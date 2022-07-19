If your friend or loved one is engaged in sports, the Nike Gift Card will be an ideal present for him. He can use the gift card to purchase various sports equipment and apparel from various platforms. For example, the Nike Gift card can be used at Nike.com, Nike application, Nike in-stores, and Converse.com. Gifting things related to sports can be very difficult. You will need more information to select the perfect gift. However, the Nike Gift card will save you from such hassle. You will be happier if Walgreens sells the Nike gift card, as it has a wide presence throughout America. However, you are not sure about it. Well, even I had the same doubt and was wondering with questions such as Can I Purchase Nike Gift Cards at Walgreens.

Now, I have done some research and found the answer. Continue reading the article to know the answer.

Will I Be Able to Buy Nike Gift Cards at Walgreens?

The Walgreens retail stores are present in more than 9000 locations within the USA. It would be great news if Walgreens sell the Nike Gift cards. Unfortunately, you will not be able to buy Nike Gift cards at Walgreens. You cannot buy the Nike Gift Cards at other retail chains as well. The only place where you can buy Nike Gift cards is from the official website of Nike. You can order both the physical and digital Nike gift cards. Moreover, you will be able to buy Nike Gift cards with different worth ranging from $25 to $500. Even though Walgreens doesn’t sell Nike gift cards, it does sell gift cards from other companies. I will elucidate further about the Nike Gift card and its availability in this article. Hence, read the article till the end for a better understanding.

What Are Some Other Gift Cards You Can Buy From Walgreens?

Walgreens doesn’t restrict itself to selling limited gift cards. In fact, Walgreens wants to sell as many gift cards as possible. Walgreens was unable to sell the Nike Gift card because of the unavailability. However, it sells a wide range of gift cards in its stores. If you are looking for a sports-related gift card, you can buy it in Walgreen itself. It is Dick’s Sporting Goods gift card. Using this sports gift card, one can buy footwear, apparel, and sports-related equipment. The Dick’s gift card can be bought for a price as minimum as $25 and up to $500.

In addition to that, you can also buy gift cards belonging to various companies such as McDonald’s, Google Play, Amazon, McDonald’s, Bath and Beyond, Macy’s, and many more. In addition to all these, you can buy your friend a Walgreens Gift card as well. Later, your friend can use the Walgreens gift card to purchase sports equipment and apparel at Walgreens. This gift card can be used to purchase from both Walgreens in-store and online. If a Walgreens store is located nearby, you can pay a visit, or else you can order it from the Walgreens website.

Where Can I Buy Nike Gift Cards?

Nike company has limited the sales of Nike Gift Cards to its official website alone. No other third-party sellers like Walgreens will be able to sell the Nike Gift Cards. Hence, if you want to buy a Nike Gift card, you have to order it by visiting the official website of Nike. Therefore, visit the Nike Website and take a look at the Nike Gift card options available. In total, you will see eleven unique designs. Choose one among them, and you may have to pay an amount that ranges between $25 and $500.

When you are done selecting, you can either choose to get a physical gift card or a digital gift card. The digital gift card will be emailed to you within 2 hours of purchase. If you have opted for a physical Nike Gift card, it will arrive in a shipment to your address. Be it any Nike Gift card, it can be redeemed at Nike and Converse retail stores. Additionally, you can do it on the websites www.nike.com and www.converse.com.

How to Use the Nike Gift Card?

The Nike Gift card works the same way as any other gift card you have used so far. It is just another form of cash. However, the Nike gift cards can be used on only two websites. They are Nike.com and Converse.com. When you are using the Nike Gift card on Nike.com, you have to check the box that will ask if you have a gift card, product voucher, or promo code. You will see this when you are checking out. Next, you have to enter the gift card number and pin before you click on the option “Apply”. You can check the physical card or digital card you received via email to find out the gift card number and pin. Once the checkout process is complete, the amount will be deducted from the gift card.

What Should I Do if I Lose My Nike Gift Card?

Did you lose your Nike Gift Card? Did it have any balance left in it? Well, in that case, you have the option of transferring that amount to a new card. Nike will transfer the amount to a new card if your old Nike Gift card is either lost, stolen, or damaged. However, you have to request Nike to do this transfer. For that, you have to call 1-877-220-6453. You can also contact Nike via email to report the condition of your old card and ask Nike to transfer the amount to your new card. The email ID you have to contact is [email protected]

Will Nike Refund the Amount if I Return the Nike Gift Card?

Unfortunately, you cannot get a refund from Nike. The Gift card and the amount present in it can be used for purchasing products from Nike only. It doesn’t support the usage of Nike Gift Card for any other purpose other than this. Hence, don’t think that you can use the Nike Gift card for buying other products.

What I Have Said in This Article (Recap)

I began this article by answering the question if one will be able to buy Nike Gift cards at Walgreens. Following that, I gave a list of gift cards you can buy from Walgreen in stores and online. Later, I mentioned where can you buy the Nike Gift cards. While answering the next question, I explained how to use a Nike gift card for buying various Nike products at nike.com and converse.com. After this, I guided you on what you should do if you lose or someone steals your gift card. Lastly, I spoke about getting a refund by returning the Nike Gift Card. I hope the information provided in this article regarding the purchase of a Nike gift card at Walgreens was useful to you. Thank you for reading.

Final Thoughts

Nike has limited the sales of its Gift cards to a couple of websites owned and controlled by it. This explains that Nike doesn’t wanna give the share the responsibility of selling and distributing gift cards with third parties. I feel I would have been good for the customer of Nike if it has allowed third-party sellers like Walgreen, Walmart, and many more. In this way, the gift card would have reached a lot more people. We can see most retail chains like Walmart allowing their competitors to sell gift cards. For example, you will be able to buy a Walmart gift card at Walgreens.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) – Can I Purchase Nike Gift Cards at Walgreens

1. What is the cheapest Nike Gift card you can buy? The cheapest Nike Gift card that you can buy is around $25. Starting from $25, you can purchase different gift cards, whose cost ranges up to $500. You can buy these Gift cards on www.nick.com and www.converse.com. 2. Does Walgreens sell Amazon Gift Card? Yes. In addition to Amazon Gift cards, you can buy other gift cards such as McDonald’s, Google play, Macy’s, and many more. You can buy these gift cards at both Walgreens in-store and online. 3. Can I redeem the Nike Gift card at Walgreens? No. You can redeem your Nike Gift card on www.nick.com and www.converse.com only. 4. How will I receive my digital Nike Gift card? Once you order a digital gift card from www.nike.com, Nike will send you the digital gift card through e-mail. 5. What is some necessary information while checking out using a Nike Gift card? At a certain stage during check out, you will be asked the card number and pin. Both of them will be available on the Nike Gift card.