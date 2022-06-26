Getting your pets vaccinated is a highly important thing to do, both for people and the animal itself. There is a wide range of diseases that pets can catch. These diseases can spread to humans sometimes, and if not taken proper care of, pets can even die from such diseases. To avoid such a thing from happening, you should get your pet vaccinated immediately if you haven’t already done so. To get your pet vaccinated, obviously, the first choice is to take it to a hospital. With more than 40% of households in America owning a pet, there is no shortage of pet hospitals. But what if you want to get your pet dog or cat vaccinated at a PetSmart store, as it is near you. Can you get pets vaccinated at PetSmart? You’ll find the answer to the question in this article.

If anyone is ever thinking of buying a pet, the first place that comes to mind is PetSmart. Its chain of pet stores sells many domesticated animals to keep as pets. I believe you may have got your pet from there if you were searching for information on the topic of this article. As the largest chain of pet stores in the United States, it only makes sense to assume that their stores also offer to vaccinate pets. With more than 1600 locations in the country, the pet store chain company has become a large supplier of pets.

Coming back to the main topic, can you get pets vaccinated at PetSmart? If yes, then what is the cost of vaccine shots? What are some other places that offer to vaccinate pets? Read the article to know the answers to these questions.

Can You Get Pets Vaccinated at PetSmart Stores?

Yes, your pets can get vaccine shots at PetSmart. But the chain store company itself doesn’t undertake the job of vaccinating, the vaccination process is done through third parties. You can find Pet vaccination centers inside the stores. These vaccination centers are run by Shotvet, Banfield Pet Hospital, and a few other veterinary service providers. These companies have a separate area inside PetSmart tending to vaccinations, health checkups for pets, etc. You can get all the essential vaccinations for common animals at Pet smart stores.

There are many types of vaccinations for pets, if you don’t know which ones to choose for your pet, the experts at the store will guide you on them. There are plenty of vaccinations your pet requires for it to stay healthy and to prevent humans from getting infections if your pet bites someone. Many people consider their pets as family members, and so in light of safety and love for that member, people tend to be extra careful when it comes to something like vaccination shots. To avoid any complications to arise, pet owners prefer to go somewhere safe and reliable regarding vaccine shots.

What Kind of Vaccine Shots Can Your Pet Receive at PetSmart?

As I have mentioned in the above section, separate pet hospitals like Banfield Pet Hospital, Shot vet, etc. are the ones who vaccinate pets inside PetSmart stores. These centers give all essential vaccine shots to the animals. The most common types of pet animals are dogs and cats., so in this article, I will specifically focus on these two animal types.

Diseases for Which You Can Get Vaccine Shots for Dogs at PetSmart

Rabies

Leptospirosis

Canine Bordetella

Lyme Disease

Influenza (H3N2/H3N8)

Distemper DAPP

Heartworm

Round/Hook wormer

These are some diseases for which your dog can get vaccination shots at PetSmart locations. These vaccine shots, if not taken seriously, may even kill your dog, and humans can get infected also. The diseases that I’ve mentioned have been a major cause of death among dogs for a long time. Fortunately, the science has advanced enough to prevent these animal plagues to cause any significant harm to the pet dog population in the United States.

Diseases for Which You Can Get Vaccine Shots for Cats at PetSmart

I am more of a cat person because of the similarities in our behavior, indifference toward other people’s judgment of me. There are many pet cats in America, although they may not be as many as pet dogs. You can get your cats vaccinated at PetSmart stores for the most common types of diseases that cats tend to catch. Here’s a list of diseases for which you can get vaccine shots for cats.

FeLV

FVRCP

Rabies

Feline calicivirus infection

Feline infectious peritonitis

Bordetellosis

These are the diseases for which you can get shots at the pet hospital centers located inside most PetSmart stores. Although the availability of the vaccines varies from each location. I suggest you call your local PetSmart location and find out whether they give out vaccines for a particular disease.

What Is the Cost of Vaccinations for Cats and Dogs at PetSmart?

The cost of vaccinations at PetSmart’s pet hospital centers varies at each location. The cost of vaccine shots for dogs and cats depends on what type of disease for which you want to get the vaccine. Even the breed of your pet may change the cost of vaccination. Here are the average vaccination rates for cats and dogs.

Cats

FVRCP – $43

Rabies – $43

Deworming – $35

FeLV – $42

Shot Vet offers a Kitten vaccination package that starts from $179. These shots are given to kittens once they turn 8 weeks old. The first shot is given at 8 weeks from its birth, the second shot at 12 weeks, and finally the third shot once the kitten turn 16 weeks old. There won’t be any complications arising in kittens even though the shots are given at such a young age.

Dogs

Distemper DAPP – $35

Lyme disease – $40

Canine Bordetella – $30

Rabies – $26

Leptospirosis – $22

Heartworm Test – $40

DA2PP – $40

These vaccine shot rates are what the Banfield Pet Hospital charges at its outlets. Most of PetSmart’s Banfield Pet Hospital locations have the same rates for vaccines. There may be a slight difference in prices at pet centers in different states. But as these are the average prices, you can expect the cost of shots somewhere around this range.

What Are the Pros and Cons of Getting Your Pet Vaccine Shots at PetSmart Locations?

Getting vaccine shots for your pet at PetSmart has both its advantages and disadvantages. When it comes to vaccinating your pets, you should scrutinize more about which place to get the vaccination done, as it’s a matter of life and death for your pet. So, if you are thinking of taking your pet to a local PetSmart store near, then read these pros and cons before doing that.

Pros

As there are more than 1600 PetSmart stores in the United States, it should be fairly easy to locate a nation near you.

As PetSmart has affiliates like Banfield Pet Hospital and ShotVet giving the vaccine shots, you can expect the vaccination process to go smoothly as they have experienced Veterinarians working for them.

The prices of vaccinations are cheaper than what you get at big pet hospitals in the country.

Cons

As PetSmart mainly trades in selling pet animals, pet food, pet supplies, etc. You can’t expect them to have their own pet vaccination centers.

Not all PetSmart locations in America have separate pet hospitals giving vaccination shots. So, you’ll need to inquire before if your local PetSmart has vaccination centers or not.

The cost of shots is inconsistent.

Conclusion

Vaccinating pets is an important thing to do, It will save their lives. There have been many cases of pets dying because their owners didn’t want to vaccinate them. It is common sense that you can get vaccine shots for your pet at a pet hospital. But even a pet store like PetSmart gives vaccination shots for pets. There are pet hospitals inside the PetSmart stores like the Banfield Pet Hospital, Shot vet, etc. These hospitals give out vaccinations for dogs and cats. You’ll be able to get your dog or cat all essential vaccinations for the most common of diseases. The cost of each vaccination varies at different locations. But the rates are near to the average vaccination rates that you find in each state of America.

If you are thinking of getting vaccine shots for your pet at PetSmart stores, then be sure to inquire about the place before you decide to take your dog or cat there. Vaccination is highly important for the sake of both your pet and people who come close to it.

