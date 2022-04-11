Amazon has become the go-to place for millions of people around the globe as it offers great service and a wide variety of products. Also, you can repetitively buy the same products without much effort as your order history is saved by Amazon. The items you bought or returned are saved under the returns and order section on Amazon. Additionally, Amazon has offered this facility of sharing accounts with family members or loved ones. So everyone knows what you have ordered. If you want to surprise someone with a gift ordered on Amazon and the person has your Amazon account, you must be thinking of various ways to hide it. But have you ever thought of hiding the orders on Amazon? Yes, you heard it right, you can hide orders on Amazon when you want to keep your orders private. Let’s just learn how you can hide your orders on Amazon by using the archive option and surprise your loved ones.

How Can you Hide Orders on Amazon?

Amazon never fails in providing all the possible services to its customers. Now, If you want to hide your order on Amazon, you can do it by using the Archive option available in the order history. You can archive your orders on both Amazon.com and Amazon app. If you want to make your order more private, you can even clear the search history after placing the order. In addition to this, you can anytime restore the order details of the archived product if you want to buy the same product again.

Now, you know you can hide your orders on Amazon, so let’s see the process of hiding it on the website as well as on the app.

How Can you Hide Orders on Amazon on Phone (Android and iOS)?

If you use the Amazon app on your android or iOS phone and want to hide your order from your family, you can’t do it through the app. There is no option for archiving orders on the Amazon app. So to hide orders on your phone, you have to visit Amazon.com on your phone and follow the steps below

On Android

Visit Amazon.com on Google Chrome on your android phone.

Sign in to your account on Amazon by entering your email address or mobile number and password.

Click on the 3 dot lines in the top right corner and select the ‘Desktop Site’ view, and click on the ‘Account & Lists’ option in the top right corner.

Now click on the ‘Your Orders’ option.

Select the order you want to hide by scrolling the order list.

Now click on the ‘Archive Order’ option available to hide your order from the order history.

On iOS

Visit Amazon.com on safari on your iPhone or iPad.

Sign in to your account on Amazon by entering your email address or mobile number and password.

Now type aA button in the safari address bar and click on ‘Request Desktop Website’ to load the desktop version.

Click on the ‘Account & Lists’ option in the top right corner and select the ‘Your Order’ option.

Select the order you want to hide and click on the ‘Archive Order’ option.

Archiving any order doesn’t remove the order completely from the account, it’s just hidden and can be restored any time by clicking on the Unarchive Order option.

How Can you Hide Orders on Amazon.com?

You can hide the orders on Amazon.com from your desktop or even by using your phone if you don’t have the Amazon app installed on your phone. You can do this easily by following the steps below

Visit the website Amazon.com and sign in to your account by entering your Email Id or phone number and password.

Now select the ‘Returns & Orders’ option available on the top right of the page.

You can now see the list of orders from the last three months.

Select the order you want to hide and click on the ‘View Order Details’ option.

Now, select the ‘Archive Order’ option available, and your order will disappear from the order list.

So, hiding your order will keep your surprise intact, also you can clear the search history to have privacy with your searches.

Can You Take a Look at Archived Orders on Amazon?

Yes, you can take a look at the archived orders whenever you want only through the Amazon website on the desktop as well as on the phone. This facility is not available on the Amazon app. To access the archived orders on phone, follow the steps below

Visit Amazon.com on your browser (Safari for iOS and Google Chrome for Android)

Switch to the desktop version by selecting ‘Desktop Site’ on android and ‘Request Desktop Website’ on iOS.

Click on Account & Lists and select ‘Your orders.’

In the order section, click on the orders from ‘Past 3 months’ and select the ‘Archive order’ option at the bottom of the list.

All the archived orders will be displayed.

If you want to buy the same product you have archived, you can easily get the order details by the above process.

Can You Unarchive the Orders on Amazon?

Yes, you can surely unarchive the orders on Amazon and make them appear again in the order history. You can do that by following the below steps

First, you have to view the archived orders by following the process in the above section.

Once you can see the Archived Order list, you can select the order you want to unhide from the list.

After selecting the order, click on the ‘Unarchive Order’ option available next to the order.

As soon as you click, a message will be displayed saying, ‘Your order has been unarchived.’

Now you can view this order in the Your Order list.

What Are Some Reasons You Would Want to Hide Your Orders?

The reasons for hiding the orders on Amazon will vary from person to person and can’t be the same for all. Some common reasons for hiding the orders on Amazon could be

If you want to order a gift for someone with whom you share the account, to keep it a surprise, you may hide the order details.

If you don’t want your family members with whom you share an Amazon account to see what you have ordered.

Also, If you have ordered some personal care product and don’t want it to display in the order history.

Additionally, there can be multiple reasons depending on the people for hiding the orders on Amazon.

Does Archiving Your Orders Hide Them From Amazon?

No, archiving the orders doesn’t hide them from Amazon, they just don’t appear in your order history. Once you archive the order, they will move to the Archived section and will completely disappear from your order history. One thing you must note here is that there is a limitation on archiving orders. You can only archive 500 orders per account on Amazon. So, if the limit crosses, you can’t archive the orders from your Order history.

In this case, you may want to delete some orders from the archived order. But, for your information, Amazon doesn’t allow you to delete a single order detail from the order history. Even if you deactivate your Amazon account, you can see the previous order history and archived orders whenever you activate the account.

Conclusion

Amazon provides this facility to hide the orders from the order history for those who don’t want their ordered items to display in the list. You can hide the orders only from the website Amazon.com. Though you can’t use the Amazon App to archive orders, you can surely archive your orders from your phone, be it android or iPhone. Additionally, you can also view the archived orders whenever you want and also bring them back to appear in the order history by unarchiving them.

Also, note that you can only hide a maximum of up to 500 orders and can’t delete a single order from the order history.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

