels and brands, each one tasting different from another. You can get alcohol at all American retail chain stores, but what about foreign retail chains? Can you purchase alcohol at Aldi? As it is a German retail chain, people have doubts regarding whether they can buy liquor from its stores or not.

Aldi is a major retail chain that has more than 2100 locations present in 37 states in this country. They are popular for selling goods at low rates. The chain has implemented various strategies to earn profits even by cutting the cost of products. So, if you have about whether you can purchase alcohol at Aldi stores, then continue reading the article.

Can You Purchase Liquor at Aldi Stores?

Yes, Liquor is available at most Aldi stores. It all depends on the state and city laws, whether Aldi sells alcohol or not. Some states have prohibited alcohol from being sold in grocery stores and supermarkets. In such states, your only option is to go to a liquor store to get the buzz on. But apart from Aldi stores in those states, you can purchase alcohol at any other store location. Just like how Aldi sells groceries and foods at a low cost, you can expect the alcohol to also have discounts. This makes it the best option for people to buy liquor when they are on a budget.

What Kinds of Alcohol Are Sold at Aldi?

You can find only a few sorts of alcohol at Aldi’s stores. They mainly sell Beer and Wine as of now, as those are the only kind that the retailer is allowed to sell. Some Aldi stores also sell a few specialty items in the liquor segment. Unfortunately, no Aldi store currently sells hard liquors and other premium bottles. In case you need to buy a Johnny Walker, then you better go look at some other place. This absence of hard liquors at Aldi stories should be blamed on the individual state and city laws. There are many other liquor stores that must be in your location that sell all kinds of liquor, it is better to go to one of those stores.

How Much Is the Cost of Liquor at Aldi?

The cost of liquor at Aldi depends on the type and brand of the alcohol. But you can expect the price range for wine to be somewhere between $3 and $20. This is low when you compare it to the prices at other grocery stores. The price for a 6-pack beer is between $5 to $7 range. In case you are looking for a variety pack, then expect to shell out a minimum of $10 for it. When it comes to wine, Aldi sells nearly 80% of their vino under $10 for a bottle. So, in case you are looking for a bottle of wine or a pack of beer at low cost, then make sure to visit an Aldi store, of course, that is only in the states where there is proving to sell alcohol at grocery stores.

Does Aldi Sell Hard Liquor at Any of Its Stores in America?

No, unfortunately, you won’t find any spirits or hard liquor at all Aldi stores in the United States. There are various other places where you can get them, but not at Aldi or most grocery stores for that matter. That privilege of selling hard liquor at Aldi grocery stores is only limited to Australia and Europe. As far as it goes in America, you can only buy beer and wine. It is disappointing considering that Aldi is known for its repetitive award-winning tendency for Rum, gin, and whiskey.

Which States in America Allow Aldi to Sell Liquor?

As I have mentioned, not all states in America allow Aldi stores to sell liquor. If you are looking to buy alcohol from Aldi, then you need to first know if your state sells alcohol at grocery stores. There are more than 2100 stores of the German retailer in America, of which only 1400 of them sell Beer and Wine. Here’s a list of those states and union territories that allow liquor sales at grocery stores.

Arizona

Arkansas

Alabama

California

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Missouri

Nebraska

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Vermont

Virginia

West Virginia

Wisconsin

As listed, these are the 25 states that allow liquor sales in Grocery stores. That means you can buy Beer and Wine at Aldi stores in these state locations. But be aware that not all the stores present in these states sell liquor. There are individual city and county rules that disallow liquor to be sold at any place else other than liquor stores.

What Brands of Beer Are Sold at Aldi Stores?

There are many brands of beer that Aldi stores stock. When you go buy beer at Aldi, you have the option to select from a big collection. There are many people that visit Aldi stores every day to buy groceries, home essentials, etc. Some of those people also buy beer in addition to all those items. If you are looking to buy beer, then the German retailer’s stores have brands that are similar to some of the most recognizable brands. Here’s a list of beer brands that are available at Aldi.

White Tide

Belgian White Ale

Independence Harbor Ale

IPAs

Pilsner

Blonde Ale

Cerveza

Budweiser

Bud Lights

These are some of the most common brands available at Aldi’s many stores. But the selection of brands may vary from store to store because some locations don’t sell Budweiser and Bud Lights. There may also be some other brands that I have not listed that you may find in the beer aisle of the store.

What Brands of Wine Are Available at Aldi?

The Retailer is famous for its wine selection in the alcohol segment of its business. You can find plenty of brands that suit people with different tastes. In case you are searching for affordable but good-quality wine bottles, then Aldi stores act as a reasonable option. When you go to the Wine shelf in the store, you will find that there is red wine, white wine, sparkling wine, and even rosé wine. Here’s a list of winter brands available at the retailer’s stores.

Tailslide

Bear Bros.

Bridge Road Vineyards

Winking Owl

Giretto

Landshut

Belletti

Giambellino

Testoria

These are some of the wine brands that you can purchase from the retailer’s stores. Most of the wine bottles cost less than $10. This way, you can purchase a quality bottle for an affordable rate. In case you are looking for more high-end brands, then there are bottles that cost up to $70.

Can You Order Liquor From Aldi’s Online Shopping Platform?

Yes, you can order liquor from Aldi’s online website and choose the option for both pick-up and delivery. The German retailer has partnered with Instacart to deliver its goods directly to the customers at the address they input. These goods can also include liquor. But remember that Aldi only sells beer, wine, and in some stores, seltzer. It is also important to take note that not all locations can get liquor delivered. Instacart does not deliver orders made on Aldi in some locations. So, you need to first go to the website to see if your location can get delivery.

It is also important to carry an ID showing that you are of 21 years of age, for the delivery person to give you the goods. If you do not show the ID, then the person will not hand over the liquor to you. In some cases, the shoppers can input their ID on the website, which already confirms that they are of eligible drinking age.

Conclusion

Aldi does sell liquor at its stores, but not at all locations. Some states allow liquor sales at grocery stores, while some don’t. In case you are wondering which states allow alcohol sales at Aldi, then read the above article, there are 25 of them. It is also important to take note that Aldi only sells beer and wine and, in some cases, seltzer. You won’t be able to find hard liquor in US Aldi stores. You can even order liquor online, which is delivered by Instacart. The cost of beer and wine is also affordable when you compare the prices at other places. So, if you ever want to get alcohol while also shopping for groceries, then Aldi stores are a good place to visit.

