Are there people who say no to freebies? Actually yes. I respect their choice, but at the same time, I don’t recommend their choice to anyone. Come on! Dude! When some organization is offering something for free, why should we refuse?. We all depend on each other and the freebies are kind of sharing the excess by the organization either with its employees or customers. At times, it will be used for promotional purposes as well. I agree with that. In that case, we have to consider that the organization is investing to get more from the customer. There will be millions who will be buying the freebies and contributing to the purpose. Thinking rationally, we should not accept such freebies. However, I don’t give a damm about rationality. Just go get the free food, bro.

How to Get Free Food at Mcdonald’s?

Being a McDonald’s customer for more than 3 years, I don’t mind them if they are inviting me to feed more and which will eventually lead me to spend more. As long as the quality of the food is good, I don’t have any problem with McDonald’s growing its business using freebies. Hence, I have found several ways to get free food at McDonald’s. Among them, one of the best ways is to use the McDonald’s App. When you are logged in to the app, you will get numerous offers and free food coupons. The offers can be anything such as buy one, get one, or discount on certain dishes. In addition to that, you have something called a McDonald’s reward program. You can use the McDonald’s app to earn points whenever you buy or order something from McDonald’s. Later, you can use these points to buy dishes for free. Continue reading to know more.

What Are the Ways to Get Free McDonald’s Stuff?

There are numerous ways by which you will be able to gain free food from McDonald’s. Let me suggest to you 5 popularly used methods.

Download the McDonald’s App

This is the first step you have to take in order to enjoy a wide range of perks offered by McDonald’s. The perks can include coupons, discounts, and many more. People who regularly use the app will know that McDonald’s offers free sandwiches and drinks coupons. The coupons are offered on the app every week. In addition to that, you can search for the restaurants located nearby that are offering new deals. If you regularly order an item using this app, McDonald’s will provide offers such as buy one, get one, and discounts. In other words, the offer gets better when you start using the McDonald’s app more. Hence, make use of all the perks offered to you for using the app.

McDonald’s Reward Program

Most people don’t notice this section of the app known as MyMcDonald’s rewards program. If you haven’t noticed it yet, it is time for you to take a look at it. When you sign up for this program, you will start earning points for every order you place through your app. However, the points are not added to your McDonald’s account then. For that, you have to click on the “Earn Points” option. Please note, you have to do this in the McDonald’s restaurant. As soon as you press it, you will get a code. Tell the code you received to the staff at that McDonald’s restaurant. Only then the point will be added.

I will give you an example that allows you to estimate the value of points. If you have around 1500 points, you will be able to buy food worth $15 at McDonald’s. Therefore, we can assume that 100 points equal $1. However, I cannot guarantee you that this valuation of points will remain the same over the days. It may or may not change.

Don’t Miss to Fill Out Survey on the Receipt

Including me, most people ignore filling out surveys. The reason is we find it unnecessary and not useful. However, that is not true. You will benefit from filling out surveys on the receipt. Let me answer the question that would have just popped into your head, “How?”. When you fill out the short survey, you will get a coupon. Using the coupons, you can buy out a free food item at McDonald’s. Some items that you can purchase using the coupon include burgers, fries, drinks, and baked foods. This is a small thing, but don’t ignore it.

The newsletter, just like McDonald’s app, gives updates such as special offers and promotions. The updates are usually emailed to the account you are logged in with. This is really a good option for people who don’t want their phones to be filled with apps. In this way, they can enjoy free food items in McDonald’s without having McDonald’s app on their phone. Additionally, McDonald’s offers exclusive offers to those who have subscribed to McDonald’s Newsletter. Lastly, there is one last benefit you will get if you subscribe to the Newsletter of McDonald’s. Whenever a new item is launched, you will get a coupon to try that item out in your local restaurant. This is a great privilege that only a few are eligible.

McCafe Loyalty Program

Do you want a free coffee at McDonald’s? Well, if that is the case, you have to make use of the McCafe Loyalty Program. You will find it in the McDonald’s app. How does this thing work? For a free coffee, you should purchase around 5 coffees. The purchase can be done over the days, or you can do it in one day itself. An interesting thing about this program is that it has no limit. Hence, the more coffee you purchase, the more often you will be able to enjoy a free cup of coffee at McDonald’s.

Hack to Get Free Food From Mcdonald’s

I don’t know how popular this hack is. However, let me tell you. I guess there will be at least a few people who will not know about it. The hack is to avoid getting ice in your drink. As a result, you will get more pop with each other. Moreover, by ordering pop without ice, one can get twice the amount of pop. It is a simple hack. All you have to do is to tell the staff to hold the ice.

Groupon and Gift Cards From Websites

In my guess, this is the least used method to get free and discounted foods from McDonald’s. Various websites will be offering McDonald’s gift cards worth $30. You can use the amount and buy or order food items from McDonald’s. The McDonald’s gift card that you get from the website can be used at any McDonald’s location. You don’t have state barriers as well.

I started this article by explaining the benefits of making use of freebies and discounted food dishes offered by McDonald’s. Following that, I suggest around seven ways through which one can get coupons, discounts, and free food items at McDonald’s. Among the ways I have suggested, there are around three rarely used ways by customers of McDonald’s. They are the ice hack, gift cards from the websites, and subscribing to newsletters. I made a mistake by not signing up for the McDonald’s newspaper. However, now, after knowing its perks, I have decided to sign up for the article. I hope you do that as well if you hadn’t.

Final Thoughts

McDonald’s and other alike fast-food chains offer various coupons and discounts. In order to take the offer to a maximum number of customers, it uses various methods. For example, people who spend a lot of time with their smartphones will be able to get to know about the special offers using the McDonald’s app. While people who don’t use the app, can subscribe to McDonald’s Newsletter and get the updates. In my opinion, the latter is more privileged than the former. This is because the latter get a coupon to taste the newly launched food item of McDonald’s. In addition to these two methods, I have suggested a couple of other methods for getting free McDonald’s dishes. I hope you took note of them. Let me end this article by wishing you a tasty free dish from McDonald’s. Thank you for reading.

