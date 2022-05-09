Your data and documents saved on your device may get corrupt, and you may face difficulty in recovering it. So the best way to keep your documents secure is to have a hard copy or printouts. Many retail stores across the US have in-store copy machines and provide their customer the service of getting their documents printed. Now, if you have a CVS store near your location, you must be wondering whether CVS prints documents or not? To know about the document printing service at CVS, keep reading the article.

Does CVS Print Documents in 2022?

Fortunately, you can print your documents at CVS as of 2022 at reasonable prices. In addition to printing, you can also make copies of your document at CVS. Apart from these two services, you can also scan your documents and get them saved on a CD for future reference. Also, the prices offered by CVS vary depending on the service you opt for. Besides, there are multiple options available for copying or printing any document at CVS.

If you want to know more about the copy service at CVS, the availability of copy machines at CVS, and the price associated with each service offered by CVS, just stick to the article till the end.

Does CVS Have Copy Machines?

CVS has copy machines in, 4700+ stores across the US that offers copy and print services. You can make a copy or print your documents at CVS using the KODAK picture Kiosk by using both the physical and digital documents. You can print the digital document by transferring it to the kiosk using the USB thumb drive having PDF files or sharing through your mobile(android or iOS) or selecting from Google Drive. The price for copy and prints vary at the CVS store depending upon the type of your print, and it may cost you between 19c to $3.99 per page.

Also, make a note that all the CVS stores don’t have copy machines. Hence, this service is not available at all the CVS pharmacies, so before visiting the store you must make a call to your nearby CVS store to inquire about the printing services. You can use a store locator to find the nearest CVS store.

What Are the Different Types of Copies That You Can Get Printed at CVS?

CVS offers different types of copies that you can opt for according to your requirement. The various options that are available at CVS are

Black and white copies

High-quality color copies

Single-side copies

Double-side copies

You can choose from the above option to either copy or have printouts of the documents according to your need. If you don’t want to print or copy but want to save your documents, then you can also share the documents at CVS and get them saved on a CD. The price for each type of copy varies accordingly. The price for black and white copies may be less as compared to the high-quality color copies. So, unless you compulsorily need color copies, you must opt for black and white and save a few bucks.

What Is the Price Scheme for Printing or Copying Documents at CVS?

The price for copying or printing documents at CVS varies between 19c to $3.99 per page depending on the type of print you choose. The prices for different types of prints at CVS are mentioned below

Black and White Copies

Under black and white copies, you have two options, you can either print a single side or a double side. The prices for both are mentioned below

Single-sided Copies: 19¢ per page

Double-sided copies: 38¢ per page

High-Quality Color Copies

Even under the high-quality color copies, you can select between single-sided print and double-sided prints, and the prices are mentioned below

Single-sided Copies: 99¢ per page

Double-sided Copies: $1.98 per page

Can You Make CD Copies at CVS?

If you don’t want to print or copy your documents but want to save them securely or want to send them to someone, then you can scan all the documents at CVS and get them saved on CD. For this service, you may be charged $3.99 for a single CD.

What Are the Different Digital Sources That You Can Copy From At CVS?

You can get copies and printouts of the documents at CVS’s KODAK Kiosk. These documents can be provided physically or digitally. In case of the digital documents, CVS provides a number of options for sharing documents with them. You can share your documents using the USB thumb drive, or Flash drive. Additionally, if the document is on your phone, you can share them by connecting it to the KODAK Kiosk. They accept sharing from both iOS and Android phones.

If you opt for a USB drive, then just connect it to the KODAK Kiosk, select the PDF file and click on the Print option. Once you click on Print, you may have to select between certain options of color, size, and the type of print. After selecting from the available options, click on the Print button. You will get the prints within seconds.

Can You Get Photos Printed at CVS?

If you want to print the photos, you must be thinking of CVS as an option and want to know about the photo print service at CVS. You will be glad to know that, you can get photos printed at CVS in addition to document copy and print service. Also, you can get your photos printed in different sizes. In addition to printing photos, CVS also takes passport photos and prints them at its various stores. At CVS, you can get your passport photo clicked and printed all by yourself through the KODAK Biometric ID System and also get verified so that it can be used for applying for a US passport.

How Much Does It Cost to Print a Photo at CVS?

At, CVS, you can get your photos printed in different sizes. Also, you can take passport photos and get them printed at CVS. The prices for printing a photo vary depending upon the size and type of print and are mentioned below for some common sizes.

You can click and print a passport-size photo for as low as 33¢.

For printing photos of sizes 4×6, 5×7, and 8×10, you may be charged as low as 39¢ for each copy.

If you want to print 4 wallets on a 4×6 photo, then you may have to pay $0.99.

You can get square prints of sizes 5×5, 6×6, and 8×8 for as low as $3.29.

Large size prints start at $11.99.

The above-mentioned are the approximate prices, and they may vary depending upon the size and quality of the prints.

What Are Some Other Retailers That You Can Opt to Copy or Print Documents and Photos?

Not only CVS, but a lot of retail stores in the US provide the service of Copying and printing documents and photos. So if the nearest CVS doesn’t provide you with these services, the other stores that you can visit to get your work done are

Costco

Walgreens

Sam’s Club

Staples

FedEx

The UPS Store

Office Depot

Local Libraries

Post Office

You can print the documents at the above Stores, whereas, there are a number of stores in addition to the above stores that provide photo printing services online as well as at stores.

Conclusion

You can print or copy your documents at, 4700+ CVS stores across the US. In addition to copying and printing, you can also scan your documents and get them saved on a CD for future reference. Besides these, we have seen different types of black and white and high-quality prints that are available at CVS and also mentioned their prices.

CVS also provides the service of printing photos at its various stores. Also, the prices for different photo sizes are mentioned. Lastly, we have provided the other store options, that you may visit to have photo prints, document prints, and copies.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Does CVS print and copy documents in 2022? Yes, CVS prints and copies documents at its, 4700+ stores across the US. What are the different types of copies that you can get printed at CVS? The different types of copies that you can get printed at CVS are Black and white copies, High-quality color copies, Single-side copies, and Double-side copies. Can you get photos printed at CVS? Yes, you can get photos printed at the CVS store. Additionally, you can also take passport photos and prints at the CVS.