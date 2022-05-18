For a long time, many people have trusted USPS and have been using its service for several years. However, so many people found it shocking, surprising, and at the same time confusing when they found their FedEx delivery package inside the USPS mailbox. What is happening here? Aren’t mailboxes a property of USPS? If that is the case, how did FedEx deliver the package inside the mailbox? What is happening between USPS and FedEx? Can FedEx Deliver to a mailbox? I know you are loaded with questions. Don’t worry, I will answer all your queries in this article. Keep reading to know the answers.

How Does My FedEx Package End Up in My Mailbox?

For this, you have to know the years-long partnership between FedEx and USPS. Both FedEx and USPS are exploiting the leverage each of them has. FedEx is making use of the knowledge of local geography USPS has for its last-mile delivery. At the same time, the USPS is making use of the global supply network of FedEx to deliver its mails. I will elucidate further on the relationship between FedEx and USPS.

Does FedEx Have the Right to Deliver Packages to Your Mailbox?

Legally, FedEx doesn’t have any right to deliver packages inside the mailbox. It doesn’t do that, either. This is because the law allows only two parties to hand the mailbox. It is you and the USPS only. Hence, FedEx handover the package to USPS. Later, the USPS stows your package inside your mailbox. This has become possible due to the recent partnership terms between the USPS and FedEx called FedEx Ground economy shipping.

FedEx called the earlier version of this service FedEx SmartPost. The FedEx SmartPost helped FedEx a lot. The last-mile delivery was a difficult task for FedEx drivers, as they lacked knowledge about routes (especially the rural areas). Later, in the year 2021, FedEx said it will not depend on USPS for last-mile deliveries and dropped the FedEx SmartPost service. However, it brought back the same service and rebranded it as FedEx Ground economy shipping.

Will FedEx Deliver to My Private Mailbox?

FedEx can deliver packages to your private mailbox. Since private mailboxes have an actual address, this makes it possible for FedEx to deliver to private mailboxes as well. Again, it must be delivered via the USPS mailman. FedEx doesn’t have direct access to the private mailboxes. The private mailbox will secure your privacy, This is especially helpful if you want to get delivered some highly classified files related to business or something very personal.

What if FedEx Delivers the Package to Your Mailbox?

As I mentioned earlier, only two people can use the mailbox. One is you and the other is the USPS mailman. In case, you see FedEx delivering the package inside your mailbox, you have the right to complain to USPS. FedEx will take stringent action against the employee who did it. It can even fire the employee for doing it. This is the same for other delivery companies such as Amazon or UPS. In addition to you, the mailman can complain about this as well. The mailman would report this to the postal inspectors. The mailbox is taken seriously because it is federal property. Misusing federal property is a serious offense.

Do Companies Like FedEx, Ups, and Amazon Deliver the Package Inside the Mailbox?

Unfortunately yes. So many people have found packages from FedEx and UPS inside the mailbox. In fact, many people have witnessed it by themselves. The delivery drivers find it easy and secure to use this.

How Are People Reacting to This?

People have reacted both positively and negatively to this. Some are upset that FedEx is not delivering the package to their doorstep. Additionally, a few people are taking offense for misusing federal property. Contrastingly, some are happy with it. Especially, people who fear “Porch Pirate” are appreciating the idea of FedEx delivering the package inside their mailbox. These people are more concerned with the safety of their packages than the misuse of federal property.

Will It Affect You When FedEx Delivers the Package to Your Mailbox?

Yes. It can be bad news if the USPS carrier confiscated the package delivered by FedEx. The confiscated mail or packages will be taken to the post office. You will get the confiscated mail or packages back after two weeks. Along with sending back your mails, the USPS will also send you a note telling you to warn FedEx not to deliver the package inside the mailbox. Additionally, you have to pay to USPS for transporting your package back to you. We can conclude by saying that, the beef between the USPS and FedEx drivers is costing you bucks.

What Should I Do if the FedEx Package Is Found in Your Mailbox?

Firstly, you have to check if the package has a USPS sticker or stamp on it. As I mentioned earlier, sometimes, the USPS delivers the FedEx package on behalf of FedEx. In case you don’t find it, the FedEx driver has put the package inside your mailbox. Just remember, he mostly did it because he was lazy to walk up to your door and deliver the package. The best thing you can do is to report the FedEx driver to FedEx for delivering the package inside your mailbox. You can do that by contacting FedEx’s customer service center. FedEx would probably investigate the case and track the driver who did it. Yet, you cannot be sure that it will not repeat. However, it will reduce such cases in the future. As many people like you are reporting the issue, It will create awareness about the issue in FedEx.

What if Other Delivery Companies Do the Same?

You have to do the same in the case of other companies such as UPS, Amazon, and many more. Report the incident to those companies by contacting their customer care service. Our main aim is to make sure only you and the USPS mailman use the mailbox. Delivery drivers should know how bad the consequences will be if they misuse federal property. At the same time, people who like the idea of FedEx delivering packages to the mailbox should know that they have to pay a transportation fee if USPS confiscates the package or mail.

When Is FedEx Allowed to Deliver Its Package to Mailboxes?

FedEx is never allowed to directly deliver the packages to mailboxes. However, they can ask USPS to deliver the FedEx package instead. It is called FedEx Ground Economy shipping. The FedEx will hand over the package to USPS on the last leg of the delivery. In this case, You will find your FedEx package or employee with a USPS seal or stamp. The stamp or seal signifies that the USPS mailman delivered the package to the mailbox.

Can I Request FedEx to Deliver the Package at a Location I Decide?

Yes. In order to do that, you should use FedEx’s tracking portal. Through the portal, you can guide FedEx to deliver the package to your house or hold it at an office. In the case of the house, you can tell them to deliver at the front door or back door.

What if I Am Not at Home?

For some FedEx packages, you need to sign. What if you are not present at home? Well, there is still a way for it. You can digitally sign online and tell the driver to drop the package at your home at the front or back door. However, in order to use this service, you have to enter your tracking information online. Once the driver scans the package, he will be able to get instructions.

Final Thoughts

The only way FedEx can deliver the package to a mailbox is by handing over the package to USPS. FedEx does this under the name “FedEx Ground economy shipping”. However, if the FedEx package found inside the mailbox doesn’t have a USPS seal or stamp, then it is a package that the FedEx driver should have delivered to your doorstep. The driver just misused the federal property and offered poor service to you by not delivering the package to your doorstep. This is completely unlawful and unethical. You have to report to FedEx to reduce such cases.

