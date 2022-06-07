Buying Phones From Costco Vs Verizon (Cheaper Prices+ Return Policies)

People always look forward to buying new things. Usually, they search and compare a lot of brands, models, and stores before purchasing a product. By doing this, they tend to get the product at a cheaper price, saving them a few bucks. The same thing goes for mobiles also. In this age of technology, mobiles are upgrading quickly, and it became confusing for the user to choose from the wide range available in the market. What do you look for when getting a mobile from Verizon or Costco?

I have researched and put together information related to purchasing mobile in both Verizon and Costco, comparing the prices between them, detailing their return policies, and other related information.

Buying Phone From Costco vs Verizon In 2022

Whether choosing a mobile at Costco or Verizon, customers may find particular differences between these two. The difference may be the specifications or the price range between mobiles. Costco has many additional benefits compared to Verizon.

This article is going to give a brief idea about Costco, Verizon, contract purchasing, activation fees, upgrade fees, and much more.

What Is Costco?

Costco Wholesale is an American multinational corporation. It provides services through its membership-only big-box retail stores. In 2020, it was ranked the fifth-largest retail store in the world. In 2021, it was listed under the Fortune 500 rankings of the largest United States corporations by total revenue in 10th rank. It also provides its services by selling mobiles online and in-stores. Customers can easily shop online for mobiles through categories. It includes iPhones, accessories & charges, carriers & phones, and Costco next.

What Is Verizon?

Verizon is a part of Verizon communications, called by the name of Verizon wireless. Verizon is a wireless communication network in America. It is the largest wireless carrier in America, with nearly 142.8 million active subscribers. Customers can switch to the Verizon network from any other wireless network at their store. But they need to pay a minimal one-time fee. In addition to that, customers are expected to carry their own devices and phone numbers.

Are Phones Cheaper at Costco Compared to Verizon?

Costco is a membership-only big-box retail store. They provide a huge range of mobiles of different brands, including Verizon. The price of a Verizon phone might be cheaper in Costco compared to the one bought from the direct Verizon store. Costco’s membership offers various deals and discounts on its products, which makes the products in their store more affordable. Additionally, the mobiles can be purchased through a monthly installment scheme at Costco.

Companies offer their discounted prices or gifts through Costco, where there are many promotional offers, free goodies, and gift cards.

On the other hand, Verizon sells its mobiles at a higher cost compared to the Costco mobiles. This may vary based on the location of the store. Although they provide discounts and deals on mobiles on their website, they are on the high side of the price compared to Costco mobiles.

What Are the Things to Be Kept in Mind When Buying a Phone at Costco Vs Verizon?

The mobiles at Costco may be cheap when compared to Verizon, but there are a few things customers should be aware of before purchasing a mobile from Verizon and Costco. The following is the list of things customers should keep in mind.

Mobiles Are Located at Kiosks

Not only the discounted prices, but shopping at Costco is more fun compared to Verizon.

Costco provides mobiles and other related accessories at Kiosk booths at their stores.

These Kiosk booths are hard to miss in the store.

Each network or brand has its own kiosk at Costco.

All the kiosks are run by limited people and need to wait for your turn or else take help from a Wireless advocate.

Wireless Advocates

They are the representatives of wireless networks placed at Costco and other retailers at their stores and online.

They replace most of the phone representatives and customer help at retail stores.

Not only that, they are provided by a third-party outsourcing retailer called Wireless advocates.

They help the customers with the information related to the mobiles and networks at the store.

Documentation at Costco

The price at Costco and their return policy are in favor of customers at Costco.

But the documentation work at Costco is hectic.

Additionally, it takes long hours to fill out all the paper works and submit documents at the Costco kiosks, compared to Verizon stores.

Mobiles Are Locked at Costco

Costco Provides mobiles at their kiosks which are connected to Verizon, AT&T, or T-Mobiles.

Hence, if you want to change a network to Verizon, it isn’t as simple as it sounds. All the mobiles are locked at Costco.

Unfortunately, Costco does not provide devices that are unlocked, so if you want a Verizon network, you need to buy a device that has a Verizon network.

Limited Products at Their Stores

Even though Costco has different kiosks for all the networks, the most common complaint of customers at Costco is limited stocks and selections.

Costco’s official website has a wider range of mobiles and accessories compared to their stores.

Is the Verizon Activation Fee Waived Off When Purchasing Phones at Costco?

Mobiles purchased from Costco have waived off the version activation fee. It is not officially mentioned, waiving the Verizon activation of the mobiles purchased from Costco. It is considered one of the benefits that Costco is providing on its mobiles.

Customers can even trade their old mobiles for new ones, which earn you an additional bonus. The bonus may be in the form of a reduced price, free accessories, a waived activation fee for the new network, or Costco gift cards.

Does Costco Ask You to Pay for the Verizon Upgrade Fee?

No, Costco does not charge you of Verizon upgrade fee, which is one of the perks of purchasing at Costco. Many customers even updated online that Costco provides a free accessory package along with waiving upgrade fees and giving a Costco gift card. Additionally, the prices are similar when compared to other retailers and Verizon itself.

Generally, the Verizon network charges a one-time fee of $35 to activate or upgrade other networks to Verizon. This one-time fee is mandatory for every device that needs an upgrade.

What Kind of Return Policy Does Costco Have When It Comes to Phones?

Costco accepts returns of its products that are not satisfactory to the customers. According to this policy, it even accepts the return of mobiles bought from them within 90 days from the date of purchasing it. It is not as long as Costco provides for other products, but this return period is considerably good.

It is to be noted that the customers should contact the wireless advocates in case they want to return the mobiles purchased from Costco. The Wireless advocates will help them with the further steps to be taken for returning the mobile. The first 14 days are called the initial trial period and if the customers want to return the mobile after the initial trial period, then they have to bear the early termination fee.

Whereas, the Verizon return policy is not so lenient as the Costco return policy. Verizon’s return policy only allows the returns of mobiles for 30 days from the date of purchase. Even after returns, customers have to pay an extra charge for restocking fees. Verizon’s restocking fees can be up to $50.

Conclusion

Costco is a multinational retailer and Verizon is a network service provider. This article dealt with various information related to mobiles at Costco and Verizon. The mobiles at Costco are cheaper when compared to those at Verizon stores. Additionally, Costco offers many more benefits in the form of promotional offers, gift cards, and free goodies & mobile accessories.

Costco’s stores are provided with kiosks for every network. Along with those, wireless advocates are present in the store who help customers know the information about all networks and mobiles. Verizon Activation Fee Waived Off When Purchasing Phones at Costco and also Costco does not charge you of Verizon upgrade fee. Costco accepts returns within 90 days and Verizon within 30 days.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Are phones cheaper at Costco compared to Verizon? Yes, Costco provides mobiles of all leading networks at their stores at discounted prices. The price of Verizon mobiles is cheaper in Costco compared to the official Verizon store itself. Who are Wireless Advocates? Wireless Advocate is a leading provider of wireless products and services, both retail stores and online websites, all across the United States. There are also placed in Costco stores to help customers. Do I need to pay any termination fees at Costco? The first 14 days after purchase are called the initial trial period. If you want to return the purchased mobile after those 14 days, then Costco could charge you a termination fee. What is Verizon’s return policy? Verizon accepts returns of mobiles within 30 days from the date of purchase. Customers will have to pay a restocking fee of $50 for returning.