Bryan Cranston Net Worth: Age, Height, Assets, Biography, Career, Family

You cannot deny the fact that there is no one else in this world, who could’ve portrayed the character of Walter White better than Bryan Cranston. There are no words to describe how wonderful Bryan Cranston was in the Breaking Bad series. This actor has delivered lines like “Say my name”, “This is not meth”, I Am the danger”, “The cancer is back”, and numerous more, which have become a legend themselves. However, Bryan Cranston did not become famous just for his role as Walter White, but he is also renowned for playing the character of Hal in the comedy series Malcolm in the Middle. It’s hard to believe that he is the same person who played the role of a docile father, Hal from Malcolm in the Middle, and the mastermind criminal Walter White a.k.a. Heisenberg from Breaking Bad.

Before we move on to the next section let me tell you the topics covered in this post. You will read What is Bryan Cranston net worth? How old is Bryan Cranston? Bryan Cranston’s career, and How much does Bryan Cranston make?

What Is Bryan Cranston Worth?

The Walter White fame, Bryan Cranston net worth is gauged to be at least $40 million as of 2022. The American actor has earned a substantial part of his income by acting in movies and TV shows. I Am not sure if you know this but, Bryan Cranston is also a renowned filmmaker as well. Bryan has earned worldwide recognition for his role as Heisenberg/Walter White in Breaking Bad. The show ran from January 2008 to September 2013 on AMC. The series became a massive hit across the world and won several awards and received numerous nominations. We will talk about Bryan Cranston’s film career in a later section, for now, let’s see how much does Bryan Cranston make?

Name Bryan Cranston Net Worth $40 Million Birth 7th March 1956, Los Angeles, California Nationality American Age 66 Years Old Height 5Ft 10In Weight 76 Kg Partner Robin Dearden Profession Actor, Filmmaker Career 1980-Present

How Much Does Bryan Cranston Make?

Just like his character in Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston makes millions of dollars in real life as well. The only difference is that Bryan Cranston makes money through his acting and filmmaking career, on the other hand, you know how Heisenberg made his money. Did you know? that Bryan Cranston can easily make up to $6 million every year. He reportedly makes more than half a million every month and his weekly takings are estimated to be between $100k to $200k. Now let’s take a look at Bryan Cranston’s earnings from Breaking Bad, shall we?

Bryan Cranston’s Earnings From Breaking Bad

You must be excited to know Bryan Cranston’s salary from Breaking Bad, aren’t you? Well, sources reveal that Bryan Cranston reportedly received a hefty sum of $250k for each episode of Breaking Bad. The show began in January 2008 and concluded in September 2013. The first season of the show has a total of 7 episodes, and if we add the numbers, Bryan Cranston took received a stipend of $1.7 million.

On the other hand, seasons 2,3, and 4, have 13 episodes so it makes Bryan Cranston’s takings of whopping $3.25 million for each season. The finale of the show aired in two parts consisting of 8 episodes each, which makes a total of 16 episodes in the 5th season. So if we add the figures, Bryan Cranston made a colossal sum of more than $4 million from season 5 alone.

The overall takings of Bryan Cranston from all the seasons of Breaking Bad amounts to a stupendous $15.4 million. You might be forgetting, but Bryan Cranston also receives a part from the syndicated runs of the show as well. However, the earnings of Bryan Cranston from the syndicated runs have not been made public. Have a look at some of the things owned by the veteran actor Bryan Cranston below.

Bryan Cranston Publications and Ventures

The actor has shared his life experiences and struggles in a memoir called “A Life in Parts”, which was published back in 2016. The book went on to top the list of best sellers in the New York Times. Similar to their characters on the show, Bryan Cranston and Paul Aaron came together to start a mescal company called “Dos Hombres”. Just like reel, Paul and Bryan are running a business in real life as well (the difference this time is that the business is legal).

Bryan Cranston Real Estate and Watches

Back in the year 2007, the actor bought a grand house in Ventura County, California. As per reports, he paid a sum of $2.5 million for it. After a few years, Bryan Cranston renovated the house in 2012, and it is said to be a two-storeyed house. The house covers an area of 2,400 square feet, and it is said to consist of 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. The actor named his place “Three Palms”, as it has a waterfront view. Later on, the actor listed the house for sale in 2021. The home is listed for $4.99 million.

It is said that Bryan is an admirer of a Jeager-LeCoultre watch. He has been often spotted wearing this costly watch, whose price is estimated to be around $15k.

Apart from this, he is also said to own some pretty cars too. He is said to be the owner of a Chrysler 300 car, which is said to be worth around $50k. In addition to this, he is also said to be the keeper of a German Mercedes-Benz car, which is valued at around $100k. He is also the owner of a Toyota car, which is worth between $37k to $52k. Lastly, Bryan Cranston is also the keeper of a Ford Mustang car, which he purchased by spending $28k.

Early Life

Joseph Louis Cranston and Annalisa Cranston are the parents of the veteran actor Bryan Cranston. Annalisa gave birth to her second child i.e, Bryan Cranston on the 7th of March 1956 in Los Angeles, California. Bryan’s father was a boxer turned actor, while Annalisa used to work at a radio station. Unfortunately, Joseph couldn’t find success as an actor and eventually left his family due to this.

At that time, Bryan Cranston was only 11 years old. Later at the age of 22 years, Bryan along with his elder sibling embarked on a search to find their father. Bryan Cranston found his father and they both kept in touch with each other until Joseph passed away in 2014.

Bryan Cranston was sent to the Canoga Park High School. During his time in high school, Bryan Cranston studied chemistry (are you seeing something similar here?). After passing high school, Bryan Cranston joined Los Angeles Valley College to pursue studies in police science. While studying at Los Angeles Valley College, Bryan Cranston also started taking acting lessons. He completed his graduation in the year 1976 and later on started preparations to become an actor.

Career

Before entering the world of entertainment, Bryan Cranston took up odd jobs like waiter, security guard, truck loader, camera operator, etc., to make support himself and his acting career. The actor’s first appearance on TV was in the show “To Race the Wind” in 1980. Then in the following year, Bryan Cranston managed to find work in movies as well.

He voiced the character of Manuel/Pete in the movie “The Call of the Wild: Howl Buck”, which was released in 1981. However, it was not until 1983, that Bryan Cranston made his first appearance on the big screen in the movie “Amazon Women on the Moon”, where he appeared as a “Paramedic”. Then in the same year, Bryan Cranston started appearing as “Douglas Donovan” in a soap opera called “Loving”.

Bryan continued to make appearances on the show till 1985. He also appeared in shows like Raising Miranda and Baywatch, and later in 1994, he got the role of “Dr. Tim Whatley” in the all-time popular sitcom Seinfeld. Then around 1998, Bryan Cranston was featured in the TV drama series called “The X-Files”. Fun Fact:- Did you know? that one of the writers of The X-Files is Vince Gilligan, who is the creator of “Breaking Bad”. Two years later, Bryan Cranston was cast as the lead in the famous sitcom “Malcolm in the Middle”, where he played the role of Hal.

Rise To Fame

Later in 2006, he appeared as a guest character called “Hammond Druthers” in the popular sitcom How I Met Your Mother. After this, Bryan Cranston landed his iconic role i.e, Walter White/Heisenberg in the critically acclaimed TV series “Breaking Bad”. The show aired from 2008 to 2013. Both the lead actors and supporting cast of the show won several awards including The Primetime Emmy in the “Outstanding Lead Actor” category.

After the conclusion of Breaking Bad, Bryan Cranston went on to appear in movies and TV shows like All the Way, Trumbo, The Infiltrator, Wakefield, and many more. He also appeared in The Upside, Curb Your Enthusiasm, The One and Only Ivan, Your Honor, etc. Bryan Cranston is set to appear in the upcoming comedy movie called “Jerry & Marge Go Large”, where his character name is Jerry Selbee. The movie is set to release on the 17th of this month.

Personal Life

The Breaking Bad fame, Bryan Cranston has been married two times. His first marriage was to a writer named Mickey Middleton from 1977 to 1982. After this, he started seeing fellow actress Robin Dearin in the year 1989. After a few years, Bryan Cranston and Robin became parents to a daughter named Taylor Dearden in February 1993. Taylor followed in her father’s footsteps to become an actress.

Conclusion

Bryan Cranston is one of the greatest actors that Hollywood has ever produced. He has acted in numerous movies and TV shows. However, his portrayal of Walter White remains his career-best (and will be his career-best for the rest of our lives). Though he had a rough start at the beginning, he managed to climb to the top with his hard work and commitment. The 66-year-old actor is going to appear in the upcoming comedy movie “Jerry and Marge Go Large”, which is going to hit the theaters this month.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bryan Cranston

1. What is Bryan Cranston worth? A. The American actor, Bryan Cranston net worth is speculated to be around $40 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Bryan Cranston? A. The veteran actor, Bryan Cranston age is 66 years. 3. What is Bryan Cranston’s height? A. The height of Bryan Cranston is measured up to 5 feet and 10 inches. 4. Who is Bryan Cranston’s wife? A. Bryan Cranston was formerly married to Mickey Middleton. Micke and Bryan tied the knot in the year 1977 and ended their marriage in 1982. Later on, Bryan Cranston started dating Robin Dearden and later both walked down the aisle in 1989. The couple gave birth to a daughter named Taylor Dearden, who is also an actress like her father.