Ikea is a Swedish company that deals with furniture and other home needs at their stores and online website. The furniture they sell is famous for its modern, clean and sophisticated look with a minimal design. They provide many services which also include, kitchen appliances, DIY and ready-to-assemble units, Home Accessories, furniture, and other home needs. Additionally, it is the largest furniture retailer in the world since the year 2008.

Ikea ensures their customers of the premium quality furniture units at their stores. They also have a range of bedroom furniture which includes beds. Now, you might want to know does Ikea sell Murphy beds at their stores or online. So, this article might help you get an idea about the Murphy beds and their availability at retail stores.

Can You Find Murphy Beds in Ikea in 2022?

Customers who visit the Ikea stores will not be able to find Murphy beds at their stores in 2022. The Murphy beds are not provided both at the Ikea stores and also on their official website. But there are many other alternatives available at the Ikea stores in the range of sofa beds. Additionally, you can also find bunk beds which save a lot of space, and they are also customizable. If you want to have Murphy beds then you can shop for them at other retailers. Some such retailers are Walmart, Home Depot, Amazon website, and also Costco. You can find Murphy beds in these retailers and websites along with Murphy Beds kits which can be useful in DIYs.

Are There Ikea Murphy Beds Available at Their Stores?

People search for Murphy beds at Ikea stores which are very popular among them. They are not available at Ikea but still, customers can find alternatives to Murphy beds at their stores. There are some hacks for it.

You can just construct one Murphy bed which can be easily done by following the guides which are available online. You can purchase items and separate parts required for Murphy bed in the Ikea stores or their online website. Furthermore, you can just assemble them to make your own Murphy bed.

You can get a shelf frame or an Ikea closet, this can act as the arcs over a bed. These help you in building a Murphy bed that is of full use and can be packed away.

Along with all these, you will also need other items/ parts which will be helpful for you in constructing the Murphy bed. So the Ikea furniture items, parts, and other things are the items you need to construct a Murphy bed. All the other things which I have mentioned to construct a Murphy bed are listed below:

Timber/ wood Bed feet Hinges and screws Bolts and connectors Woodworking tools

All the above items are required if your bed frame does not include any of the above items and also standard parts.

How Safe is It for You to Construct a Murphy Bed?

I would not easily say that constructing a Murphy bed is quite easy. However, you can do it in a simple way if you already have all the parts and also tools required for the construction. So, it is easy to construct a Murphy bed with all this at home. Also, it would be durable for a longer period if constructed in the right way.

But for a durable and strong Murphy bed, you need to use premium and high-quality products and items in your bed while constructing. You all might have already seen a Murphy bed which is a potential risk if not assembled properly. So, it is not recommended to use cheap and low-quality products in it.

If this is not all the things you want to face in your home, then it is highly suggested to purchase a fully organized and assembled Murphy bed from retail stores alternative to Ikea.

Also, keep in mind that Ikea is known for sophisticated furniture. And also you would not be able to find furniture that can be customized in their stores and website. So, if you decide to build a Murphy bed on your own you should be extra careful with the assembling to prevent any damage.

Are There Any Alternative Retailers Where You Can Purchase Murphy Beds?

It is clear that Ikea does not provide Murphy beds at their stores which you might have known by now. However, if you really want to purchase a Murphy bed then you might want to consider other options alternatives to Ikea. There are many such retailers where you can find Murphy beds in the United States. They can be either fully assembled or flat-packed beds.

Also, there is also an option in which you can purchase Murphy beds in retailers other than Ikea. Additionally, you can even purchase one online. Some such retailers where you can find Murphy beds are Amazon and Home Depot. In both the retailers you can get fully constructed Murphy beds and also DIY kits to make one on your own. They have a wide range of Murphy beds available at these retail stores. The Murphy bed kits also include small chests that store the mattress and pillows. Murphy beds are also known to be closed beds which make the room sophisticated and grand.

Also, other retailers you can check out for Murphy beds are Walmart and Costco. There are many other local furniture stores where you can purchase Murphy beds. Additionally, you can even find good craftsmen in the furniture industry who are specialists in making beds such as Murphy beds.

All the above options are good to be considered to get a Murphy bed that is of premium quality. They would be assembled and fixed on the wall of your room by specialists.

Are There Any Alternative Beds for Murphy Beds at Ikea?

There are no Murphy beds available at the Ikea stores or on their website. So, you might want to consider other options in beds other than the Murphy bed. There is a range of customizable and adjustment beds available in Ikea. These can be used when you want and fold it after the usage is completed.

You can even purchase sofa beds at the Ikea stores and online. These sofa beds can be used as beds and also folded back once they are used back into a sofa set.

Additionally, you can even find other kinds of beds at Ikea stores and online websites. One such is the Kura variety of bunk beds. But the only facility which is not in these bunk beds is that they can not be folded after using it. But these can be customized the way customers want at the Ikea stores. The bunk beds are designed in a way to move them up and down by the frame of the bed. You can even add an extra bed to the already existing bunk bed.

Can You Return an Adjusted Furniture Unit to Ikea?

No, there is no way that you can return an adjusted furniture unit to Ikea after its purchase. There are no Murphy beds available for customers at Ikea stores. So Ikea does not accept the returns of a fully constructed Murphy bed to their stores.

In addition to this, you cannot return an opened, changed, and used furniture unit to the Ikea store. That might also be a fully constructed Murphy bed. You will also get a warranty which is reduced considering that it is made by a DIY kit. So the full Murphy bed is not agreed for returns at Ikea.

However, you can clearly return the separate parts/ DIY kits purchased at Ikea stores that are used in constructing a Murphy bed at your home. But, it is to be remembered that the parts have to be separated before returning them to the Ikea stores. So, Ikea also accepts the parts in a separate form, but they have to be packed in the original box along with the original proof of purchase. The purchase proof might be a valid receipt or digital confirmation of the order with the Ikea website.

Also, Ikea holds the right to refuse returns from customers at any point. This is only because they have to reuse or dispose of the furniture kits further.

Final Thoughts

You cannot find Murphy beds at Ikea stores. But there are many other kinds of beds found in Ikea. If you want to purchase a Murphy bed there are other retailers who provide them. You can find Murphy beds in other retailers such as Home Depot, Costco, Lowe’s, and also on Amazon website. You can also build your own Murphy bed using parts that are sold at Ikea. For a durable and strong Murphy bed, you need to use premium and high-quality products and items in your bed while constructing.

You need to have several parts which have to be used in constructing a Murphy bed. Murphy beds are also known to be closed beds which make the room sophisticated and grand. Ikea does not accept returns of a fully constructed bed, but you can return separate parts. But, it is to be remembered that the parts have to be separated before returning them to the Ikea stores. Also, remember you have to be packed in the original box along with the original proof of purchase.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Is there any way to get a Murphy bed from Ikea? Murphy beds are not sold at Ikea. But you can purchase separate parts and tools to make your own Murphy bed from Ikea. What are some retailers which sell Murphy beds at their stores? You can find Murphy beds at Home Depot, Amazon website, Costco, and Lowe’s, unlike Ikea. Are there any other kinds of beds available at Ikea beds? Yes, you can find many kinds of beds at the Ikea store such as bunk beds, sofa beds, etc. Can you return an adjusted furniture unit to Ikea? Ikea does not accept the returns of a fully constructed Murphy bed to their stores. But, you can return the separate parts/ DIY kits purchased at Ikea stores that are used in constructing a Murphy bed at your home.