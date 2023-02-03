Can You Get Your Glasses Fixed at Costco? – Everything You Need to Know

Costco is a multinational corporation in the United States. It is operated as a big box chain of exclusive membership retail warehouses. Costco is the fifth largest retail store in the whole world. Based on the warehouse revenue Costco is in the 10th position on the Fortune 500 rankings in the United States. They have their headquarters located in the east suburb of Seattle which is Issaquah, Washington. Customers can find many private label brands along with a lot of exclusive brands which are only available at their stores. One such famous brand exclusively available with them is Kirkland Signature.

You can almost get everything at wholesale prices at Costco warehouses. Along with the other products Costco is also well known for its optical stores in their warehouses. This can be used by everyone who shops at their warehouses. They have a vast variety of optical in Costco optical center for shoppers.

Have you purchased glasses or any other optical products at the Costco warehouses? If yes then did you get the repair services from them? This will also include all the services offered at Optical stores. To clarify all the doubts about glasses repair at Costco optical read this article till the end.

Can You Get Your Glasses Fixed at Costco in 2022?

Customers are offered several services in their optical centers for the membership holders of the retailer in 2022. They can utilize all the optical services from their store locations. The services at optical centers are the repair of arms, nose pads and pad arms, rims, nose bridges, lenses, screws, hinges, and lens replacement. There are some repair services that are offered for free. However, only small and minor repairs are offered free of cost. The minimum cost charged for the optical repairs is $25.

Can You Get Glasses Corrected for Free at Costco?

You can get small repairs and minor fittings at the Costco Optical center free of cost. However, anything more than small repairs to the glasses and other optical might be charged by Costco.

So, at Costco optical center you can get services like glasses arms, nose pads, etc. for free. In addition to this, you can even get your glass’s hinges tightened, straighten minor frame bends, or you can replace and tighten the glass’s screws.

Is It Possible for You to Bring Your Own Frames to Costco?

Yes, you can bring your own glasses to Costco to get them repaired at Costco optical. The glasses or lenses you want to get fixed at Costco need not be purchased at their store mandatory. The glasses also include sunglasses, reading glasses, and daily glasses also.

Any small repairs and fixes in the above glasses will be done at Costco Optical for free. Any service which is more than that would cost you.

However, if your glasses or lenses or even the frames have large damage to them then Costco will charge a specific amount from you to fix them. You can claim free repair services only if they are purchased from Costco originally.

You can even get your own glasses or prescribed lenses with you. They even change them for you if you want. Some of the lens services they offer at their stores are tightening lenses, scratches, and many more.

Can You Get Your Lenses Replaced at Costco?

You can get an update on the glasses and lenses you use with the optical center at Costco. For this, you might want to keep in mind to bring a copy of your current lens prescription. By doing this, you can get the perfect lenses or glasses which were medically prescribed to you.

If you are not aware of this, there are a few kinds of lenses/ glasses that are oddly shaped that they don’t fit in any frame. They have to be designed exclusively.

The price of lens replacement starts from $91 per pair. This is the cost of lens replacement for a single lens. If it comes to the cost of progressive lenses then they might cost you nearly $160 per pair. You will be charged extra if you want to update the lens or glass in your old frame. This extra charge is nearly $25.

What Are the Types of Glass Repairs That You Can Get Fixed at Costco?

You can get several services for lenses and glasses at Costco Optical. Some of the minor services you can get are small repairs for the

lenses nose pads screws hinges arms pad arms rims nose bridges

There are a few things that Costco cannot provide at their stores such as if your glasses are completely broken, cracked glasses/ lenses, bent body, or any other part.

You can even take the help of the nearest Costco to know what is wrong with your glasses. Or else you might just call them and explain your problem for them to guide you through the process at Costco Optical.

What is the Time Taken by Costco Optical to Fix Your Glasses?

There is no fixed time for Costco Opticals to fix or repair your lens and glasses. Almost all the minor/ small repairs might be fixed within a few minutes in front of you. Or you can drop the lens or the glass at Costco Optical and shop around the Costco warehouse while they fix it. If the repair is something major then it might take up to a couple of hours.

Furthermore, if you have to fix broken glass or any other large problems with your glasses then you might have to wait 1 or 2 weeks after giving them your lens.

Is a Costco Membership Mandatory for You to Get Your Glasses Fixed at the Optical Center?

Absolutely, you need to mandatorily have a membership card from Costco to get Optical services from the warehouse. It is the same with the repair services at the Costco warehouses.

However, there is no need to have a membership card to get an eye exam at Costco Optical center. That is only needed when you want to make a purchase with Costco such as lenses, glasses, frames, and repair services related to them.

Does Costco Provide Any Warranty On Their Glasses/ Lenses?

You cannot return or exchange the lenses or glasses purchased from their warehouses. They do not accept returns or exchanges for optical products at Costco such as sunglasses, prescription glasses, and other repair services at their Optical center.

Additionally, if your prescription has any error and you got the wrong prescripted glasses or lenses then you can return or exchange them within 60 to 90 days. This is the time Costco accepts return and exchange the products free of cost.

They do not provide any warranty coverage for the lens and glasses if there is any other issue other than the above then Costco might not be any help to you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

