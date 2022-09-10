USPS or United States Postal Service is a government agency part of the federal government’s executive branch. It was the only mail carrier in America before private corporations came and started offering mail carrier services. When you are to receive a USPS package, you will receive a notification on your phone stating the estimated delivery time and date. Most of the time, USPS delivers packages and parcels within that estimated delivery period. Although today, USPS may not be as big as private competitors, it still delivers more than a hundred billion mail every year. When a package from USPS is about to reach your address, you may or may not be at home to pick it up. But, if you get the package at your local post office, then you go there later and pick it up. So, can you pick up packages from USPS post offices?

If you are out of town and about to get a package, then redirecting it to your local post office is one way to receive the parcel. Once you are back in town, you can go to that post office, and get the parcel in your hands. But many people have doubts about whether they can receive packages at to post office or not, If you want to know all details regarding picking up packages at USPS post offices, then read the article till the end.

Does USPS Allow You to Pick Up Packages From the Post Office?

Yes, you can pick up packages that USPS drops off at your local post office. When you want USPS to drop off the package at the post office, then you can give delivery instructions to USPS as long as the parcel qualifies for them. Keep in mind that USPS does not drop off the package at whichever post office you choose. You can only instruct the mail carrier agency to deliver the package to the post office, which is responsible for processing and delivering your mail. A lot of people get their mail this way. They instruct USPS to drop the parcel off at their local post office, and then go pick it up later.

How Much Do You Need to Pay to Hold Your USPS Package at the Post Office?

Most post offices hold on to USPS packages for free. When you go to post offices, you can directly request the package without having to pay anything extra. But there are some post offices that do charge a small fee for holding on to packages. These USPS post offices that charge holding fees are usually situated in rough climate locations or located high above the sea level. As it is a bit challenging for such post offices to hold on to many packages, they charge a small fee as payment for their service.

Does USPS Allow You to Pick Up Packages Without an ID?

No, you cannot pick up your USPS package from the post office without showing a valid ID as proof. If you do not show your ID at the post office, then how can the employee there confirm if you are the recipient of the package or not. That is why it is mandatory for you to show your ID if you want to get your package. Otherwise, anybody can go to the post office, claim to be you, and pick up the package. To keep your package safe from reaching into the wrong hands, USPS requires you to show your ID. In case you don’t have the ID on you, then you will have to go home and get it back to the post office. Without ID, forget picking up the package, the staff won’t even let you touch it.

Is Picking Up the Package Faster Than Having It Delivered to Your Home?

Yes, picking up the package yourself from the post office is faster than getting it delivered home. When you choose package pick up as delivery instructions, then you can directly go to the post office to get it. Once the parcel reaches the post office and is done with final processing, then you can pick it up just by showing your ID. Whereas in case you choose home delivery, then there’s no guarantee about what time you will receive it. As the USPS driver has to go to multiple locations throughout the day to deliver packages, it will take time before he reaches your location. So, if you want to get the package as early as possible, choose the pick-up option, and then go to the post office as soon as the package arrives.

How to Pick Up a Package From USPS?

If you have decided to pick up your package at your local post office, then you will need to know how to do that. USPS has a fairly simple way for people to get their mail at the post office. If you want USPS to drop off the package at your local post office, then here are some steps you need to follow.

Firstly, you need to know that if you want to give any delivery instructions to USPS, then you have to do it before your package is out for delivery.

You need to sign in to your USPS account if you want to change delivery instructions.

After signing in, go to the tracking page of your package on the website. On the right side of that web page, you will find an option saying “Available Actions”.

Click on that option, and then you will see various other options. If your package is eligible for delivery instruction, then you will find that option in the available actions section.

In the delivery instructions, choose “Hold it at Post Office”. Enter the zip code of your post office, and confirm the location.

Once you do all this, USPS will drop off the package at the post office of the zip code that you entered.

If you follow those steps as they are, then you can pick up your mail at the post office, instead of getting it home. Keep in mind that if you enter a zip code other than what your location’s zip code is, then that post office will charge a small holding fee for the package.

How Long Will the USPS Post Office Hold on to Your Package?

There is no official time limit for how long the post office holds on to your package. But as per many people’s accounts, USPS will hold on to your mail for 15 days at most. If you choose the pickup option, then you will have to go to your area’s post office and get it. If you don’t pick up the package within that period, then USPS will send it back to the person you sent you the mail. In case, the sender is not able to receive back the package, or if there is any complication regarding the package’s delivery, then that parcel will most probably go to the “Lost Mail Department” of the USPS. If your package goes into that department, then you will have to face many unnecessary steps to get it back. To avoid all this trouble, just go and pick up the package soon after it reaches the post office.

Conclusion

If you are going to receive a package from USPS while you are out of town or unable to be there for delivery, then you can go and pick up your mail from the post office. Many people redirect the mail they are going to receive to their local post office, Once it arrives there, those people just pick up the package on a later date when they have free time. You need to show a valid photo ID to get your package. Without ID proof, then anybody can walk into the post office, claim to be you, and then take the parcel. To avoid such a thing from happening, USPS made it mandatory to show ID proof while picking up the package. Although the post offices don’t change anything for holding on to your package, there is some post office that requires a small fee.

Keep in mind that the USPS post offices will hold the packages for at most 2 weeks. You will have to pick up the mail within that period, otherwise, the mail carrier will give back the package to its sender. If the sender is not available, then the mail will go to USPS Lost Mail Department. To avoid such troubles, it is better to pick up the package as soon as possible.

FAQs – Can You Pick Up Packages From USPS Post Offices?

Does USPS allow you to pick up packages from the post office? Yes, USPS does allow you to pick up packages from post offices. You just need to select the “hold it at post office” option in the delivery instructions. What do you need to pick up the package? You will need to show a valid photo ID before picking up the package, without it, USPS will not be able to confirm your identity, and not give you the package. How long does the USPS post office hold onto packages? Once the packages are dropped off at USPS, the post offices will hold onto them for at most 15 days.