Walmart, with its, 10500+ stores across the globe is one of the largest companies that offer a wide range of products at considerable prices. It keeps surprising its customers with various offers and discounts from time to time. Also, Walmart has reduced the stress of the selection of gifts for our loved ones by providing the service of Gift cards to its customers. Now, if you receive a Gift card, you must know where you can use it and what you can buy with it. Also, you must be curious to know whether you can buy a Visa gift card with the gift card at Walmart, as Visa gift cards are accepted at many places. Here you will get all the details about gift cards at Walmart that you must know before buying or gifting.

Can Gift Cards Be Used to Buy Visa Gift Card at Walmart?

Unfortunately, Walmart doesn’t allow its customers to buy a Visa gift card with the gift card. If you want to buy a Visa gift card at Walmart, you have to pay using different payment methods like debit card, credit card, or cash according to its payment policies. So if someone has gifted you a gift card at Walmart, you can buy a lot of items of your choice at Walmart, but you can’t buy a Visa gift card. If you don’t know what exactly, a Walmart Visa Gift card is, just keep reading the article.

What Is a Walmart Visa Gift Card?

Walmart visa gift card is a gift card that comes under various fixed and variable denominations in the range of $25 to $500. You can gift this to your loved ones as one of the best gifts, as its use is not just limited to Walmart stores. Walmart visa gift cards can be used across the US and the District of Columbia at all the stores that accept the Visa debit card. These visa gift cards are easy to purchase at the store as well as online and can be even used at the restaurant to have tasty meals. Additionally, you can check the available balance in the Walmart visa gift card and shop accordingly.

What Are Some Other Types of Gift cards at Walmart?

Walmart offers a wide variety in gift cards as well, with more than 100 different gift cards available at its store. Walmart also sells the gift cards for thirds party in addition to its own brand that includes

All Network Gift Cards.

Entertainment Gift Cards.

Gaming Gift Cards.

Restaurant Gift Cards.

Lifestyle Gift Cards.

Travel Gift Cards

Retail Gift Cards.

Prepaid Cell Phone Airtime Cards & Gift Cards.

Prepaid Gift Cards.

The gift cards are available in various denominations and categories. So you have great options while buying the gift card. If the person a foodie, you can present them with a gift card that can be used at Restaurants. Similarly, you can present the gift card according to the choice of your loved ones.

Can You Use One Gift Card to Purchase the Other at Walmart?

Walmart doesn’t allow its customer to use one gift card to buy the other one. You can buy gift cards at store using your debit card, credit card or cash. You can also buy gift cards online called as eGift card from Walmart.com and email to your dear ones.

What Are Some Pros and Cons of Using Gift cards at Walmart?

Walmart offers a wide variety in the gift cards, so you can even gift card depending upon the interest of the recipient. You can offer gift cards that can be redeemed at restaurants, at entertainment or gaming zone, or to travel. If you are running out of time and couldn’t decide about the gift, then presenting a Gift card can be the smart decision. So let’s discuss some pros and cons of using gift cards at Walmart, that will give you a clear idea about its use.

Pros of Using Gift Card at Walmart

Some pros of using gift card at Walmart are listed below

You can easily buy gift cards at any Walmart store as well as online at Walmart.com

Buying gift card will save your time and dilemma of selection of gift.

Walmart offers a wide variety of gift cards that are accepted at various restaurants, entertainment zones, for travelling purposes and so on. So you can make a purchase accordingly.

You can use the gift cards at various Walmart stores, Sam’s Club for buying groceries and also at selected Murphy USA Fuel Stations.

You can avoid carrying cash if you are using a gift card at Walmart.

Balance on the gift cards can also be checked on Walmart’s website, that will help you to purchase accordingly.

Some gift cards like Walmart Visa gift cards can be used across the US at all the stores where visa debit card is accepted.

Gift cards are available in various denominations starting from $25 to $1000 depending upon the different retailers.

Losing a gift card will not cost you much as compared to a debit or credit card. Additionally, you don’t have to inform bank or any authority.

Cons of Using Gift Card at Walmart

With the pros of using a gift card comes a few cons which are listed below

Buying gift card involves purchase fee depending upon the price of gift card you are using.

You can’t reload the gift cards, it becomes useless once the balance is used.

Making a purchase with the Gift card may restrict you from buying certain products at Walmart.

If you lose a gift card, there are no ways you can recover it.

What Are Some of the Things That You Can Buy Using the Walmart Visa Gift card?

Walmart visa gift cards can be used across the US and District of Columbia in all the stores that accept the visa debit card. So there are no restrictions on the thing you can buy unless your visa gift card is accepted as mode of payment at the store.

How Do I Pay With a Gift Card at Walmart?

You can use the Gift card at various Walmart stores, Sam’s club and at the selected Murphy USA Fuel Stations. Also, you can use gift cards for shopping at Walmart.com. So below we can the process of payment at using gift card at stores, at self-checkout store and at Walmart.com.

Payment at Store Using Gift Card

If you have a physical gift card, you can make the payment just by swiping your gift card after the generation of the bill.

If you have an eGift card, then you will have to provide the printout or the email having the details of the eGift card to the cashier. He will then input all the details of card in his sytem and the payment will be complete.

You can also pay using the Walmart Pay if you have saved your gift card details on the app. You will have to log in the app using the PIN and move to the payment setting and select the gift card as an option for payment. Then just scan the QR code at the checkout to make the payment.

Payment at Walmart.com using Gift Card

If you want to pay at walmart.com using your gift card make sure it has a 4-digit PIN, if not get it exchanged at the Walmart. Payment at Walmart.com using gift card is very easy and stated below

Add all the items you want to purchase in your cart and proceed to checkout.

Now you can see the option of paying the entire amount or portion of the amount using a gift card.

Just click on the ‘Use a Walmart Gift Card’ option available and enter your PIN to complete the payment.

Your payment will only complete if your card balance is equal to or greater than the bill amount. If it’s less than the bill amount, you have to pay the extra amount using other payment option like debit card or credit card.

Conclusion

It is quite clear that you can’t buy a Walmart visa gift card with other gift cards. Additionally, we have seen where you can use Walmart visa gift card and also different types of gift cards offered by Walmart. The pros and cons about using a gift card at Walmart will help decide the usage of gift cards available at Walmart. Also, now you can easily use the gift cards at the store and online for your purchases.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

