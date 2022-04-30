Charles R. Walgreen planted the first seed of Walgreen in the year 1901. Since then, Walgreen’s has grown and spread its wings nationwide. Currently, it has 8,175 stores located throughout the USA. When Charles first opened the store, it sold only drugs, However, now the variety of products sold at Walgreens has increased multifold. We don’t see Walgreens as just a Pharmacy. In the list of items that are sold at Walgreens, it is natural for you or me to guess if it includes flowers as well. So, do they sell flowers at Walgreens? I have found the answer and collected more information regarding Walgreens and Flowers. Continue reading to know them.

A Brief Answer to the Question of Does Walgreen Sell Flowers

Walgreens does sell beautiful flowers in its stores. However, Walgreen sells them only on special occasions. You can buy flowers when it’s either Valentine’s Day or Mother’s Day. Unfortunately, flowers are not sold at Walgreens except for the aforementioned occasions. On such occasions, flowers such as roses, orchids, and tulips are sold. A dozen rose would cost you around $14.99. Similarly, the orchids would cost $9.99 or lesser than that. You can buy the flowers as bouquets as well. The cost of a bouquet can range somewhere between $4.99 and $39.99. Keep reading till the end, I will give a detailed answer regarding this.

Can You Buy Flowers at Walgreens Year-round?

Unfortunately, the answer to this question is No. They sell it only where there is an increased demand for fresh flowers. Whenever the demand for flowers peaks, Walgreens would stock its shelves. Walgreens make sure that flowers are available at Walgreens when its customer needs them the most. Since Walgreens sell flowers on the basis of demand, you cannot expect all Walgreens to sell flowers(Even on special occasions). The best way to find out is by calling your nearest store. You can get their contact info using the Walgreens Store Locator tool. Additionally, you will be able to find information such as the function hours and distance of the store from your current location. Once you call the store, the Walgreens employee would give you the required details.

Can You Buy Flowers at Walgreens on Valentine’s Day?

Yes. When it is Valentine’s Day, a huge variety of flowers are made available at Walgreen Stores. Flowers and Valentine’s Day are inseparable. Especially, the significance of the rose on Valentine’s Day is widely acknowledged. Walgreens echoes the customer’s spirit by selling flowers. You can visit a Walgreens store present nearby to buy some exotic flowers for your loved ones. Most Walgreen stores present nationwide sell flowers on Valentine’s Day. However, there can be a few exceptions. Hence, it would be better if you make a call to the nearby Walgreens stores. The employee would tell you about the availability of flowers at their store.

Can You Buy Flowers at Walgreens on Mother’s Day?

Flowers are a popular option for gifting your mother or mother-like figures on Mother’s Day. The gifts are seen as a symbol of gratitude when sons visit their mothers during this special occasion. Does Walgreens help its customers gift their mother some exotic flowers? Yes. It fills the shelves of its store with fresh flowers. Walgreens orders flowers in bulk as Mother’s Day nears every year. However, you will not be able to find them again until Valentine’s Day of the next year.

What Kind of Flowers Can I Buy at Walgreens?

Most popularly, the Walgreen stores sell three types of flowers on Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. They are Red Roses, Tulips, and Orchids. Since the demand for Red Roses peaks on Valentine’s Day, Walgreen makes sure they are available at most of its stores. The Tulips and Orchids are popular when you are gifting your loved ones a bouquet. As a result, all these flowers are sold as bouquets at Walgreens.

What Is the Cost of Flowers at Walgreens?

The flowers sold at Walgreens are priced per dozen. The prices vary from time to time. Furthermore, demand plays a role in deciding the price of flowers. Hence, it is hard to tell the exact amount. However, I will give you the average prices for which different flowers are sold at Walgreens. The cost of a dozen red roses is $14.99. Similarly, the price of a dozen Tulips and Orchids is $9.99 or less than that. If you are buying potted flowers or bouquets, the price would range between $4.99 and $39.99.

Can We Get Flowers Delivered to Our Doorstep From Walgreens on Special Occasions?

Currently, Walgreens doesn’t deliver flowers to its customer by itself. However, you can get the flowers delivered to your doorsteps using DoorDash. Since Walgreens has joined hands with DoorDash, it delivers a wide range of products through DoorDash in addition to flowers. Since the flowers will be stocked at Walgreen stores on special occasions, you can order them and get them delivered by DoorDash.

Can You Buy Fake Flowers at Walgreens?

No. Fake flowers are not sold at any of the Walgreen stores located in the USA.

What Are Some Alternatives to Walgreens?

Since Walgreens doesn’t sell flowers year-round, you cannot rely on it every time. Hence, it is better to find an alternative that sells flowers throughout the year. You have other retailers who sell flowers year-round. CVS is one among them which sells different types of flowers. Especially, during the spring and summer, there will be an extensive flower collection at CVS stores. Similar to CVS, Walmart also sells a broad spectrum of flowers year-round. The flowers sold at Walmart include Roses, Chrysanthemums, Sunflowers, Gerberas, Lilies, and many more. Usually, you will find these flowers being sold in the front of the Walmart stores.

Walmart and CVS stores are present in so many places. Hence, it is easy for you to locate one in your neighborhood. While Walmart is present in more than 4000 locations across the USA, CVS stores are present in more than 9500 locations. In addition to Walmart and CVS, we have so many other retailers who would sell flowers as well. However, I am sure you will find either of the stores near your neighborhood.

Can You Order Flowers Online?

The flower collection sold at retailers varies depending on the occasion. Similarly, the price of the flowers varies as well. Hence, it is better to look for an option that has a good collection of flowers and is sold at constant prices. Fortunately, there is an option for it. Moreover, you can achieve this by staying at your home. I can suggest a couple of flower sellers, who deliver the flowers to your doorstep. They are The Bouqs Co and Benchmark Bouquets. Especially, buying flowers from the Benchmark Bouquets is a good option. The Benchmark Bouquets gets its flowers from certified farms. The flowers you order are picked when they are still buds. Hence, by the time the flower reaches your house, it will be ready to bloom.

However, unlike the retailers, you may have to pay an additional cost for the delivery. Still, this option is more comfortable when compared to buying flowers at retailers. You are able to buy flowers in the comfort of your house. You can even gift the flowers to your loved one by ordering them to your loved one’s address. If you need to buy flowers instantly, then it may not be the best option. You should visit the retailers located near you. Probably hitting Walmart or CVS store can get you the flowers.

Conclusion

Walgreens though sells flowers, it isn’t a suitable place to buy flowers. Especially, if you are expecting to buy flowers at any point in the year. The better option would be to approach retailers such as Walmart and CVS stores. In addition to the availability of flowers throughout the year, these retailers sell a wide variety of flowers when compared to Walgreens. There is an even better option than retailers. I have mentioned those companies which lets you order online via their website. People who like shopping online can definitely prefer this. In this article, I have discussed the availability of flowers at Walgreens. Furthermore, the period during which flowers are available at Walgreens and the types of flowers sold at Walgreens have been mentioned. Lastly, I have given the alternatives to Walgreens. I hope the information provided in the article was helpful to you.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Flowers at Walgreens

1. Does Walgreen deliver flowers? No. However, you have to use the service of DoorDash to get the flowers delivered to your doorstep. 2. When are flowers sold at Walgreens? Whenever the demand for flowers increase, Walgreen would start selling flowers. Especially during the occasions such as Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day. 3. Does Walgreen sell roses? Yes. It sells red roses on Valentine’s Day.