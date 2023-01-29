Target is a multinational American corporation. It is a big-box department store chain based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. They own and manage several discount departmental stores, hypermarkets (SuperTarget), and small stores like CityTarget and TargetExpress. Target is the 7th largest retail store all across the United States. Customers love Target as they are well known for the huge discounts provided to them. They also have several gift cards at their stores which are owned by them and other private brands.

Gift cards are the easiest form of gifting money to someone. Also, gift cards can be used in many ways to shop at retail stores. What happens if you have several Target gift cards? Can you combine and use them at Target stores and online? What is the process of merging the gift cards? To know the answers to the above questions read this article completely.

Can You Merge Any Target Gift Cards in 2022?

Yes, it is possible to combine more than one gift card at Target stores in 2022. To avail of such services, you can approach the cash register at the Target store. Take the help of the store associate and ask them about the process of combining any gift cards and using the amount on a single purchase. Additionally, you can even do it yourself on the mobile app of Target. This will help you make purchases on their app using more than 2 Target gift cards. The maximum number of Target gift cards that can be merged at their store and on their app is 10. However, it is important to remember that Target gift cards cannot be combined with any other retailers/ brand gift cards.

A detailed explanation about merging the Target gift cards is discussed here in this article. So, keep reading till the end. This article will include information like the process of combining Target gift cards, using them online, and much more.

What is the Process of Merging the Target Gift Cards?

There are 2 ways to merge Target gift cards in order to shop with the combined amount. In order to merge more than 2 Target gift cards you can visit the nearest Target store. There you can take the help of the store associate and combine up to 10 gift cards. You can either use them or else store them in one card for future use. Alternatively, you can merge them yourself on the Target mobile app.

The following is the step-by-step process of merging the Target gift cards on their app.

Download the Target app and log in to the details using the credentials. In the app, open the “My Gift Cards” section. There you can see all the gift cards you own. You can select the gift cards you want to combine. Once you select the gift card and click “Combine” After merging the screen will prompt you that the cards are combined. After this, you can combine all the gift cards you want (you can merge up to 10 gift cards at a time) You can also check the gift card balance on the Target app.

Is It Possible to Merge the Target Gift Card Balance?

The process of checking the gift card balance on the Target official website is given below:

Open the Target official website, target.com. On the website, open the “Gift Card Balance” option. There you can see the search bar where you can type the gift card number. The gift card number has 15 digits which can be noticed on the back of the card below the barcode. Now enter the key code in the “Card Number” box. The key code can be seen below the gift card number. It is an 8-digit number code. Now open the “Check Balance” section which will open the balance tab where you can see the available balance.

If you want to reload the Target gift cards then you have to do that in physical stores as it is not possible online. Additionally, you cannot reload other brand gift cards (hotels, gaming, etc.) such as Xbox, iTunes, and Olive Garden. Also, other gift cards such as Mastercard, Visa, and Express gift cards cannot be reloaded.

What Are the Different Kinds of Gift Cards Available at Target?

Target not have their own gift cards but also several others such as:

Digital entertainment gift cards

Merchandise gift cards

Restaurant gift cards

Travel gift cards

Application gift cards

Gaming gift cards

Movie theater gift cards

SIM Cards

You can purchase the above gift cards at the Target stores directly or else on their official website or mobile application. Additionally, they are also available in other retail stores. The gift cards section is located near the checkout lanes of Target stores.

Process of Purchasing Gift Card at Target Website

Open the official website of Target. Open the gift cards page of Target. Select “Target gift cards” based on the design and amount value. You can choose the mode of delivery you want from mail, text, email, or mobile. Add the gift card to the shopping cart. Checkout and pay.

Where Can You Use the Target Gift Cards for Shopping?

The Target gift cards can be used to purchase at the following places.

At Starbucks (only ones which are located in Target stores)

Target Optical stores

At Target store Café

At CVS Pharmacy

To purchase alcohol and other restricted items

What is the Maximum Number of Gift Cards You Can Use in One Online Transaction at Target?

As already mentioned above you can combine up to 10 gift cards at Target both online and also in their stores. This will also include credit and debit card gift cards. This can be done in their physical stores and also online apps or websites.

Additionally, when you shop with Target they will first use the gift card amount available and then the credit/ debit card.

If you have any other doubts regarding the gift cards at Target you can contact Target gift card customer care service at +1 (800) 544-2943. Or else, you can contact them through email at [email protected] Additionally, you can even chat with customer care on the official website of Target.

Can You Use Target Gift Cards for Purchasing Anything at Target Stores?

Almost all the products available at Target stores and websites can be purchased using Target gift cards. However, there are some products and services which cannot be purchased with Target gift cards. They are listed below:

iTunes gift cards

Restaurants and gaming gift cards

All Red Card payments

Mastercard, American Express, or Visa gift cards

In Minute Clinics

Other Target gift cards

Final Thoughts

Target provides several gift cards for its own brand and other private brands. Customers who own multiple gift cards can merge them and make them into a single account. This can be done at physical stores of Target and also on their official website or mobile application. It is very easy to merge gift cards at Target stores.

Also, you can merge up to 10 gift cards online and at their physical stores. This single gift card account balance can be used immediately or else can store in the Target account. Finally, you can reload the Target gift card at Target stores. However, they cannot reload gift cards online.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can you contact the Target store for gift card services? Yes, for customers who want to get help related to Target gift cards then you can contact customer services at Target on the number +1 (800) 544-2943. How many gift cards can you merge at Target? You can merge up to 10 gift cards at Target stores or else on their official website. Along with that, you can do the merge on their mobile app too. What is the expiry date for the Target Gift card? There is no expiry date for the Target Gift card. Can you reload gift cards on the Target website and app? No, You cannot reload Target gift cards on their official website or app. However, this can be done at their stores.