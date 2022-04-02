Can You Park Overnight at Walmart?

You must have seen people parking their vehicles at Walmart’s parking lot, but have you heard about Walmart’s overnight parking that allows people to park their vehicles overnight. Many of the Walmart stores provide this facility of overnight parking. Now, you might have a lot of questions about this overnight parking facility provided by Walmart. This article will give you complete clarity on what it is like to park at Walmart’s Overnight Parking, the safety of vehicles parked, the type of vehicles allowed in the parking lot and can you sleep in Walmart’s parking lot.

What is Overnight Parking at Walmart?

Though a few Walmart stores don’t provide overnight parking, there are 4000+ stores in the US that offer overnight parking to RVs and personal vehicles. Also, they allow motorhome travelers to park their vehicles for one night but are recommended to get permission from the store manager before parking. Walmart provides this service free of cost to everyone. Also, some stores are open 24 hrs, so you can get anything you want in the middle of night and also use the washroom if you wish to stay at the parking lot.

Can You Sleep in a Walmart Parking Lot?

From the above discussion, we got the idea of parking the vehicle overnight at Walmart, but can you sleep in Walmart’s parking lot is a big question. If you had a long drive and need a rest for the night, then Walmart’s parking is a favorable place you can opt for. Yes, you thought it right, you can sleep in Walmart’s overnight parking as it’s legal to sleep in your car. Though Walmart has not released any official policy regarding overnight parking, it’s up to the decision of the store manager or the security guard that will give you permission to stay. They will allow you in their parking premises unless you are respectable and don’t cause any harm or nuisance to others and the store. Also, they hold the right to wave you off at any period of time, as Walmart’s parking lot is private property.

Additionally, whatever may be the reason, you surely can park the vehicle in Walmart’s parking lot and sleep inside the car without being questioned, and the parking is also free.

Are Larger Vehicles Allowed to Park Overnight Too?

Walmart’s founder Sam Walton has expressed his positive view about having a safe place for the RVer during the night to park and rest. Additionally, Walmart also offers to park the trucks, van dweller, and wayward road tripper. Walmart offers free parking for these vehicles, but one thing you must know is that this free parking offers customers to the stores. As some Walmart stores provide 24 hours service, people parking and sleeping in Walmart’s overnight parking lot surely end up visiting the store and buying stuff. Also, Walmart has stated it values RV travelers and considers them the best customers as they can stay overnight and take the advantage of propane exchange and other auto services provided by Walmart.

How Much Does It Cost for Overnight Parking in Walmart?

Overnight parking of vehicles, be it a car or RV is totally free of cost. You don’t have to pay anything, additionally, you can also use the washrooms at the store that are open for 24 hrs. One of the advantages of sleeping at Walmart’s overnight parking is that you have access to the store, and you can buy anything anytime and experience shopping during odd hours. So it provides a complete package of a free overnight stay in a vehicle with easy access to the store.

How Safe Is Overnight Parking At Walmart?

Overnight parking is alright, but I know you must be worried about safety and security. So if you are considering Walmart parking as an option to rest and sleep during your long trip, then you should be completely relaxed. Most of Walmart’s overnight parking places have CCTV cameras that provide surveillance of the parked vehicles. In addition to that, they have a security guard that visits the store every hour to make sure things are fine inside the store. Though parking and sleeping in the car at Walmart’s parking lot is safe, you can additionally take some precautions to guarantee your safety by

Parking your vehicle near the light pole, though, it may disturb your sleep, it is the best location for your security.

Choose the parking spot away from the roads, this may help you with reduced noise from the roads.

Don’t leave any expensive things outside your car, RV, or truck to avoid them from getting stolen.

At What Point Will Walmart Try to Tow Your Car or Vehicle?

Walmart provides free overnight parking for one night to all the vehicles, and it will be okay if you park the vehicle on the outskirts of the parking lot and leave it attended. But if you decide to keep your car unattended for the second night, then there are possibilities of your car getting towed. So, if the car is left unattended at the Walmart overnight parking for two days, that may tow your vehicle. Also, it depends upon the store manager and security guards about the decision of towing the vehicle if it has been unattended.

Pros and Cons of Walmart’s Overnight Parking

As of now, we have an idea of what it is like to park our vehicles in the Walmart overnight parking lot, let’s discuss some of its pros and cons so that you get a clear idea about whether you should opt for this service or not.

Pros of Walmart’s Overnight Parking

If you are on the long run, and you feel sleepy, then It’s safe for you to stop and have a break at Walmart’s overnight parking and rest for a little while. Some of its pros that will make you feel your stay secure and worthy are

There are 4000+ stores across the US that provide overnight parking facilities.

Walmart offers free overnight parking to all cars, trucks, and RVs.

The parking area is covered with security cameras, so you don’t have to worry about anything getting stolen.

In addition to parking, Walmart also allows people to sleep inside their cars.

Walmart offers 24 hours of store facility, so you can rest and buy necessary stuff at the same time.

Additionally, you have 24 hours access to all washrooms inside the store.

If there is any problem with your vehicle, you can use the auto services to make your vehicle move perfectly.

Also, some Walmart stores provide propane exchange facilities.

Walmart sells everything from food, grocery, clothing to electronic items, so parking your vehicle here will give access to all necessary items, and you don’t have to wander for things.

Though they provide surveillance through security cameras, a security guard keeps visiting the store on an hourly basis to check over the store. This will provide extra security.

Cons of Walmart’s Overnight Parking

Walmart has no official parking policy, so you have to get permission from the store manager or the security guard for overnight parking.

You will not be allowed parking if they found you intoxicated.

Though its free service is an advantage, many homeless people have stayed there overnight and have littered and caused disturbance to other customers.

Though Walmart allows the RVs to park in their lots, it can be restricted if the city doesn’t allow it.

They provide good security, but sometimes you may end up losing some stuff.

You can save on hotels by staying in your car, but it is not as comfortable, and you may face a lot of disturbance while sleeping.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can you sleep in Walmart’s parking lot? Yes, you can sleep in Walmart’s overnight parking lot. When will Walmart try to tow your car or vehicle? Walmart provides free overnight parking for one night if your vehicle is unattended for 2 consecutive days, then there are possibilities that Walmart may tow your vehicle. How much does Walmart charge for overnight parking? Walmart doesn’t charge anything for overnight parking of the vehicles. It also provides 24-hour store facilities at some locations.