Can You Buy Ulta Gift Cards at CVS?

CVS is mainly a pharmaceutical company that is an American retail corporation. CVS Pharmacy is a subsidiary company under CVS Health. The original headquarters of CVS pharmacy is located in Woonsocket, Rhode Island. The full form of CVS is Consumer Value Store. It is the largest pharmacy chain in the United States by the number of locations and also total prescription revenue.

CVS provides services such as over the counter drugs, prescribed drugs, beauty products & cosmetics, and seasonal merchandise. Additionally, they also offer convenience foods, general merchandise, film and photo finishing services, greeting cards, etc. Along with all the above services CVS also provides in-house healthcare services via their medical clinics. Almost all the retail stores in the United States provide gift cards. They can be used in the stores or else in other related stores. Gift cards are preferred to physical gifts as most of these can be customized.

One of such beauty cards is Ulta beauty cards. Come Let’s know more about Ulta beauty gift cards at CVS.

Does CVS provide Ulta Gift Cards at their stores?

Unfortunately, CVS does not provide Ulta beauty gift cards at their stores. The main reason behind this is CVS is the biggest and direct competitor for the Ulta Beauty stores. They both serve in the retail industry as medical and beauty products providers. But, CVS has some other good gift cards available at their stores. Some such gift cards offered at CVS are JCPenney, Massage Envy, Macy’s, and TJ Maxx.

Additionally, the Ulta gift cards are available for their customers at other retail stores. They are Ulta stores, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, etc.

To know more about Ulta beauty gift cards and CVS pharmacy, continue reading this article. I will also include additional information about CVS such as alternative health and beauty gift cards at CVS, the reason why CVS does not sell Ulta gift cards, etc.

What is the Reason CVS Does Not Sell Ulta Gift Cards?

Both the retailers CVS Pharmacy and Ulta Beauty stores offer similar merchandise at their stores. They offer various merchandise under cosmetics and beauty products. Additionally, they also provide vitamins, supplements, hair care, and skin care.

Also, they both are competitors of each other. So, CVS does not sell Ulta beauty gift cards at their stores and online. This is because CVS does not afford to lose its potential customers to the Ulta beauty stores.

What Are the Alternative Stores/ Retailers to CVS Where You Can Buy Ulta Gift Cards?

There are many other places where you can purchase Ulta gift cards. Some of the retailers and stores are mentioned below:

All the Ulta Beauty stores

Walmart stores

Kroger stores

Vons stores

Safeway stores

Amazon

Albertsons

Lowe’s

Giant Eagle

Target

Sam’s Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Additionally, Ulta beauty gift cards are also available online on different websites. You can shop for Ulta gift cards online on the Ulta beauty official website or else on the GiftCards.com website. The gift cards at GiftCards.com have to be a minimum purchase of $10 at their website.

Mention All the Alternative Health and Beauty Gift Cards for Ulta at CVS

Although CVS does not offer Ulta gift cards at their stores there are many other gift cards. They serve the same purpose. They can be used for skin care, health, hair care, cosmetics and beauty products, etc. These can be used in related retail stores to redeem them.

Some of the health and beauty gift cards at CVS are,

Bloomingdales’ J. Maxx Amazon Macy’s JC Penney Claire’s Massage Envy

All the above gift cards can be purchased and used at the CVS stores and their official website online.

Does Walmart Offer Ulta Gift Cards at Their Stores?

Walmart is one of the retail stores that provide Ulta gift cards at their stores. Additionally, you can even purchase them online on their official website, walmart.com. Also, check the availability of Ulta beauty gift cards on their mobile applications.

The official website of Walmart provides 3 Ulta gift cards online at different price ranges. They include gift cards costing at $25, $50, and $100. Once you purchase the gift cards online, then Walmart will send the gift card to your registered email stating the recipient’s name on it.

Additionally, the Ulta gift cards purchased at Walmart in-stores can be customized based on the customer’s request. However, they are customized by stores only if the gift card value exceeds $5. Also, you can even request the store associates to provide a digital copy of the gift card. This will be emailed to you directly or to the intended recipients. Finally, the gift card can also be provided as a plastic card (physical one).

How to Redeem Ulta Gift Cards at Retailers and Stores?

There are several retailers and stores where customers can purchase Ulta beauty gift cards. But, you cannot redeem the Ulta gift cards at any other retail store. You can only redeem the Ulta gift cards at their in-stores and also on their online official website. For instance, you can purchase the Ulta gift cards at Walmart and Safeway but cannot redeem them there.

If you want to redeem your gift cards at the particular stores then better purchase their in-house gift cards. For example, Kroger gift cards can be easily used by the customers at Kroger stores for purchases at them. Additionally, the gift cards once purchased cannot be exchanged or refunded by the retailers.

If the Ulta gift card purchased wants to be used at the Ulta stores, you just have to give the Ulta store associates with the physical card you have. You have to give them the plastic gift card at the cash register at Ulta stores while shopping with them. Whereas, the online gift cards can be redeemed by providing Ulta with the gift card number and password of the gift card. The online gift card can be charged in their physical stores also.

Additionally, you can also use the Ulta gift cards while shopping on Ulta online website. It can be used by entering the gift card number while checkout. The plastic Ulta gift card should be carefully taken care till used for shopping. Because once it is lost you cannot use it. Also, the Ulta gift cards cannot be refunded, exchanged, or redeemed once it is lost. However, Ulta provides a duplicate gift card, but the customers have to provide proof of the purchase.

Final Thoughts

CVS does not sell the Ulta gift cards at their stores or online website. This is because CVS is the biggest and direct competitor for the Ulta beauty stores. The Ulta gift cards are only available at the Ulta beauty stores and their official online website. Additionally, CVS provides a good deal of other health and beauty gift cards at their stores. Some such gift cards are from stores including Macy’s, J. Maxx, Amazon, Massage Envy, Clarie’s, etc.

Also, Ulta gift cards are offered by many other retailers in the industry such as Safeway, Ulta Beauty stores themselves, Walmart, Albertsons, Amazon, Kroger, Vons, and so on. If you want to redeem the Ulta gift cards they have to be given at the cash register. Or else enter the gift card number and password on their online website while shopping with them.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Does CVS Pharmacy offer Ulta gift cards at their stores? Unfortunately, CVS does not provide Ulta gift cards at their stores or on their official website. Does Ulta beauty provide Ulta gift cards on their website? Yes, the Ulta beauty gift cards are available on the official website of Ulta beauty along with their physical stores. What is the reason for CVS not providing Ulta beauty gift cards? CVS Pharmacy and Ulta beauty are direct competitors to each other, so CVS does not want to lose its customers. This is the main reason why they do not provide Ulta gift cards. Does Walmart offer Ulta gift cards at their stores? Yes, you can purchase the Ulta gift cards at the Walmart stores and online website. But they cannot be redeemed at Walmart stores.