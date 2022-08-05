The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau comes on 3rd place when it comes to winning NCAA Division Championship, U.S. Amateur Championship, and the U.S. Open Championship. The first two persons to ever accomplish these feats are Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. Bryson also made a record of taking home, the NCAA Division Championship and U.S. Amateur trophy in the same year. By doing so, Bryson DeChambeau became the 5th golfer in history to create this record. If you are a golf fanatic, you might know that Bryson is given the nickname “The Scientist”. DeChambeau rose to fame for his golfing analysis and approaches. So far, Bryson DeChambeau has participated in Web.com Tour, European Tour, PGA Tour, and LIV Tour.

We will talk more about Bryson DeChambeau in this article on topics like What is Bryson DeChambeau net worth? How old is Bryson DeChambeau? Bryson DeChambeau’s career earnings, and How much does Bryson DeChambeau make? So just stay with this article to the last.

What Is Bryson DeChambeau Worth?

The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau net worth adds up to more than $14 million as of August 2022. He has collected his massive fortune by giving exemplary performances throughout his golf career. In addition to this, he has also received a substantial amount of cash through brand promotions and endorsements. He has 8 PGA tours and 1 Korn Ferry Tour in his credit. Also, he has been declared the winner of the European tour not once but twice. Not only this, but Bryson DeChambeau also holds the record for the highest driving distance in the history of the PGA Tour. Let’s see how much does Bryson DeChambeau make in a year?

Name Bryson DeChambeau Birth Name Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau Net Worth $14 million Birth 16 September 1993, Modesto, California Nationality American Age 28 years Height 6ft 1in Weight 107 kg Profession Golfer Career 2016-Present

How Much Does Bryson DeChambeau Make?

Though Bryson DeChambeau commenced his golf career as a professional in 2016, he has been playing golf since his teenage years. According to our reports, Bryson DeChambeau presumably makes between $1 million to $2 million a year from his career as a professional golfer. His income is further accompanied by the revenue generated from his endorsement and brand promotions. In addition to this, Bryson DeChambeau also receives big bucks from his social media handles as well. DeChambeau reportedly earns at least $150k a month from all his works combined. Bryson DeChambeau’s weekly earnings are enumerated to be close to $25k.

Bryson DeChambeau Career Earnings

As you have already read that Bryson DeChambeau started his professional golf career in the year 2016. He participated in the U.S. Open tournament and secured 15th place at the end. According to reports, he walked home with $152k in his pockets. In April 2016, Bryson competed in the RBC Heritage event and finished 4th. As per reports, he was awarded a cash prize of $259k. Apart from this, Bryson DeChambeau also participated in other golf events like Travelers Championship, Quicken Loans International, The Memorial Tournament, etc.

Bryson DeChambeau reportedly earned more than $476k in the year 2016. In the following year, Bryson competed in the John Deere Classic event and finished 1st. The John Deere Classic event brought over $1 million into Bryson DeChambeau’s pocket. In that same year, he participated in the PGA Championship tournament and finished 33rd place. He reportedly made $47k from the PGA Championship event. DeChambeau also participated in the Puerto Rico Open match and secured 2nd position.

As per reports, Bryson won a cash prize of $224k. Furthermore, Bryson DeChambeau also participated in other events as well. You will be amazed to know that in 2017 alone, Bryson DeChambeau earned over $1.81 million. The American golfer participated in the Dell Technologies Championship and The Northern Trust Championships and won a cash prize of $1.62 million each.

Later Earnings

His overall earnings in the year 2018 are computed to be more than $8.09 million. However, Bryson’s takings in the year 2019 were $3.1 million, which he earned by participating in official and unofficial events. Bryson DeChambeau’s earnings took a hit due to the Covid Pandemic in the year 2020. Still, Bryson participated in BMW Championship, PGA Championship, Masters Tournament, THE PLAYERS Championship, and many more events. As per sources, Bryson DeChambeau brought more than $4.99 million into his bank account.

In 2021, Bryson participated in the BMW Championship and finished second. As a result, he was sent home with a $1.02 million check, and also he went on to participate in the U.S. Open Tournament as well. Bryson DeChambeau finished 1st in the U.S. Open and was awarded prize money of $2.25 million. Also in 2021, DeChambeau competed in the Arnold Palmer Golf event and secured 1st position.

Bryson was awarded a whopping $1.67 million payroll. Likewise, Bryson made more than $32k by participating in the Masters Tournament. He also participated in Wells Fargo Championship, AT&T Nelson, U.S. Open, Travelers Championship, and many more. DeChambeau competed in 22 events in 2021 alone. His overall takings in 2021 are reported to be more than $7.42 million.

Present Earnings (2022)

Bryson DeChambeau participated in the U.S. Open Tournament and The Open Championship Tournament in 2022. He finished 56th in the former and 8th in the latter. DeChambeau is said to have earned around $38k from U.S. Open Tournament and $325k from The Open Championship Tournament. Bryson has also participated in the Hero World Challenge and Sentry Tournament of Champions. It is estimated that Bryson DeChambeau earned at least $215k from both events. As far as 2022 is concerned, Bryson DeChambeau has managed to bring $519k into his pockets so far.

Bryson DeChambeau Earnings From YouTube and Instagram

The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau has been posting videos on his YouTube channel (which is followed by more than 297k people) since November 2012. His YouTube channel manages to garner a little over 1.8 million views a month. According to our estimation, Bryson DeChambeau’s YouTube channel generates revenue up to $87.1k every year. Bryson’s channel roughly gains around 15k new followers a month and his channel brings in between $453 to $7.3k into his bank account each month.

As for Bryson DeChambeau’s Instagram account, it is followed by over 872.6k people from across the globe. Though Bryson doesn’t enjoy the fame like Tiger Woods, he is still paid around $406 for posting a promotional Instagram story. Companies or brands would have no problem paying Bryson DeChambeau up to $811 for a sponsored image posting. Likewise, Bryson DeChambeau can easily earn up to $2k for every sponsored or promotional video he posts on his Instagram account.

Bryson DeChambeau Early Life

The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau was born Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau on the 16th of September 1993 in Modesto, California, United States. His parents are John Howard Aldrich DeChambeau and Janet Louise Druffel. Bryson DeChambeau and his parents relocated to Clovis, Fresno when Bryson was just 7 years old. John and Janet sent their son to Clovis East High School.

During his time in high school i.e, in 2010, Bryson DeChambeau participated in the California State Junior Championship event and won. At that time, Bryson DeChambeau was just 16 years old. Bryson DeChambeau passed out of Clovis High School in 2012 and got admission to Southern Methodist University through a sports scholarship.

Bryson DeChambeau Personal Life

The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau is said to be in a romantic relationship with a nurse called Sophia Phalen Bertolami. Apart from working as a nurse, Sophia Phalen Bertolami is also an Instagram influencer. It is reported that the pair started seeing each other in 2018. Back in 2020, Bryson DeChambeau exchanged some heated words with the officials during the Memorial Tournament. The heart of the matter is that while playing, Bryson shot the ball out of bounds.

As per rules, the official denied Bryson to play the ball. Instead, of complying with the rules, Bryson DeChambeau started arguing with the official named, Ken Tackett. Ken Tackett dismissed Bryson DeChambeau’s appeal. Another incident where Bryson created a scene was at the WGC event. This time, Bryson’s shot landed the golf ball near a tree near an ant’s nest.

To this, Bryson demanded a free drop fearing that ants might attract him if he tries to play the ball. After a long argument that lasted 3 minutes with the official, Bryson eventually had to continue the match without a free drop. Interestingly enough, the official during this match was again Ken Tackett.

Conclusion

Bryson DeChambeau is one of the most promising professional golfers, who started his career a few years ago. In such a short span, Bryson DeChambeau has managed to create some impressive records. Though it is irritating to see Bryson DeChambeau arguing with the officials, it is a delight to watch him play golf. Given that Bryson DeChambeau started playing as a professional golfer in 2016, there is no doubt that he will one day become one of the finest professional golfers in the world.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bryson DeChambeau

1. What is Bryson DeChambeau worth? A. The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau net worth is appraised to be at least $14 million as of this writing. 2. How old is Bryson DeChambeau? A. The major champion, Bryson DeChambeau is currently 28 years old. 3. What is Bryson DeChambeau’s birth name? A. Bryson DeChambeau was born to a couple named John Howard Aldrich DeChamveau and Janet Louise Druffel on the 16th of September 1993 in Modesto, California. John and Janet named their son Bryson James Aldrich DeChambeau. 4. What is the height and weight of Bryson DeChambeau? A. The American golfer, Bryson DeChambeau stands 6 feet and 1 inch tall and weighs 107 kg.