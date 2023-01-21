Amazon is a multinational technology corporation which is founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994. It is a part of the Big Five which also includes Meta, Alphabet, Apple, and Microsoft. They have their streams working all across Artificial Intelligence, Online web streaming, e-commerce, cloud computing, and also digital marketing. Many people across the world refer to Amazon as the most influential economic and also cultural force in the world. Additionally, it is also a valuable brand all around the world.

As mentioned above their services are spread across various streams. One of the finest examples of their services is Amazon Prime in which you can enjoy free delivery and shipping, video streaming services, etc. Through their official website, you can also order fresh groceries for your house.

This might rise a question in your mind does Amazon deliver alcohol to your house? This doubt of yours is going to get cleared in this article. So, keep reading.

Does CVS Sell Alcohol? Learn all about it right here.

Can You Get Alcohol Delivery From Amazon in 2022?

Yes, Amazon has delivery services for alcohol too in 2022. They deliver several types of alcoholic beverages such as beer, kinds of spirits, wine, and whiskey. However, they deliver to specific locations only. Shoppers who purchase through Amazon Prime can order alcoholic beverages. They can select the delivery option of their choice from delivery or pickup options. Furthermore, the Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods section also provides their customers with alcohol options that can be delivered along with their groceries.

This article will include all the information related to alcohol delivery from Amazon. Additionally, you can also learn about alcohol delivery through prime, locations available, etc. So, kindly start reading this article and complete it.

What is the Process of Amazon Alcohol Delivery?

It has become common now that almost everyone in the major cities has an Amazon Prime subscription. They might use it for streaming or else for delivery purposes. The individuals who have this prime subscription can also utilize the grocery delivery which will also include the alcohol pickup and delivery service. However, it might be limited to specific locations.

The process of getting alcohol from Amazon is clearly given below in steps.

Open Amazon’s official website amazon.com In the search bar type Amazon Prime now and enter This will open up the grocery delivery page in which you can find 2 options. They are Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh delivery. Select the store from the list. From that select the category which can be seen on the menu at the top of the page. In options select alcohol under beverages. You can select from various alcohol options present there. After that pick the delivery mode.

Generally, the customer has to wait for a couple of hours for alcohol delivery from Amazon through Prime and this time is also based on the city. In addition to this, the delivery is also free of charge for prime members.

Does Amazon Delivery Alcohol Only for Prime Membership Holders?

It is not necessary to have an Amazon Prime subscription to utilize Amazon Prime Now for delivery service of fresh produce, grocery, and alcoholic beverages. So, you can use it individually.

But, for all the non-prime users delivery fees will be added which might be around $7.99 and prime users can enjoy free delivery service.

So, if you are planning to use Amazon Prime now for alcoholic beverages, and also can be used for any other items available at their stores. So, you can either take a Prime subscription or else try it out for free for the initial 30 days.

Walmart Alcohol Policy, Learn all about it right here.

Are There Any Certain Places Where Amazon Offers Alcohol Delivery?

Alcohol delivery has many limitations and is based on the existing state rules. All the states in the United States do not allow alcoholic beverage deliveries in their locations.

Here are some of the states where the United States has laws allowing alcohol delivery by Amazon. They are

Austin

Atlanta

Baltimore

Boston

Cincinnati

Charlotte

Columbus

Chicago

Denver

Dallas

Indianapolis

Orange County

Los Angeles

Houston

Las Vegas

New York, both Brooklyn, and Manhattan

Minneapolis- St. Paul

Miami

Milwaukee

Nashville

Philadelphia

Orlando

Portland

Phoenix

Richmond

Raleigh

San Antonio

San Francisco Bay Area

Sacramento

San Diego

Seattle/ Eastside

Virginia Beach

Tampa

Washington DC

All the above states allow alcohol delivery. So, if you stay in a city which is located in the states above, you can utilize this service. The rest of the states might change their alcohol delivery rules in the future.

What Are the Various Types of Alcoholic Beverages Available at Amazon?

Customers who want to get any kind of alcoholic beverage delivered to their doorsteps can order on Amazon Prime Now. Amazon Prime Now is known to provide various kinds of alcoholic beverages. They have almost all kinds of wine, spirits, beer, champagne, and other cocktail mixers.

Do you want to know what brands of above alcohol products Amazon Prime Now offers? Here is the list.

Wine Brands

Josh Cellars

Areche

19 Crimes

Line 39

Three Wishes

Cloudveil

Underwood Cellars

Apothic

La Vieille Ferme

Rosé wine Brands

Kim Crawford

King Rabbit

El Terrano

French Blue

Chateau d’Esclans

Bonterra

Mamete Prevostini

Globerati

Beer Brands

Guiness Pub Draft

Lagunitas Brewing

Bud Light

Stella Artois

Coors Light

Heineken

Athletic Brewing Co.

Blue Moon Belgian Wheat Ale

Sierra Nevada

Peroni

Bitburger

Pilsner Urquell

Please take a closer look right here to learn more about Can You Purchase Alcohol at Aldi?

Is There an Alcohol Delivery Service via Amazon Go, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh?

Amazon Prime Now works in association with Amazon Go, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh stores which make deliveries to their customers. So, customers who select the alcoholic beverage option will see all the options offered by the nearest store. Then they can select from the list of beverages they have.

Additionally, customers who shop with Amazon can also use Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods along with Amazon Prime Now to get alcohol from Amazon stores. However, other than these Amazon Go is also under the Amazon delivery service but does not provide home delivery for groceries, home needs, and alcohol.

What is the Time Taken by Amazon to Deliver Alcohol?

Amazon ensures that customers who have ordered alcohol from them will receive their order within a couple of hours. The delivery might take 1 to 2 hours based on the city and location you order from.

Customers who order alcohol and do not have an Amazon Prime account will receive their order in a minimum of 2 hours. Additionally, they have to pay a delivery charge of $7.99. If the customers have Amazon Prime subscription then they will receive their order within 1 hour with no delivery fee.

It is important for you to keep in mind that the estimation for delivery time is purely based on the location of the store. For instance, deliveries in major cities might be a little late because of the traffic flow and other hindrances.

Do You Have to Provide an ID to Order Alcohol on Amazon?

Yes, you need to provide a valid government ID to purchase alcohol from Amazon. Amazon driver verifies the ID and then will allow you to get alcohol. However, if you fail to produce an ID card then the driver will not deliver the alcohol and the alcohol will be taken back. So, in order to get quick delivery of alcohol keep your ID card available for the Amazon driver to verify.

Final Thoughts on Alcohol Delivery From Amazon

Amazon provides delivery services to their customers which are known by everyone. They make the deliveries through Amazon Go, Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh. However, Amazon Go does not deliver groceries and alcohol to their customers. The other two which are Whole Foods, and Amazon Fresh do deliver alcohol when the customers order from them. In return, they have to provide valid ID proof to the Amazon delivery driver.

All the prime subscription users can get their alcohol deliveries without any extra delivery fee. Non-Prime users will have to pay an additional charge of $7.99. Amazon has many kinds of alcoholic beverages available with them which also includes beer, wine, spirits kinds, etc. Finally, you can choose from the options the nearest Amazon facility offers you.

Finally, please take a look at our post about Does Walmart Sell Alcohol on Sundays?

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does Amazon only deliver alcohol to their prime subscribed users? Amazon delivers alcohol to both. Non-prime users have to pay a delivery charge of $7.99. Prime users have no delivery fee. Does Amazon Go deliver alcohol to their customers? Amazon Go does not have services to deliver Alcohol to their customers. Additionally, they do not even deliver groceries and other domestic goods too. Can I get alcohol delivery in all the states of the United States? Not all the states in the United States allow alcohol delivery. This might totally depend on the local laws residing in the area. What if I do not have an ID during the alcohol delivery from Amazon? Amazon delivery driver’s duty is to verify your ID and then provide you with the alcohol. So, if you do not have the ID then the Amazon driver will return the alcohol to the Amazon facility.