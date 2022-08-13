Amazon is undeniably the largest retailer in the world. The online retail company has become the largest distributor of goods to customers. If you need to buy anything, then you can do it from the comfort of your couch from Amazon. Millions of people visit its website and app every day to order whatever they want. It may be electronics, books, clothes, toys, etc. you can get it all from Amazon. You can even buy its gift cards and gift them to others. Using those gift cards, people will be able to buy what they want at Amazon as long as it is below the card’s value. You can get those Amazon gift cards from many places. You can buy them from Amazon itself. But, What if you are going to Walgreens and trying to get those cards? Can you buy Amazon gift cards from Walgreens? Read on to know.

Does Walgreens Sell Amazon Gift Cards at Its Stores?

Yes, Walgreens does sell Amazon gift cards both at its stores. The pharmaceutical retailer company is the second largest, right after CVS. There are many people that go to Walgreens to buy medicine or to fill up their prescriptions. But the company does not only sell medicines and pills but many other items like superfoods, multivitamins, supplements, gift cards, etc. If you are looking to get a gift card for your niece on her birthday while also getting your cough medicine, then you can simply go to your local Walgreens and get them. Though you may find the gift cards also on Walgreens’ website, you can buy them in-store. The Amazon gift cards are available in different denominations and values. To get the gift card, just walk into the store, pick one up, and take it to the counter to make the purchase.

Is There Any Purchase Fee to Buy Amazon Gift Cards From Walgreens?

No, you don’t have to pay any purchase fee when you purchase Amazon gift cards from Walgreens stores. Buying gift cards at Walgreens is the same as purchasing any other item in the store. Take note that Walgreens doesn’t only sell Amazon company’s gift cards, but also others. You only need to pay for the value of what the card is and go on your way. For example, if the gift card you want to buy has a value of $50, then you only need to pay $50 to get that card. There will be no additional fee, but there may be taxes. So, if anyone says that there is a purchasing fee for these gift cards, then don’t trust them at any cost.

What Values of Amazon Cards Are Available at Walgreens Stores?

You can get Amazon gift cards between the values of $25 and $500, which is the maximum value of an Amazon gift card that is available for purchase. But at Walgreens, you can only get the online retailer’s gift cards with the values of $25, $50, and $100. You can also get $10 gift cards in a pack of 3. These are the three values of Amazon gift cards that are most available at Walgreens. Keep in mind that some of these values may not be available at the store you visit. The availability varies from branch to branch, so call the Walgreens store you plan to visit and check the availability of gift cards they have.

If you are looking for an Amazon gift card with a value of more than $100, then it’s better if you look at some other place. In case you are looking for a gift card with a value of more than $100, the best place to get them is Amazon itself.

Can You Buy Amazon Gift Cards From Walgreens’ Online Shopping Platform?

No, you can’t order gift cards from the Walgreens website. You can only purchase them in-store, no matter which company they are. If you visit the Walgreens website and search for Amazon gift cards, you will find that they are only available for pickup. They are not available for shipping or same-day delivery for that matter. There are other online retailers or websites that sell gift cards, but not Walgreens. If you want them, then go to your local branch and pick them up yourself. Based on your location, the Walgreens website will show you the gift cards available at the store nearest to you. Make sure that you input the right location to get accurate information about their availability.

Does Walgreens Accept Returns for Gift Cards?

No, Walgreens does not accept gift card returns once the purchase is complete. An important thing to remember when buying gift cards is that they are inactivated before you buy them. So in case, they are stolen, they can’t be used unless activated. When you take an Amazon gift card to the cashier at a Walgreens store, he/she will activate it for you once you complete the purchase, Once it is activated, it cannot be deactivated. That is why the pharmaceutical retail company does not accept gift card returns. Your only option left is to redeem the card’s value by purchasing stuff from Amazon. You also have the option of selling it to some other person who wants it. There are online websites that sell activated but unused gift cards of many companies. Just put your card on there for sale.

What Kind of Gift Cards Are Available at Walgreens?

There are many kinds of gift cards available at Walgreen stores. You can buy whichever one you want from its stores. But just like Amazon gift cards, you can’t order them from Walgreens’ website. Here’s a list of companies whose gift cards are sold at Walgreens.

Visa

Sony

Steam

McDonald’s

Mastercard

Nintendo

Amazon

Bath & Body works

Microsoft Xbox

Barnes & Noble

Darden

Home Depot

American Express

Macy’s

Brinker

Starbucks

These are some of the companies whose gift cards you can buy at Walgreens stores. The gift card values vary for each company. You can buy any of them at the pharmaceutical retailer’s stores. But take note that some of these gift cards may be available and some not. If you are not sure about which gift cards to buy, then simply visit your local Walgreens to check your options.

Where Else Can You Get Amazon Gift Cards?

It is obvious that you can get Amazon gift cards from Amazon’s shopping platforms. But even if you don’t consider the online retailer’s website or app, there are many other places that sell Amazon gift cards. In fact, the company has more than 400 retail chains and stores that sell its gift cards. Basically, you can get Amazon gift cards from almost anywhere. Here’s a list of stores and retailers that sell Amazon gift cards.

Corner Market

CVS Pharmacy

Dash In

Dollar General

EZ Mart

Fairway Market

Family Dollar

Food City

Foodtown

GameStop

7-Eleven

A&A Market

AAA Club Alliance

Balducci’s

Best Buy

JCPenney

Key Foods

Kmart

Kohl’s

Kroger

LIDL

Lowes

These are just some of the more popular retailers and stores in the country that sell Amazon gift cards. You can right now walk into the stores of these retailers and companies, and there is a 99% chance that you find them selling the largest online retailer’s gift cards. So, if you are someone who wants to buy an Amazon gift card, then you can go to any of these places. Take note that there are plenty of other stores and retailers that sell those gift cards.

Conclusion

Walgreens sells a wide range of health products like medicines, pharmaceuticals, superfoods, multivitamins, and also gift cards. You can visit any Walgreens store and buy an Amazon gift card. Walgreens is one of many retailers that sell Amazon gift cards. The pharmaceutical retailer sells Amazon gift cards in the value denominations of $25, $50, and $100. But the availability of cards with different values varies from store to store. If you are looking to buy those gift cards from the Walgreens website, then don’t. Walgreens does not sell Amazon gift cards on its website. You will have to go to its store directly to pick them up. And when you are purchasing the gift cards, keep in mind that you don’t have to pay any additional purchasing fee. In case, you can’t find them at your local Walgreens, there are many other retailers and companies that sell them.

FAQs – Can You Buy Amazon Gift Cards From Walgreens?

Does Walgreens sell Amazon gift cards at its stores? Yes, Walgreens does sell Amazon gift cards at its stores. You can go and buy those gift cards from any of Walgreens’ stores, just remember that you can’t buy those gift cards from the pharmaceutical retailer’s website. So you have to pay any purchasing fee for buying Amazon gift cards at Walgreens? No, you don’t have to pay any additional fee or purchasing fee for buying Amazon gift cards from Walgreens stores. What are some other retailers that sell Amazon gift cards? There are more than 400 retailers and companies that sell Amazon gift cards at their stores. Some of them are 7-Eleven, A&A Market, AAA Club Alliance, Balducci’s, Best Buy, JCPenney, Key Foods, Kmart, Kohl’s, Kroger, LIDL, etc.