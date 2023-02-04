Lowe’s is a home improvement retailer which is based in the United States. They have their headquarters located in Mooresville, North Carolina. They own and run many retail stores in the United States and Canada. Additionally, Lowe’s is the second-largest retail store in Home Improvement in the United States. behind the top retailer which is Home Depot. Similarly, it is in the 2nd position in largest hardware retailers in the world too. There are several other competitors to it in the retail market such as OBI, B&Q, and Leroy Merlin.

Lowe’s is well known among its customers for providing various services to them such as appliances of all kinds, materials, and services. They have a huge home improvement range at their stores available for their customers with a vast variety of appliances such as refrigerators, electronics, and many more.

It is well known among us that Lowe’s provides home delivery services for the products purchased from them. However, do you know if they haul away your old appliances before assembling the new ones? To know about this you should have closer look at this article.

Can You Get Haul Away Services for Old Appliances at Lowe’s in 2022?

Yes, Lowe’s provide their customers with haul away services for their old appliances at their homes in 2022. It is provided when they deliver the new appliance purchased from them. The new appliance might be purchased either from their online website or the physical stores. The customers who want to get the haul away services might have to pay for it. Lowe’s charges nearly $30 as the disposal/recycling fee. However, these services are provided for free for Lowe’s Pro members.

This is very little information about the haul-away services provided at Lowe’s. To know about it even more read this article in which I have given all the details. It will also have the process in which these haul away services work. So, happy reading.

What Are the Haul Away Fees for the Old Appliances at Lowe’s?

The haul away services at Lowe’s retailers costs nearly $30 for the customers who use their services. It is done once Lowe’s associates the new appliance at the customer’s house. So, it is collected when they haul away the old appliance by delivering the new one to the customer’s house.

However, this service can also be used for free by some customers. But for that, you have to be a Lowe’s Pro member. There might be some other extra charges by Lowe’s for the disposal of appliances, dumping, or recycling them.

Also, the above charges are not fixed in all the locations. They might change based on the state you reside in. Additionally, it might also change based on the contractor that Lowe’s uses.

Does Lowe’s Haul Away All Types of Appliances at the Customer’s House?

Almost all the appliances at the customer’s house which are replaced by similar appliances purchased from Lowe’s stores can be hauled away by them. The appliances can either be purchased from the Lowe’s stores or their official website, Lowes.com.

Some appliances which are eligible for haul away services at Lowe’s are refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, dryers, microwaves, dryers, etc.

If you still have doubts about the appliances hauled away by Lowe’s associates then you can directly contact them. You can contact them directly or make an inquiry which ordering/ purchasing any appliance from them. It is important for you to remember that the old appliance should be shut off and uninstalled till the Lowe’s associate comes to haul it away.

What is the Process by Which Lowe’s Haul Away Service Works?

Haul away services are a part of the appliance delivery service which is purchased by Lowe’s. This delivery service can be used whenever you purchase an appliance from Lowe’s stores or their official website.

The contractors who work under Lowe’s retailer provide both the delivery and haul away services to the customers who make purchases.

What Are the Things That Customers Have to Remember Before Getting Haul Away Services From Lowe’s?

It is always best for you to be prepared before the Lowe’s associates visit you for delivery. During the delivery only they provide the haul away services for the old appliance at your house. So, before the Lowe’s delivery associate arrives you need some preparation in order to make your work and theirs easy.

Unplug the old appliance you want them to haul away. In addition to it, you also have to empty it and keep it clean. Make sure it is free from any power or water supply.

Also, keep the way for the old appliance clean so that the associates can carry that out during the haul away process. It is always important for you to clear the outdoor path too. The path should be clear of anything such as snow.

Additionally, if you have pets at your house, it is best for you to confine them inside so that the process is done smoothly and safely. It is a precautious step both for the associate and the pet too.

Can You Get Your Old Appliance Moved to Another Room in Your House by the Lowe’s Associate?

Yes, Lowe’s provide their customers to move their old appliances to any other room in their house itself. But the change has to be on the same property. Additionally, Lowe’s provides these services for free as a part of the delivery service for the new appliance purchased from the Lowe’s store or online.

For them to move your old appliance it is important for you to dismantle the appliance and remove everything in it. Also, uninstall the appliance and keep the path clear for them to transfer. This is important so that they do not have any obstacles while moving the appliance which might cause damage to other parts or things present in the house.

In addition to this, it is not a part of the delivery service to reconnect the old appliance in any other part of your house. So, the Lowe’s associates might not complete your request if you want reconnection of your old appliances.

What Does Lowe’s Do to the Old Appliances After the Haul Away Services?

Most probably the old appliance which is hauled away from your house will be disposed of by Lowe’s. Or else they would recycle them. This is totally based on the factor of the place or the state you reside in.

Lowe’s is well known among retailers because they recycle most of the old appliances they haul away. They also have many awards for this which include recognition from US Environmental Protection Agency for the recycling they do.

They also offer the customers several recycling options for their appliances. To use these customers can just drop off their old products at the Lowe’s store. However, they do not have recycling services in their stores for the appliances dropped off by the customers.

Final Thoughts

Lowe’s is the second-largest home improvement service provider in the United States. Customers can shop for appliances at the physical stores of Lowe’s Also, they can order from their official website online. Lowe’s provides delivery services for customers who want them. While delivering the new appliances customers can also utilize the haul away services for their old appliances. The haul away services are included in the delivery service itself.

Aldo the old appliances can either be hauled away or can be moved to any other part of the house you reside in. They hauled away old appliances that are either disposed of by Lowe’s or else they might be recycled.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What are the charges collected by Lowe’s for the haul away services for my old appliances? The haul away services at Lowe’s retailers costs nearly $30 for the customers who use their services. However, this service is free if you are a Lowe’s Pro member. Should I book haul away services separately with Lowe’s? No, you don’t have to do it separately. Haul away services are a part of the delivery service they provide for the new appliance you have purchased from them. What does Lowe’s do with the old appliances they haul away? Most probably the old appliance which is hauled away from your house will be disposed of by Lowe’s. Or else they would recycle them. Does Lowe’s have a drop-off at store services for old appliances? Lowe’s does not have recycling services in their stores for the appliances dropped off by the customers.