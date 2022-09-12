Walmart is the largest retailer in the world based on its revenue. It runs several stores under it which can be classified as hypermarkets, supercenters, grocery stores, and discount departmental stores. Walmart is also known to own Sam’s Club and its retail warehouses. Walmart is a family-traded business owned and operated by the Walton family. There are nearly 10,585 Walmart stores in 24 countries all around the world under different names. Currently, there are 2.2 million employees working with Walmart. So, it is also known to be the largest private employer in the world.

Walmart is well known among its customers for the reduced prices at its stores provided in the form of discounts. They have an everyday values section in their stores along with a wide variety of merchandise available at their supercenters. It is estimated that 37 million customers visit and shop at their stores.

Can You Buy Cigarettes, Cigars & E-cigarettes at Walmart in 2022?

Yes, you can find all kinds of tobacco products such as cigarettes, cigars & e-cigarettes at some of their stores. Additionally, you can even find rolling tobacco, pipe tobacco, smokeless tobacco, and rolling papers. But it is to be noted that you cannot find all the above products at every Walmart store. As of the year 2022, some of the Walmart stores in a few countries and states of the U.S. does not sell the tobacco products mentioned above (including some stores in Canada).

As of the year 2019, you will not be able to find e-cigarettes, Juul, vapes, and vape juices at Walmart stores in the United States.

To get more information about the availability of Cigarettes, Cigars & E-cigarettes at Walmart read this article completely. You will also find additional information such as options available at their stores, and other nicotine products at Walmart. Take a closer look at it right now.

Can You Find Cigars at Walmart Stores?

You can find cigars in almost all the Walmart stores in the United States. Also, Walmart stores in other countries also provide cigars at their outlets. But the customers have to provide the Walmart store with an ID card and legal verification for all the tobacco products which will also be required for cigars.

The cigar section at a Walmart store is almost similar to the section you will find at gas stations, bodega stores, or any small corner store. The cigars available at these Walmart sections are not humidor-stored Cuban cigars.

What Are the Other Tobacco Products Available at Walmart?

There is also a tobacco section at Walmart stores. There you can find a few tobacco products. Some of the options for tobacco available at Walmart are snus (a form of smokeless tobacco), chewing tobacco, pipe tobacco, rolling tobacco (cigarette), and rolling papers.

Can You Find Juul Pods at Walmart Stores?

Walmart once sold Juul pods at their stores. But it has decided and stopped selling Juul pods at its stores in 2019. On September 20th of 2019 Walmart has given a statement that it is stopping providing Juul pods (e-cigarettes) at their stores in the United States.

The reason behind Walmart restricting the availability of Juul pods at their stores is the increase of vaping-related deaths which were highly publicized at that time. This made state and local laws more strict on selling Juul and other products.

Walmart has also released an official statement on this “Given the growing federal, state, and local regulatory complexity and uncertainty regarding e-cigarettes, we plan to discontinue the sale of electronic nicotine delivery products at all Walmart and Sam’s Club U.S. locations”.

Can You Find Vape Juice at Walmart Stores?

You might not be able to find Vape Juice at the Walmart stores in 2022. Walmart has stopped selling vape juice along with other vaping products such as e-cigarettes and Juul pods. As mentioned in the above section Walmart has stopped providing all the above products including Vape juice from 2019.

Can You Find Other Nicotine Products at Walmart Stores?

Customers can find aids for smoking cessation at Walmart stores such as lozenges and nicotine gum. These come under non-prescription products. Customers have to provide valid ID proof and legal requirements for buying these products from Walmart stores. This is to verify the customer’s age to know their legal smoking age.

Same like any other products in Walmart, they also stock up the shelves with Other Nicotine Products for the needs of their customers. The availability might differ from store to store based on the demand in the locality. You can even find the alcohol and related products at their stores in some states based on the laws.

What Are the Requirements for Purchasing Tobacco at Walmart?

Customers have to be above the age of 18 to purchase tobacco and tobacco products at Walmart. For that, they have to provide valid ID proof issued by the government to the Walmart associate. This is for verification purposes for your age. So customers can provide any government ID to Walmart which can driver’s license, passport, tribal identification card, military ID, sheriff’s ID, etc.

Any ID provided by the customer should have their photo for identification at the Walmart stores. But cards such as student ID cards and University ID cards are not accepted at Walmart stores for verification.

Customers who want to purchase Tobacco and other tobacco products at Walmart should be of legal age and abide by the rules within the state they live in. In almost all the states the legal age to purchase Tobacco products at retail stores is 18 years. Also, some states in the United States require 19 years minimum age for purchasing tobacco at their stores. However, some states in the country have raised the legal age for purchasing tobacco to 21 years in the year 2019. Walmart has strict rules for this and the associates check all the customer’s ID cards who appear to be below 40 years of age.

Can You Find Cigarettes at Walmart Canada Stores?

It was long back that the Canadian government banned the availability of tobacco and related products at retail stores under the Pharmacy section. Canada is the first country to make rules like this and banned selling them. Walmart stores also have pharmacies in some of their stores so all these Walmart stores in Canada also stopped selling these tobacco products at their stores.

There are also Walmart stores that do not have pharmacies inside Canada, but Walmart has chosen to stop selling tobacco in all of its stores located in Canada. So, customers will not able to find tobacco products such as Cigarettes at Canadian Walmart stores.

Final Thoughts

Customers can buy tobacco and tobacco products such as Cigarettes, Cigars & E-cigarettes at Walmart in the year 2022. Walmart sells all these products and other Nicotine Products at their stores near the center of the line at the cash register. Additionally, they can find rolling papers, cigars, smokeless cigarettes, and loose tobacco at their stores.

However, customers who not find all these tobacco products at Walmart stores in Canada. This rule in Canada is followed since the year 1994 when tobacco is banned at pharmacy stores. Finally, Walmart does not sell e-cigarettes or other vaping products also.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

