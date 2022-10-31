Toys always bring smiles to the faces of kids and joy to their hearts. Well, for some people, it doesn’t change even after becoming adults. When we are able to get toys as freebies while buying food, we get even more excited. This would remind us of our childhood when we used to get a toy at McDonald’s when we bought Happy Meals. Now, here is the question that we have in our mind, Can you Buy McDonald’s Toys? This article talks about buying McDonald’s toys. Continue reading the article to know the answer to queries related to McDonald’s toys.

Will You Be Able to Buy McDonald’s Toys?

McDonald’s allows its customers to buy McDonald’s toys even though they haven’t purchased a Happy Meal. Many people still visit McDonald’s for purchasing toys. However, you have to know that the manager of McDonald’s restaurant has the final say. In most cases, the managers are lenient and would allow people to buy McDonald’s toys. However, if the manager refuses, you still have other options. For example, you can purchase McDonald’s Toys on online sale markets such as eBay. Do you want to know more about buying McDonald’s toys? Well, scroll down till the end to know all about it.

Is It Possible to Purchase McDonald’s Toys From the Restaurant Without a Happy Meal?

There is no rule that prohibits people from purchasing McDonald’s toys separately. Hence, you can visit a nearby McDonald’s food outlet and ask for the toys. Keep in mind, that only a few toys are allowed for purchase. Furthermore, you will not be able to buy an entire case of toys at McDonald’s. However, you will have no issues buying a few of them. As I mentioned before, there is no restriction in purchasing toys at McDonald’s as far as the policy of the company is concerned. The only barrier you could face while purchasing McDonald’s toys would be the managers of the respective McDonald’s restaurants.

How Much Do McDonald’s Toys Cost?

If you are purchasing McDonald’s toys without getting a happy meal, you should pay around $1.69. However, the price can vary, and in some cases, the price will be $1.59. In case, you got McDonald’s toys by buying a Happy Meal, the cost of the toys will be less than half of what it would cause. In this case, the cost of McDonald’s dropped to $.79. Hence, if you are worried about paying double the price while buying McDonald’s toys separately, you can definitely consider this option.

Will McDonald’s Sell Individual Toys to the Customers?

If you are visiting a McDonald’s food outlet and request a specific McDonald’s toy, you will easily get it. In most cases, your request will be accepted by the respective food outlet managers. What if you got one and feel like exchanging it? Well, McDonald’s is cool with you returning and getting a new McDonald’s toy. However, it will be more acceptable, if you do it then and there.

The thing I mentioned above is not applicable to the special edition toys. These toys are sold in limited numbers only, and hence McDonald’s may not be ready for exchanging toys. It works in both ways, McDonald’s will neither accept the special edition toys nor will it give you the limited edition toys in exchange.

Will I Be Able to Buy McDonald’s Toys Online?

Currently, McDonald’s is not selling its McDonald’s toy online. However, you can rely on other online sales markets. You will definitely find a lot of McDonald’s toys put on sale. Some online retailers where you can buy McDonald’s toys are eBay, Amazon, and Facebook Marketplace. You will find a large variety of McDonald’s toys posted for sale on these websites. Nevertheless, you have to keep in mind that the McDonald’s Toys you are about to buy from these websites are used and probably older. Yet, if you search sincerely, you will manage to find the recent McDonald’s toys. You just have to rely on luck in this case.

What are Some Valuable McDonald’s Toys?

McDonald’s has been giving away its toys for more than 4 decades. For all these years, people who bought Happy meals have received different kinds of toys. McDonald’s didn’t mass produce a similar kind of toy. As a result, all the toys that McDonald’s sell along with the Happy Meals are worth huge money. You just have to know the rarity of a McDonald’s Toy and sell it to the person who recognizes the true value of the toy you are selling. I will list some McDonald’s toys that have good market value and also that could add to your collectible.

Underwater Monsters

Do you have a collection of Underwater Monsters from McDonald’s? If yes, you just go lucky. You can sell them and easily earn around $400. These types of McDonald’s toys are being sold from the year 1979. A large variety of Underwater Monsters were made. Interesting thing is, people are not familiar with all the types.

Full Set of TY Teenie Beanie Boos

In the year 2000, McDonald’s began issuing Teenie Beanie Boos along with its Happy Meal. If you had been collected since then, and you have the entire collection, you can sell it for $400. What if you don’t have the entire collection? If you have only a handful of these toys, you can sell them individually. I am sure, you will get more than $40 for each of them.

Robots by Diener Keshi

This edition began in the year 1979, and it has a high market value when compared to others. If you sell Robots by Diener Keshi online or in any appropriate marketplace, you will get around $400 for each toy. The craze for these toys is such that people don’t really mind what type of robot they are buying. People are fine with any Robots by Diener Keshi.

Inspector gadget

Is there a person in the world who doesn’t remember this cartoon legend? Once upon a time, he attracted kids around the world by appearing on television. Moreover, there was even a movie based on this cartoon legend. Soon after the release of that movie, Inspector Gadget toys was launched by McDonald’s. If you have one Inspector gadget toy, you are holding a toy that is about to get changed into $350.

Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers

These are such nostalgic toys. If you have an entire collection of Mighty Morphin’ power rangers, you can easily make around $350. However, you should know that if your collection is incomplete, the value can drop significantly. If you have the entire collection, it becomes incredibly easy for you to sell.

Fraggle Rock

McDonald started issuing this in the year 1992. It was released when The Muppet Shows were very popular among the people. However, now these toys have become a rarity and will get you $300 for one toy.

Will Mcdonald’s Stop Happy Meal Toys?

As of now, McDonald’s doesn’t have any plan of discontinuing Happy Meal toys. However, it has announced that it would stop issuing plastic toys by the end of 2025. Sustainable toys will be replacing them. The latter toys used plant-based materials and recycled materials as resources. Furthermore, it will be using 3-D printing for making toys based on Movie-characters. Using a 3-D cutout will give the toy a realistic and appealing look. McDonald’s is determined in getting rid of plastic in every place possible. Hence, it has decided not to use plastic for packing anymore. An environmentally friendly, plant-based packaging will be adopted in the future.

People who have been collecting McDonald’s toys for a long time! The time is ripe for you to put your McDonald’s toy collectible on sale. If you evaluate the market value of the McDonald’s toy you have with you and find the right platform to sell it, you just discovered a hoard. At the same time, the buyer should recognize the rarity and the value of McDonald’s. Therefore, find a platform where you can sell McDonald’s toys for a better price. You can start with the most common online marketplace, such as eBay and Amazon. However, if you do in-depth research, you will be able to find the right platform for auctioning your authentic collection of McDonald’s toys.

1. How much can a McDonald’s Inspector Gadget toy will get you if you sell it on eBay? There are people who are ready to pay $350 for Inspector Gadget. However, I don’t think you will be able to find a buyer on eBay who will pay you this amount. 2. When did McDonald’s begin issuing Fraggle Rock at its food outlets? It has been three decades ever since McDonald’s began issuing the “Fraggle Rock” along with Happy Meals. The year was 1992. 3. What is the cost of a McDonald’s toy if you buy Happy Meals? You have to pay around $.79 for a McDonald’s toy, provided you have bought Happy Meals.