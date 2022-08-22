When you find that your pet is sick, you will have to take it to a vet. The veterinarian will identify the cause of sickness and write a prescription for your pet based on that. Once you give your pet medicine, it will most probably become well. There are many retailers and pet stores and hospitals in this country that sell many medicines and pills for various types of pet animals. Although for us humans, there are many pharmaceutical retailers like Walgreens, CVS, Walmart, Costco, and many others. But there are many of these retailers and companies that also fill pet prescriptions. In this article, we will specifically focus on Costco. Can you fill pet prescriptions at Costco? If yes, then how to fill pet prescriptions in the warehouse retail company’s stores? What type of pet prescriptions does Costco fill? Read the article if you want to know the answers.

Does Costco Fill Pet Prescriptions?

Yes, you can fill up your pet prescriptions at Costco’s warehouse locations. Many people who have pets and need medicine for them can simply go to a Costco location and get it. When you think of filling up prescriptions, there are many options at your disposal. People generally prefer to get their prescriptions filled at major mainstream and popular pharmaceutical retail stores. These retailers fill up pet prescriptions at most of their stores. As of 2022, approximately 43% of the American population, which is nearly half, own at least one pet. This creates a huge market for pet supplies and pet medicines, and a lot of companies and retailers are trying to take advantage of this market.

Costco is one such retailer that fills up to 150 prescription drugs, which are usually for dogs and cats. Its stores have many brands of pet medicine available. With such a collection of pet prescription drugs available at Costco, you will most likely find the one which you need for your pet. If you are interested in finding out more about this topic, then continue reading.

Does Costco Fill Pet Prescriptions at a Cheaper Rate Than Others?

One of the reasons why people usually fill their and their pets’ prescriptions at a cheaper or more affordable rate than other options. There are many drugstore chains and retail companies in this country. But not all of them sell pet prescription drugs at the same cost. In fact, every retailer or drugstore has its own pricing strategy for its products. When it comes to Costco, its general pricing structure and no dispensing fee allow the retailer to sell prescription drugs at lower prices when compared to its competitors in the market.

There is no number of companies that are trying to do as much as possible when it comes to reducing the prices of their products. But when it comes to pet reception drugs, Costco seems to have the advantage. In fact, according to a consumer’s study report, buying generic drugs at Costco’s stores may save you nearly $100 a month.

How to Fill Up Pet Prescriptions at Costco Stores?

Prescriptions in this country are taken seriously, especially when it comes to drugs that can cause harm if misused. That is also the case for pets. Dogs, cats, and other such animals are sensitive to drugs, it is necessary that you have reception first. If you want to get medicine or prescription drugs for your pet, you need to have a veterinarian’s prescription. Without it, you will most likely not be able to fill up your dog’s prescription. When filling up a new prescription, you need to have your pet’s veterinarian write up one, so you can show it at the Costco store. You can also have the veterinarian send a fax or call the Costco store to give verification on the prescription. Once this process is done, you will get details from the store regarding the prescription drug’s availability and pricing.

In the case of an ongoing prescription for your pet, just bring the prescription bottle or tube to Costco’s pharmacy. The staff there will then be able to give you the drugs which you need for your pet. Many people switch their pharmacies by doing this. It is better you have one

Do You Need to Have a Costco Membership to Fill Up Pet Prescriptions?

Most people know that they need to have a Costco membership in order to shop at its stores. If you are looking to take advantage of the retailer’s low-priced products, and additional discounts & offers, you need to be a member of Costco. But that is not necessary if you want to fill up prescriptions at its stores, no matter whether it is for you or your dog. So, if you have an urgent need to fill up your pet’s prescription, then you can do so without having any membership at Costco. In case you are looking to fill the prescription as soon as possible, then you can simply do it at your local Costco.

But if you are expecting to get any discounts or offers on prescription drugs, then you can drown those hopes right now. To get those offers and discounts on the prescription drugs you are buying for your pet, you first need to have a membership of the retailer.



What Types of Pet Prescriptions Does Costco Fill?

As one of the largest retail companies in America, you will be right to expect Costco stores to offer a range of pet prescription drugs. There are more than 150 prescription drugs for pets that Costco sells. There are also various brands of drugs available at its stores. You need to take note that the most commonly available pet drugs are for dogs and cats. If you go to your local Costco, you will find that the most commonly available pet drugs are anti-inflammatory, to remove fleas, prevent heartworms, antibiotics, etc. Here’s a list of the most sold and popular pet drugs at Costco.

Felimazole Tablet

Atopica Capsule

Rimadyl Chewable Tablet

Deramaxx Chewable Tablet

Heartgard Plus

Vetsulin Insulin

Nexgard Dog Chewable Tablet

These are some of the major or mostly sold pet medications that are for sale at most Costco stores. All these medications are for some kind of problem. Keep in mind that these pet drugs’ availability varies from store to store. So, call up your local Costco pharmacy to check the availability and pricing,

Can You Get Costco Prescription Program Discount for Pet Prescriptions?

Yes, you will get some discounts and offers on pet prescription drugs if you are a Costco member prescription program discount card. The card allows its holders and their dependents, which also includes pets, to get discounts on pet prescriptions. You can also enroll yourself and your dog in the prescription program, which will give you a considerable amount of discount on the prescription medication. Just ask the pharmacist to guide you in enrolling in this program, and he/she will assist you with the program. With the increasing number of households in America owning a pet, the demand for pet food and drugs has increased substantially. This has also led to an increase in the prices of those supplies and products. That is why it is better if you enroll in the program in case you need to get your pet prescription drugs for a long time.

Can You Get Pet Prescriptions Refilled at Costco Stores?

Yes, you can also get your pet’s prescription refilled at Costco pharmacies. The Costco pharmacy’s website enables you to fill the prescription regularly and also ships your medication. If you are not interested in requesting a refill every time, you can simply enroll yourself in the auto-refill program. The company will send you the medications, or you can pick them up at one of Costco’s warehouses.

Conclusion

You can fill up your pet’s prescription at Costco pharmacies, which are located inside its stores. Many people get their pet’s prescription drugs filled at Costco for various reasons. The retailer has a collection of more than 150 pet prescription drugs available at its stores. These drugs come at a lower cost than at the major retailers and drugstore chains. To fill up a pet prescription at Costco, you need to have the veterinarian’s original prescription. You can also have your pet’s veterinarian call up Costco or send a fax of the prescription. Unlike with usual items up for sale at Costco, you don’t need to have its membership to fill up prescriptions. So, if you are looking to fill up your dog’s prescription, then going to your local Costco seems like a good option.

FAQs – Can You Fill Pet Prescriptions at Costco?

Does Costco fill pet prescriptions? Yes, Costco does fill pet prescriptions at its stores. It has more than 150 prescription drugs that are commonly used for dogs and cats. How much do pet medications at Costco cost compare to other retailers? Costco has some of the lowest prices for pet prescription drugs at its stores. A consumer’s study report found out that you can save up to $100 a month by filling up prescriptions at Costco. What are some retailers other than Costco which sell pet prescription drugs? Petco, Walgreens, PetSmart, CVS, etc. are some of the retailers that sell prescription drugs for pets.