Lowe’s is a home improvement retail store located in the United States and Canada. It has its headquarters in North Carolina. As of 2022, Lowe’s has 1,728 stores all over the United States. It is the second largest hardware retail store in the United States just next to The Home Depot stores. Likewise, it is also the second largest hardware retail store in the world. It has direct competition with Home Depot, Leroy Merlin, B&Q, and OBI.

Lowe’s has been known to supply all the supplies required for home improvement at their stores for their customers. They provide home supplies, repair supplies and tools, DIY, and repair services along with many other construction resources.

It is the main component of construction to finish the work with painting. So, you may be wondering what are the paints available at the Lowe’s stores. Know if they provide Behr Paints At their stores? Please continue with the article.

Do Lowe’s Stores Offer Behr Paint in 2022?

Behr paint is the in-home brand of Home Depot and is only sold at the Home Depot stores exclusively. So, it is not sold anywhere else even in Lowe’s stores. It is clear that Lowe’s stores do not provide Behr paints in their stores in the year 2022. However, there are several other brands of paint available at their stores. They are almost identical to the Behr paints in several aspects including the pricing. They have several types of paints, finishes, and shades in their stores for their customers.

It is clear that Lowe’s does not sell Behr paints in their stores by now. So, come let us know more about the paints available at Lowe’s, other brands similar to Behr paints, and also other additional information.

Is There Any Reason for Lowe’s Not Selling Behr Paints at Their Stores?

Behr has been the in-house brand of the Home Depot stores since 1978. Behr paints are exclusively sold at the Home Depot stores only. So, it has no other stores related to its sales. This is the main reason why Behr paint is not available at Lowe’s stores. Also. Home Depot and Lowe’s are direct competitors in the Home Improvement retailers. So it is not possible to find Behr paints in Lowe’s stores even in the future.

Is Behr Paint Sold Anywhere Other Than Home Depot?

Behr paints are only available at The Home Depot stores as of 2022. All the Home Depot stores in the United States offer Behr paints at their stores. You can know the nearest Home Depot stores on their website by using their “store locator” option. They are also available on the Home Depot official website, homedepot.com. Their stores and online website have all the paints, shades, finishes, and others in the Behr brand.

Is Home Depot The Only Place To Buy Behr Paint?

Yes, Home Depot is the only retailer which sells Behr paints at their stores. Behr is the home brand of Home Depot, and they are not available at any other retailers. Behr paints provide several shades in their paints (both interior and exterior), sealers, stains, primers, and concrete repair items. Some Behr paints available at the Home Depot stores are below:

Behr marquee Behr ultra Premium paints from Behr Behr pro Behr dynasty Premium Plus paints from Behr

What Are the Paint Brands That Lowe’s Sell in Their Stores?

Even though Lowe’s does not offer Behr paints at their stores, they have many other paint brands at their stores for their customers. They provide all the paints both in-store and online websites of Lowe’s. Lowe’s has been well known to provide popular paint brands at their stores. I am listing some of those paint brands below.

Valspar

Rust Oleum

Cabot

Purdy

KILZ

Thompson’s Water Seal

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams

Magnolia Home

They also provide paint accessories along with several paints and shades at the Lowe’s stores.

Does Lowe’s Sell Paint That is Identical to Behr Paints?

There are many other paint brands that are sold at Lowe’s stores. They are identical in many aspects when compared with Behr paints.

Kilz

Behr and Kilz provide primers and shades for the customers at their respective stores. But Kilz sells the best quality primer when compared to Behr. They even have better coverage than Behr paints.

Cabot

Cabot is very famous among the Lowe’s store’s customers for the coverage it provides. It is way better than Behr paints. However, they have the same price range and are affordable for their customers. Cabot is more durable than Behr paints.

HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams

Lowe’s is the largest home improvement retailer which sells Sherwin Williams paints. Also, it is the only retailer which offers Sherwin Williams paints and finishes. However, it is also very costlier than Behr paints. Behr and Sherwin Williams paint provide similar shades in paints and finishes with many good reviews in the paint industry.

Rust Oleum

Behr and Rust Oleum are similar paints that have good coverage. They both are similar in many ways. Rust Oleum can be easily applied just like Behr paints. Rust Oleum has many shades in its paints and finishes which can also be found in Behr paints.

Is Valspar Paint Better Than Behr Paint?

Valspar is the top quality paint available in the paint industry. It is well known to the customers for its low maintenance and also has long durability. They are smooth and are easily spread on any surface. They are also very affordable when compared to Behr paints. Not only that, but Valspar has a huge range of paints, shades, and finishes, even more than Behr paint. When compared by some paint experts, they stated that both the paints are almost similar.

Valspar has top quality chemicals in it which makes it dry quicker than many other paints on the market. These are known to be long lasting and also have a very low maintenance cost. The time in which Valspar dries is less than Behr which makes it better than Behr.

Is Lowe’s Paint Affordable When Compared to Behr Paint?

The paints available at Lowe’s stores have a starting price of $10. The cost at Lowe’s stores differs from paints to paints based on the brand, shades, types, quantity, and finishes. Lowe’s has been popular with its customers for providing paints and finishes at affordable prices.

Also, Behr paints (interior) are sold at the Home Depot stores at the price of $17 to $40 per gallon. The lowest price paints available at Lowe’s stores cost nearly $10 to $20 for standard paint size. It is similar to the brands available at Lowe’s stores such as Valspar, Kilz, Sherwin Williams, Rust Oleum, etc.

Paint Brands Available at the Home Depot Other Than Behr Paints

Home Depot has its home brand Behr paints available at their stores. However, they also have many other paint brands sold at their stores which I am mentioning below.

Kilz PPG Timeless Interior Paints Glidden Rust Oleum Varathane

Final Thoughts on Behr Paints At Lowe’s

Lowe’s does not provide Behr paints both at their stores and online website. Behr is only sold in the Home Depot retailer which is their home brand. This is an exclusive brand only available at Home Depot stores and their website. But there are many other paint brands available at Lowe’s stores such as Kilz, Rust Oleum, Thompson’s Water Seal, HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams, Magnolia Home, etc.

When compared with Behr paints, the paints available at Lowe’s stores are similar in several aspects such as coverage, shades, and other qualities. Lowe’s also provides paints at affordable prices and sometimes even cheaper than Behr paints. Behr paints provide several shades in their paints (both interior and exterior), sealers, stains, primers, and concrete repair items.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Why doesn’t Lowe’s sell Behr paints? Behr has been the in-house brand of the Home Depot stores since 1978 and is only sold in their stores. They also do not have any future plans to sell their products in Lowe’s stores. Does Lowe’s sell paint identical to Behr? There are many other paint brands sold by Lowe’s at their stores such as Kilz, Rust Oleum, Thompson’s Water Seal, HGTV Home by Sherwin Williams, Magnolia Home, etc. Which paint is better between Kilz and Behr? Behr and Kilz provide primers and shades for the customers at their respective stores. But Kilz sells the best quality primer when compared to Behr. They even have better coverage than Behr paints. What is the cost of paints at Lowe’s stores? The cost at Lowe’s stores differs from paints to paints based on the brand, shades, types, quantity, and finishes. However, the basic cost of paints at Lowe’s starts from $10.