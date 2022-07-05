When someone gifts us a watch, or you buy a new one yourself, most of them we need to get it resized to fit our hand. You can resize your watch by removing its links at any watch store. When you buy a particular brand’s watch, then you can get that watch resized for free at that brand’s store. But there are many other places that also resize the watch to fit the size of your arm. Even jewelry stores offer to remove the links of watches at no extra cost most of the time. Many retailers also have centers that repair watches, one of the services they offer is to remove the links. But if you go shopping and Walmart and thinking of getting the links removed there? Can you get watch links removed at Walmart? That is the question that this article will address.

Walmart is a name that reverberates across the United States of America. There is no one in this county unaware of Walmart, and the products and services they provide. As the largest retailer in the world, you can get many items and services at a way lower cost than what you get at individual retail stores and service providers. As a Walmart customer myself, there is no better place to get good-quality goods at lower prices. Although many retailers have come into competition with Walmart, they are nowhere near the scale and revenue of the multinational conglomerate. It is no surprise that one may assume that they offer watch link removing services, considering the many services they offer.

So, can you get your watch links removed at Walmart? Does Walmart offer to replace watch batteries? If you want to know the answers to these questions, then keep reading the article.

No, Walmart does not offer watch resizing services at any of its stores. The retailer previously used to provide this service, but unfortunately due to low demand, Walmart stores stopped offering this service. The jewelry stores at the supercenters were the ones that removed the links of the watch to resize it. If you want to have your watch resized, then you will have to go to some other place. But if you don’t have the time to get that done, you can just purchase a watch link removal kit at Walmart and do it yourself when you get some free time.

Although Walmart does not remove the watch links for you, there are plenty of places that do the job for you. Having your watch resized is a simple process, and any jewelry shop or watch store can resize it. If you are disappointed that Walmart does not offer to resize your watch, then are some other retailers that offer watch resizing services.

Dillard’s

Macy’s

JCPenney

Kohl’s

Nordstrom

These are some other places that offer to resize your watch. You can go to any of this retailer’s stores and ask the staff there to help you out regarding the watch link removal service. They will guide you where to go, and there you can get your watch links removed. Most of the time, these retailers offer to remove the watch links for free, but it is a courtesy to give the person who did the job some money. Resizing your watch is a simple process, you can even do it yourself with the help of a watch repair kit.

Does Walmart Sell Watch Repair Kits?

Yes, Walmart does sell watch repair kits that you can use to not only remove the watch links, but also repair a watch in case there’s a problem with it. There are multiple places where you can get this kit, and Walmart is one of them. A good quality watch repair kit can go somewhere around $20 to $30. There are also some other watch kits that cost more than $100, but these are for watchmakers and other professionals. It is better to buy a basic model and get your business done with it.

These kits have a pin remover, a watch holder, and a small hammer. There are also many other tools that the kit has, but most of them are not for removing watch links. If you are not willing to go to a store to get these, you always have the option of ordering them online. The process of removing the watch links is so simple that even a complete amateur regarding watch repair can do it easily.

How to Resize a Watch at Home?

As I have mentioned, removing watch links and resizing the watch to fit your arms is an easy method. All you need to do is have a watch repair kit with yourself. Take note that each watch’s link pins are of different sizes, so be sure to buy the right watch repair kit. After getting the watch repair kit, all you have to do is follow the steps and instructions given in the repair kit’s instruction manual. You can easily do this whole process, without any need to take your watch to a watch repair store. In case you are not able to understand the manual, then just check out YouTube videos on how to remove the watch links. In case you are not confident in your abilities, then it is better to avoid doing it yourself and take it to a professional.

Does Walmart Offer to Replace the Batteries of Your Watch?

No, unfortunately, Walmart does not also replace batteries inside your watch. There are multiple places and retailers that offer to change the old batteries. Just like with the watch link removal service, you can just go to any of the retailers to get that done. The main reason Walmart does offer a watch battery replacement service is because of the fear of damaging the watch. Replacing the batteries of a watch can sometimes be a tricky process, and Walmart does not want to carry that risk. If you are confident in your abilities to change the watch batteries, then you can do it yourself.

There are tools that are used to unscrew the watch and change the battery in a watch repair kit. You can just purchase one of these kits and do the battery replacement yourself. And like before, if you are not confident in your abilities to repair a watch, then it is better that you take it to a professional to do it. This way the risk of damaging the watch is not with you but with the watch repair man.

Do Jewelry Stores Offer Watch Repair Services?

Yes, you can also have your watch links removed, and even the battery replaced at many jewelry stores. There are multiple jewelry stores that you can find in your locality. These stores may also replace the watch battery. But unlike major retailers and the store of your watch’s brand, you will have to pace some charges to get these services from jewelry stores. There are many places that offer watch removal and battery replacement services for free, but not jewelry stores. As these stores don’t specialize in watch repair services, you might even have to pay a bit higher price. I suggest you visit a retail store like Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, etc. These retailers not only offer watch link removal and battery replacement service, but they also provide them at a low cost or maybe even free.

Conclusion

Walmart may be the largest retailer in the world, which offers millions of products and plenty of services. But the retailer does not offer a watch link removal service, battery replacement service, and many other watch repair services at any of its stores. In the past, the multinational conglomerate used to provide these services at its stores, but it doesn’t anymore. Due to low demand for these services, Walmart did not find it feasible to continue offering them. There are multiple places where you get these jobs done, for example, there are many other retailers that offer to remove links and replace batteries at a low cost or maybe even for free of any charge. Even most jewelry stores also provide these services, but they charge a higher price than what you can get at usual retailers.

If you are not inclined to visit a store, then you can just purchase a watch repair kit and do the job yourself. Although Walmart does not offer watch repair services, it does sell watch repair kits. These kits have various tools that one can use to repair the watches at home without any assistance. But if you are not confident in your abilities, then it is better to get the job done by a professional.

Does Walmart offer to remove watch links at its stores? No, Walmart does not offer a watch link removal service at any of its stores. Can you get watch batteries replaced at a Walmart store? No, just like with the link removal service, Walmart also does not offer to replace the batteries in your watch. What other retailers offer watch repair services? There are many retailers that offer watch repair services. Some of them are Dillard’s, Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Nordstrom, and many more.