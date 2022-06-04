Burger King is one of the popular fast-food chains with stores across the world. It was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King. The name was changed to Burger King the following year after a financial crisis. Till now, Burger King has expanded its menu options to a variety of burgers, french fries, sodas, and milkshakes. By the end of 2018, 99% of the Burger King outlets in the U.S. were privately owned and operated. So, it was changed to a franchise model by its owners. A lot of fast-food chains in the U.S. like McDonald’s, and KFC have their own popular milkshakes and beverages. Most of the beverages available at Burger King are smoothies and milkshakes. Burger King also offers a variety of milkshakes to go with their food with customized toppings. Almost every milkshake on their menu costs less than $5. Customers even enjoy their iced coffees.

I have researched and put together information about the milkshakes available at Burger King. What are the different kinds of Milkshakes that Burger King offers? What are some other desserts that Burger King has for its customers? Let’s know the answers to the above questions and more information in the following article.

Does Burger King Have Milkshakes?

Burger King offers a range of milkshakes on its menu at reasonable prices. It has a variety of frozen beverages like iced coffee, frappés, toppings, smoothies, milkshakes, etc. Milkshakes are super affordable and add to the Burger to make a value-added meal. Milkshakes at Burger King are offered at low prices, with different sizes available at the outlet. Burger King has noticed that the Milkshake has increased its sales. The standard milkshakes on their menu are Vanilla, Strawberry, Oreo cookie, Chocolate Oreo cookie, and chocolate shake. The other beverages on their menu are soft drinks, ice tea, cold coffees, etc.

What Are the Different Milkshakes That You Can Get at Burger King?

Chocolate, Chocolate Oreo cookie, Vanilla, Strawberry, and Oreo cookie are the classic milkshake flavors Burger King offers. Their Oreo shake is the most popular on the menu. If you want something heavy other than a smoothie, then you can get a super shake, which has a soft-serve on top with chocolate sauce and sprinkles.

What Are Some Other Desserts That Burger King Has for Its Customers?

There are beverages and desserts Burger King offers at its store other than smoothies and shakes. Hershey’s sundae pie, Soft serve cone and Soft serve cup are the frozen deserts that Burger King offers other than the shakes and smoothies. It has a variety of soft drinks, frozen drinks, iced tea, iced coffee, café & decaf, fruit juice, and also fat-free milk.

Other menu options are

Caramel and Mocha Frappé with whipped cream Frozen coffee Strawberry, Banana, and Tropical smoothies Sweetened and sugar-free Ice tea Soft Drinks

What Sizes of Milkshakes Does Burger King serve?

There are 3 standard cup sizes at Burger King. They are

Mini (9 oz) Regular (16 oz) Large (20 oz)

If you are keen on calorie intake, then you can opt for a mini BK milkshake, which has under 370 calories per shake.

How Much Do Milkshakes Cost at Burger King?

Burger King offers milkshakes and smoothies at an affordable price for its customers. Most of the shakes on their menu are economical for an average customer and have a starting price of $1. Almost all their shakes are less than $5.

Are Burger King’s Milkshakes Healthy to Consume?

Almost all the Burger King milkshakes contain dairy, and their calorie count is based on the cup size of the milkshake. For example, 20 oz is a large cup with 761 calories.

All the nutrients in the Burger King’s shakes are within the prescribed limit and are safe to consume. Their shakes have calories, saturated & trans fat, cholesterol, sodium, carbohydrates, sugar, fiber, and protein. They even have dairy-free beverages and frozen drinks with fewer calories.

Nutritional information on Burger King milkshake per serving other than calories

Fat – 13 to 17 grams

– 13 to 17 grams Saturated fat – 9 to 10 grams

– 9 to 10 grams Trans fat – 0.4 grams

– 0.4 grams Cholesterol – 53 to 54 mg

– 53 to 54 mg Sodium – 400 to 474 mg

– 400 to 474 mg Carbohydrates – 96 to 115 grams

– 96 to 115 grams Fiber – 0.3 to 1.7 grams

– 0.3 to 1.7 grams Sugar – 79 to 91 grams

– 79 to 91 grams Protein– 12 to 14 grams

Calories in Milkshake

The calorie count may even be depending on the flavor and toppings of the milkshake. A 16 oz cup Vanilla milkshake is just 562 calories, whereas a chocolate Oreo cookie milkshake can be up to 674 calories.

The regular calorie count in the milkshakes available at Burger King is listed below

Vanilla Milkshake- 562 cal Chocolate Milkshake- 594 cal Strawberry Milkshake- 610 cal Oreo cookie Milkshake- 643 cal Chocolate Shake with Oreo cookie- 674 cal

Can You Customize Milkshakes at Burger King?

Yes, customers can request a customized milkshake at Burger King. Employees at Burger King are happy to mix any combinations the customers are willing to try. Customers can even try adding soft serves, sauces, and other toppings like sprinkles and chocolates to their shake.

Customization can also be done with their frappés and other frozen drinks. They don’t limit customers from trying different combinations.

Does Burger King Milkshakes Contain Allergens?

Allergens are the foods that most people are allergic or intolerant to. Burger King Milkshakes are quite low in allergens. The most important allergens in Burger King milkshakes are soy and dairy. Peanuts might be used in your shake based on the flavor you order. But the Milkshakes at Burger King do not contain allergens like eggs, shellfish, fish, wheat, and tree nuts. Customers can always verify the ingredients with the employee at Burger King, especially when they are allergic to a few food items.

Does Burger King Milkshakes Contain Dairy?

Almost all the Burger King’s smoothies and shakes have soy or dairy in them. Their other menu options like coffee and tea both iced and hot contain dairy. They also offer decaf options in coffee and tea. They have dairy-free frozen drinks, juices, and soft drink options.

Is Burger King Milkshake Better Than Other Fast-food Retailer’s Milkshakes?

Burger King has a classy, authentic taste to its Vanilla shake. Besides Burger King, most of the other top retailers also provide milkshakes in their menu options.

McDonald’s is serving a Vanilla shake for $2 which is very affordable in the market and is topped with soft serve and whipped cream. But they serve an artificial vanilla flavored shake. Chick-fil-A’s Vanilla Milkshake is a hand-mixed shake made of Icedream which is an old-fashioned vanilla treat. It costs about $4. Dairy Queen’s Vanilla Shake also costs $4 but is considered smaller in portion size. It doesn’t have the classy first taste like Burger King, McDonald’s, and Chick-fil-A. Wendy’s frosty is a frozen version of a Vanilla shake and is the cheapest on the market at $1.08. It isn’t hand-spun and tastes decent.

Most of the customers have voted Burger King and Chick-fil-A’s Vanilla shakes as the best competitors in the market.

Conclusion

Since 1953, Burger King has been in the fast-food business and has expanded its menu options based on its customer’s tastes. It may have a limited number of milkshake options, but they provide different combinations and toppings as the customer wishes. They have a major of 5 milkshake options other than the drinks and desserts they are offering. They are Vanilla, Chocolate, Chocolate with Oreo cookie, Oreo cookie, and Strawberry. The calories in a Burger King milkshake can vary from 562 to 761 based on the size of the cup, the flavor you choose, and the toppings you add.

Burger King has been providing milkshakes and other menu items at a reasonable for an average customer visiting their store. Their cost may differ from $1.99 to $5. The ingredients they use are under the prescribed list by the U.S. and are considered safe to consume. Almost every milkshake at Burger King contains dairy in it.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What kind of customizations can you make with Burger King milkshakes? Burger King employees are open to giving you any kind of combinations and toppings as you wish. You can ask them for any kind of customizations if you want. Are Burger King milkshakes healthy to consume? Do they have sugar-free options? Yes, Burger King has many sugar-free beverage options on its menu. The state has approved the ingredients used in the milkshakes at Burger King as safe for consumption. So, Burger King milkshakes are considered safe for your health. Do Burger King milkshakes contain allergens? Most of the Burger King options have soy and dairy. They don’t contain other allergens. It is always recommended to ask the Burger King employee about the ingredients they use in your Milkshake if you are allergic to any foods. What are some other items that Burger King offers to its customers? They have various options in Burgers, fries, sodas, and milkshakes. Other than milkshakes, they have soft serve in cones and cups. They provide a range of beverages like soft drinks, frozen drinks, iced coffee, iced tea, juice, fat-free milk, and smoothies.