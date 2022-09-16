The deals and discounts offered by the retail store will not be beneficial to everyone. Most of the time, the stores don’t offer the benefit that we are looking for. It will look like the store is giving us so many perks, but we are somehow not able to make use of them. When we encounter these situations, we have come up with alternative ways of using the perks. The question, “Can You Buy Gift Cards With Kohl’s Charge Cards? ” is a result of such thinking as well. In addition to this, I have answered various other queries related to the usage of Kohl’s charge card in this article. You can check them out by scrolling down the article till the end.

Will You Be Able to Buy Gift Cards Using Your Kohl’s Charge Cards?

As of now, Kohl’s card usage policy allows its customer to buy gift cards. You can use your Kohl’s charge card for purchasing both a third-party gift card and Kohl’s own. The purchase of these gift cards can be done at Kohl’s in-store and online. However, you buy a third-party seller gift card from either Kohl’s in-store or online. I will write more about Kohl’s charge cards in this article, by answering various questions such as how to use them. What are the restrictions on using them? For comprehensive information regarding the charge card, resume reading by scrolling down.

Will Kohl’s Card Members Be Able to Get Kohl’s Cash When They Purchase Gift Cards?

Whenever Kohl’s card members are marking a purchase, they are eligible to get Kohl’s cash. However, the purchase of a gift card is an exception in this case. This is because Kohl’s doesn’t consider gift cards as a merchandise product. Kohl’s cash is restricted to the purchase of merchandise products sold by Kohl’s, Hence, if you purchase a merchandise product along with a Gift card, you will be eligible to get Kohl’s cash.

Why Isn’t a Gift Card Considered a Merchandise Product by Kohl?

You should know why Kohl’s and other retail chains sell gift cards. They were introduced to the customer so that they can gift it to their loved ones, who would in turn purchase from the store. Hence, the main objective of Kohl’s was not to make a profit by selling gift cards. Moreover, we cannot call it a sale but more like distribution. On one end, the customer is able to use the gift card by presenting it to his loved ones and on another end, Kohl’s gets to increase their sale. Hence, gift cards are useful for both customers and retail chains. I think the reasons mentioned above will explain to you why gift cards aren’t part of merchandise in retail chains, including Kohl’s.

Will Kohl’s Credit You Yes2You Points When You Buy Gift Cards With a Kohl’s Card?

Usually, a person will earn Yes2You rewards while using the Kohl’s card. Unfortunately, this is not the case with gift cards. The gift cards present at the Kohl’s store are not a part of the store’s merchandise products. If you have to get qualified for Yes2You rewards, you have to purchase other products from the store along with the gift card you want. The gift card is a service that has been offered by Kohl to customers who want to gift their loved ones. It is not a part of Kohl’s revenue-generating strategy. This is why Kohl’s offers Kohl’s money only when a customer purchases merchandise products from the store. You can apply the same logic for Yes2You points as well.

What are the gift cards that can be purchased using Kohl’s Charge card?

As a Kohl’s card member, you can buy any gift card from both Kohl’s in-store and online. The types of gift cards one can buy include those tagged with Kohl’s brand and gift cards that can be used on special occasions and holidays. The Gift cards in the Kohl’s will be sold in the denominations such as $10, $20, $25, $50, and $100. You can use your Kohl’s card to purchase all the aforementioned gift cards. If you are buying third-party seller gift cards, you cannot use Kohl’s cards. You can use your Kohl’s card only when you are buying things that are part of Kohl’s merchandise. Obviously, the third-party seller gift cards aren’t Kohl’s merchandise.

Can You Apply Promos and Discount to Your Gift Card Through Kohl’s Cards?

Usually, Kohl allows its customers to apply promos and discounts if they are purchasing using their Kohl’s card. In fact, the process is done automatically. However, when it comes to gift cards, the terms, and conditions of Kohl’s are different. Based on Kohl’s exclusion policy, a customer can apply promotions and discounts to purchases that are made using gift cards. As I mentioned earlier, the gift card isn’t one of Kohl’s merchandise. On a whole, if you are making payments using your gift card, you will be devoid of most benefits that will be offered to customers if you had used other methods of payment.

Can You Prefer Using Gift Card for Making Purchases at Kohl?

Gift card, as the name denotes, you should preferably gift it to your family and friends. Preferring to use it as another form of payment will deprive you of most perks offered by Kohl. Moreover, you will be ineligible for the deals and discounts offered by Kohl. Until someone gifts you a “Gift card”, it is better to use other payment methods. At the same time, it will not encourage you to use the gift card repeatedly by loading them with money again and again. Many develop this practice once they get the card.

If you don’t want to use gift cards while purchasing at Kohl’s or any other retail store, you can sell them online. There are numerous dedicated web pages that allow you to sell and buy gift cards. You can easily get to know those websites after a quick google search. Nevertheless, I have to warn you regarding the online fraudsters present on some websites. Hence, when you want to either sell or purchase a gift card online, it is better to check the reviews and ratings of those online platforms. After checking the comments of people who have already used those gift card selling platforms, you can choose the one that suits your interest.

Final Thought

You can use your Kohl’s Charge card for buying different products from Kohl, including gift cards. As a Kohl’s charge card member, you have so many merits that other customers don’t have. If you have to reap the benefits of being a member, you should know about all the perks and deals that are offered by Kohl. You should check out the deals and discounts that Gift Card offers to both members and non-members. By staying updated, you can make use of the Kohl offers for which you are eligible. In order to get updates to your phone, you can install the Kohl’s app or visit the official website of Kohl’s. Both these platforms will give you updates about special sales, discounts, and other types of perks you can enjoy by purchasing from Kohl’s in-store and online stores.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Can You Buy Gift Cards With Kohl’s Charge Cards?

1. Can you buy third-party seller gift cards using Kohl’s charge card? You can purchase Kohl’s gift cards and third-party gift cards after making a payment using your Kohl’s Charge card. However, you will not be able to use your Kohl’s charge card for purchasing third-party seller gift cards. The charge card prohibits you from purchasing third-party seller gift cards from both Kohl in-store and online. 2. How to know the deals and discounts offered by Kohl? If you don’t want to miss out on special offers from Kohl, you should install Kohl’s mobile application. The Kohl’s mobile application is available for installation on both the App store and play store. Hence, one can get Kohl updates both on Android and Apple smartphones. 3. Can you buy a Gift card from Kohl’s online? Kohl’s sell gift cards on both its online and offline platform (physical stores). You can use your debit/debit card, Kohl’s charge card, and other payment methods for buying gift cards from Kohl’s online. 4. How to earn kohl’s cash? According to Kohl’s reward policy, a customer is eligible to get a 5% Kohl’s reward for every purchase he makes. However, he can get this reward only once a day. Kohl’s will add this reward to your Kohl’s Rewards balance. It will be done within 28 hours from the time of your purchase from Kohl.