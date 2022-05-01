Starbucks offers a wide range of coffee, Tea, Frappuccino, etc. But the drink you have at Starbucks may have high sugar and caffeine content that is not good for your health. If you are a health freak and want to cut on fats, you may try to avoid such drinks and opt for something healthy. In that case, you must be wondering whether you can have oat milk in drinks at Starbucks. If you are in search of an answer to your question about the availability of oat milk at Starbucks and also want to know about Starbucks’s oat milk nutrition value, then keep reading the article.

Can You Have Oat Milk at Starbucks in 2022?

Starbucks offers oat milk at all outlets across the US. Also, it uses oat milk in making some delicious drinks that you can have without fearing about the calories. Additionally, the oat milk used by Starbucks is gluten-free and full of nutrition. Starbucks allows you to customize your drink, and you can add oat milk to any of your hot or cold beverages. If you don’t want to customize the drink accordingly, then you can just go the Starbucks’s oat milk drinks. To know more about the various oat milk drinks at Starbucks and their nutrition values, then stick to the article till the end.

What Are Some of the Best Oat Milk Drinks That You Can Purchase at Starbucks?

Starbucks offers its customer the freedom to customize their drinks. So you can add oat milk to any of your hot or cold drinks to add a nutritional value to your drink. Apart from this, Starbucks has customized their oat milk drinks that are great in taste and also good for health. Some of the best oat milk drinks at Starbucks are mentioned below.

Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso

This oat milk drink consists of oat milk, brown sugar, cinnamon powder, sweeteners, Espresso, etc. All the contents of the drink can be customized. The calorie content of Iced Brown Sugar Oat milk Shaken Espresso varies between 90 calories to 170 calories depending upon the size of the cup you order.

Honey Oat Milk Latte

Honey Oat milk latte is made by adding oat milk to Starbucks’s signature espresso and adding honey as a topping. The calorie content of this drink ranges from 140 calories in tall, to 360 calories in the venti size of the cups. If you opt for grande, it may load you with 270 calories.

Iced Vanilla Latte with Oat Milk

This drink is made by adding oat milk to dark espresso with a dash of vanilla and ice toppings to make it cool and creamy. On average, it contains 130 calories.

The other oat milk drinks offered by Starbucks include

Iced Flat White with Oat milk

Caramel Oat milk Frappuccino

Oat milk Chai Tea Latte

Oat milk Cocoa Macchiato

Dark Cocoa and Orange Oat Latte

London Fog Latte with Oat milk

Iced Blonde White Mocha with Oat milk

Java Chip Frappuccino with Oat milk

Strawberry and Vanilla Oat milk Latte

Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino with Oat milk

All the above drinks offer calories in the range of 90 to 360 calories, depending upon the size of the cup you ordered.

Who Produces Starbucks’s Oat milk?

Oatly brand produces the oat milk for Starbucks. To be precise, Starbucks uses the Barista edition of the Oatly oat milk. This edition is formulated in such a way that it best suits the hot drinks, Cappuccinos, and lattes. Also, it does not curdle at the higher temperatures, making it a perfect fit for the hot drinks at Starbucks.

Starbucks’s oat milk nutrition depends on the nutritional value of the oat milk used. The barista edition of oat milk has a fat content of 3% which is greater than the normal oat milk which has 2%. So the greater fat makes the drinks more creamy and is preferred in hot drinks.

Oatly is basically a Swedish brand that provides alternatives to dairy products from oats. It has successfully covered the markets of Sweden, Germany, the UK, and the US by making its availability in 60,000 retail stores and 32,000 coffee shops across the world. Oatly offers a wide range of products that includes oat milk, yogurt substitutes, ice cream, cold coffee, cooking cream, spread, mayonnaise, etc. Oatly offers oat beverages, frozen desserts, ice creams, and Oatgurt to the people in the US with a variety of oat milk which includes barista edition, chocolate, full fat, and low-fat oat milk. All the Oatly products mentioned are available in the different retail stores across the US in a variety of flavors.

What kind of Nutrition does Oat milk provide to your body?

Oat milk is an alternative to milk and is preferred mostly by people that are allergic, lactose intolerant, or vegan. Oat milk is made by soaking oats in water and then straining the mixture. It is then fortified with vitamins and minerals. Oat milk is proved to be a good alternative to milk, with a great nutritional value. It is proved to be a great source of vitamins mainly Vitamin B12 and minerals that include protein, calcium, fiber, iron, and riboflavin

When oat milk is compared to milk, it is observed that milk offers more nutritional value but in addition to that, it also offers high calories and fat. So if you are conscious of your diet and keep account of calories, then oat milk is a better option for you.

Drinking oat milk is proved to be good for the heart, as it reduced the cholesterol levels in the body, additionally, it’s a great immunity booster and also good for hair and skin.

What are the Pros and Cons of Oat milk?

As the use of oat milk has increased widely due to its nutritional benefits, let’s have a deeper look at the pros and cons of oat milk.

Pros of Oat milk

Oat milk is the best substitute to milk for people that are allergic, lactose intolerant, and who prefer a vegan diet.

It also strengthens bones as it has a good calcium content

Also, oat milk is said to prevent anemia as it has high iron content.

With high fiber and protein content, it helps in bowel movement and building muscles

Lastly, it greatly helps in lowering the cholesterol levels in the blood, resulting in good heart condition.

Cons of Oat milk

As oat milk is artificially prepared, it may contain added sugar and preservatives, which is not good for health.

Oat milk doesn’t naturally contain all the vitamins and minerals, a few are fortified in the process.

The nutrient content of oat milk is not as same as milk.

Also, it’s not a great substitute to milk for children and babies.

Conclusion

Starbucks offers Oatly brand oat milk at all outlets across the US. Under the Oatly brand, it uses the Barista edition oat milk that is formulated in such a way that it doesn’t curdle at high temperatures and is best suited for hot drinks as well as cappuccino and lattes. Also, the oat milk used at different Starbucks is gluten-free. Customers at Starbucks can customize their drink and add oat milk to it. Additionally, Starbucks also offers a few amazing oat milk drinks that don’t require customization.

Besides, we have also discussed the nutritional value of oat milk and its health benefits. Also, we have listed a few oat milk drinks that you must try at Starbucks. Lastly, we have mentioned the pros and cons of oat milk.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

Can you have oat milk at Starbucks? Yes, you can have oat milk at Starbucks, as it offers a number of oat milk drinks. Additionally, you can also customize your other drinks by adding oat milk to them. What brand of oat milk is used by Starbucks? Starbucks uses the Barista edition of Oatly’s oat milk which is formulated in such a way that it doesn’t curdle at high temperature and hence is suitable for hot drinks, cappuccinos, and lattes. What are some of the best oat milk drinks that you can purchase at Starbucks? Some of the best oat milk drinks that you can purchase at Starbucks are Iced Brown Sugar Oat milk Shaken Espresso, Honey Oat milk latte, Iced Vanilla Latte with Oat Milk, Iced Flat White with Oat milk, Caramel Oat milk Frappuccino, etc. Apart from these, there are a number of drinks at Starbucks that you must give a try. Who uses oat milk as a substitute to milk? People that are allergic, lactose intolerant, and prefer a vegan diet are the ones that use oat milk as a substitute to milk. Additionally, those who want to cut fat from their diet also prefer oat milk over milk that has a higher fat content.