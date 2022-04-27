Burger King Vs McDonalds – Who Is Best?

Both the food chains have their own fan base. A fan base that craves dopamine when they eat their favorite food at these stores. However, we are here to check whose dopamine is more worthy. In other words, which restaurant is the best. In this article, in addition to taste, various other factors would be considered as well. I will also examine which of the popular items are tastier at respective restaurants. Okay! Let us dive in.

Burger King Vs McDonalds? Which Is a Better Option?

It is too hard to consider a single one has a winner. This is because both are better than each other at preparing certain dishes. For example, McDonald’s is great when it comes to providing healthy food options. Additionally, food items such as coke, chicken nuggets, and fries are better at McDonald’s when compared to Burger King. Similarly, Burger King is good at certain things as well. They are customer service and better ads. As far as food items are considered, Burger King gives us better burgers. If we have to take popularity and presence into consideration, the winner is obviously McDonald’s. The number of McDonald’s stores present is twice the number of Burger King present.

How Big Is McDonald’s When Compared to Burger King?

McDonald’s is a behemoth when it comes to food chains. Even though both the stores have their presence worldwide, the number of McDonald’s stores present worldwide is more compared to Burger King. Currently, McDonald’s stores are present at over 39,000 locations throughout the world. However, Burger King is present at 18,573 locations only. Even in the USA, McDonald’s has a good presence when compared to Burger King.

Does Eating at McDonald’s Have Any Adverse Health Effects on Us?

McDonald’s is a food chain that sells fast foods. I don’t think nutritionists have a good opinion regarding fast food. Most fast food items are considered unhealthy and sometimes called junk foods. As far as McDonald’s is considered, it may have many unhealthy dishes on the menu. However, I am gonna talk about one of the unhealthy items sold at McDonald’s that could have adverse effects on our health. They are sodas and sugar-sweetened beverages. These drinks cause symptoms such as constipation, bloating, and many more. According to Jinan Banna who is an associate professor in the department of nutrition at the University of Hawaii, the high sugar content in our diet can decrease the diversity of microbes present in our gut. This is apparently bad news because both the loss of microbial diversity and diseases affecting countries that consume western foods are related.

What Dishes Are Best at Burger King?

Each food chain is best at preparing certain dishes. Let us explore what they are. As far as Burger King is concerned, it stands for its name. In other words, the kitchens of Burger King produce the Best Burgers. Furthermore, it is known for having fresh ingredients and a sturdier bun. The ingredients-to-bun ratio of Hamburgers found at Burger King is more balanced when compared to those in McDonald’s. Currently, Burger King seems invincible when it comes to burgers. Other than burgers, there is one other thing Burger King is best at. It is the Chicken sandwich. The chicken pieces are thicker. Furthermore, the sauce at Burger King has a refreshing aroma. This is not the case with McDonald’s. They don’t add any sauce for sandwiches. In fact, the sandwiches are overloaded with Mayo.

What Dishes Are Best at McDonald’s?

Now let us get to know what Mcdonald’s stores are better at. The fries at McDonald’s are crispier and much better when compared to Burger King. The condiments sold at McDonald’s enhance your food experience. Lastly, there is one other thing which McDonald’s is better at. It is Coca-Cola. McDonald’s store them in metal containers. Hence, the freshness of the drink is retained. Any Coca-Cola fans? Stop thinking!. McDonald’s is the best choice. I still have one thing to say about McDonald’s. The burgers sold at Burger King are heavy. Hence, the McDonald’s Burger would be a better lunch.

Which Is More Expensive Between McDonald’s and Burger King?

The price differences between these two food chains are less. It is too hard to say one is expensive. However, comparatively, McDonald’s sell dishes at cheap price. At the same time, You should keep one thing in your mind. The cost of the dish should justify the quality and taste. For example, though Burger King is expensive, it is good at selling cost-worthy burgers.

Which Food Chain Has the Better Customer Service?

Cooking tasty meals alone will not help the food chains. They should keep the customer calm and comfortable. If you have to do that, you should have good customer service. So, which company is best at comforting and helping its customer? Burger King serves you well. You can feel it as soon as you enter a Burger King. The staff at Burger King are welcoming, and they greet you. This creates a good vibe as a customer enters the restaurant. Due to the good vibes, a customer would spend a great time at the restaurant. Giving him/her a homely feeling.

Another interesting thing about Burger King’s customer service is its new strategy. They are receiving and replying to the complaints posted on McDonald’s Facebook page. Later, Burger King is inviting those who complained by providing them a free Whopper. In my opinion, it is a wonderful strategy. We can conclude that Burger King has top-notch customer service compared to McDonald’s.

Which Food Chain Offers Better Coffee?

Undoubtedly, the winner is McDonald’s when it comes to coffee. I would say Burger King is unworthy of competition in this case. However, I would not tell the coffee at Burger King is worse. What I said was comparatively. You can still get a coffee that would pretty much satisfy you. On the other hand, McDonald’s has a separate line of coffees that are available within the McCafe line. You get different flavors and varieties of coffee at McDonald’s.

Which Company Has Made Good Advertisements? McDonald’s or Burger King?

Advertisement plays a vital role in catching the attention of customers and potential customers. Both the companies have made some crazy and fantastic ads. However, if we have to choose a winner, it would be Burger King. It has produced some hilarious and long-lasting ads. We are still able to remember and cherish those ads. Sometimes ads can get crazier. Broadcasting such ads on television commercials would be risky. Despite the risk, Burger King has taken that risk many times. McDonald’s wants to play a safe game. Hence, it doesn’t cross its line.

Still, McDonald’s is good at branding. So far it has maintained a good image and has increased the value of the brand over the years. As I mentioned earlier, McDonald’s wants to play safe. Hence, it tries to maintain a family-friendly environment. This applies to their advertisements as well. However, this is not the case with Burger King. They have made spicy advertisements that would attract adults to their restaurant.

Who Has a Better Social Media Presence? Burger King or McDonald’s?

McDonald’s has a huge customer base. They have more number of stores spread across the world. It is natural for us to expect McDonald’s to have a better social media presence than Burger King. If you had thought that, well, your guess is right!. The Facebook page of McDonald’s has over 80 million followers. However, it has less presence on Twitter and Instagram. More than 3.8 million people are following McDonald’s on Twitter. It has nearly the same number of followers on Instagram as well. As far as Burger King is concerned, it has around 2 million followers on both Instagram and Twitter. This is far less when compared to McDonald’s.

Burger King should consider strengthening its social media presence. That doesn’t it has a weak social media presence. Considering the size of the company, they have enough followers. However, if you have a good following on social media, you can save the money that you spend on Advertisements. Social media presence and interaction are also a form of marketing.

Conclusion

Burger King and McDonald’s are two great food chains popular throughout the world. They have stepped foot in hundreds of countries. They are competing vigorously to capture the market everywhere. However, nothing matters if they are not offering quality foods. As genuine vendors, these two companies are providing quality meals to its buyer. In this article, I have discussed the best dishes sold at both the food chains. I have also talked about their advertisements, social media presence, and customer service. I hope you enjoy the dishes mentioned in the article at the respective food chains. Thank you for reading this.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs) – Burger King vs McDonalds

1. Which company has opened its food store in more locations? McDonald’s has more than 39000 stores worldwide. This is two times the number of Burger King food stores. 2. Which food chain offers a wide variety of Coffee? McDonald’s has a good variety of Coffee when compared to Burger King. 3. How many followers does McDonald’s have on its Facebook page? It has 80 million followers on its Facebook page.