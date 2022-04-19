Brody Jenner Net Worth: Cars, House, Assets, Earnings, Family, Career, Age, Height

You may have heard a lot about the Kardashian sisters, but today’s post is going to be about the Kardashian sister’s lesser successful brother, Brody Jenner. Brody Jenner is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. After parting ways with Linda Thompson, Jenner married Kris Kardashian, thus making Brody a part of the Kardashian family. Brody Jenner is recognized for making appearances in reality television programs like The Princes of Malibu, The Hills, Bromance, and Sex with Brody. So if you want to know What is Brody Jenner worth? How old is Brody Jenner? and How much does Brody Jenner make? then make sure to read this post till the end.

What Is Brody Jenner Worth?

The Hills fame, Brody Jenner net worth is calculated at around $10 million as of 2022. The reality television star has amassed most of his fortune through reality series. He also makes decent money through social media as well. Though he is not as rich as his sisters, Brody still managed to find his way to success on his own. Let us have a look at how much does Brody Jenner make?

Name Brody Jenner Net Worth $10 Million Birth 21st August 1983 Los Angeles, California Nationality American Age 38 Years Old Height 6Ft Weight 78 Kg Partner Kaitlynn Carter (former partner) Profession Television Personality, Model, Social Media Influencer Career 2005-Present

How Much Does Brody Jenner Make?

According to reports, the television personality takes home earnings of at least $1.7 million every year. His income is mostly generated through his appearance on reality television shows. Jenner also has ties in the music industry as well. Brody takes home a lot of money through endorsements and sponsorships on his social media handles. In addition to this, Brody Jenner also makes good money from modeling as well. According to reports, it is stated that Brody Jenner gets a salary of at least $150k every month and his weekly earnings are estimated at around $35k.

Brody Jenner Earnings From Television

Brody Jenner started making appearances on an American reality television program called “The Hills”. Jenner has appeared in a total of 63 episodes of the program. According to reports, it is stated that Brody Jenner’s salary during “The Hills” was around $45k for each episode. If we add the numbers then it makes a total of a whopping $2.8 million.

The television personality has also graced the show of his stepsisters i.e, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, where Brody Jenner appeared for 11 episodes. As per reports, it is said that Brody Jenner took a sum of $15k for each episode. If we add the figures, Brody Jenner took home a salary of $165k for appearing on 11 episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Brody Jenner Earnings as Model

Many might not be aware of the fact that there is good money in modeling as well. According to some reports, it is stated that an average salary of a model is around $30k to $210k every year. The salary of the model depends on his/her experience and success.

Brody Jenner is also a model, but given his family reputation, the fact that he is related to the Kardashian sisters, and his success in television influences his paycheck greatly. Brody has posed for Guess (a clothing line), Agent Provocateur, OP, and Cosmogirl. Though it is not revealed how much Brody Jenner earns through modeling, it is safe to say that his earnings will be in thousands of dollars.

Brody Jenner Earnings From Social Media

The Hills star Brody Jenner has a massive following of more than 3.5 million on his Instagram account with an average of attracting at least 500 new subscribers every day. He makes money by posting sponsored content on his page. According to reports, he can charge up to $800 for just a promotional story and a sum of at least 2k for a sponsored image.

Coming to posting videos, it is said that he can demand up to 3k for posting a sponsored video or endorsing a brand or product on his Instagram page. On the other hand, Brody Jenner has around 270k followers on his Facebook page. Here too, Brody earns money posting sponsored posts on his page.

Brody Jenner Real Estate

Back in the year 2013, Brody Jenner spent a whopping amount of $1.9 million to purchase a property in Malibu. The house is stated to cover an area of 1,500 square feet, and it has 3 bedrooms and bathrooms. It also includes a guest house and the house is surrounded by a huge garden. According to reports, Brody’s house is near to his brother Brandon Jenner and their father’s place is just a few minutes away.

Early Life

Brody Jenner is the son of Caitlyn Jenner and Linda Thompson. Linda Thompson and Caitlyn Jenner welcomed Brody Jenner on the 21st of August 1983 in Los Angeles, California. His father was formerly known as William Bruce Jenner, and he is a former Olympic gold medalist. Later on, William changed his gender and thus adopted a new name “Caitlyn Marie Jenner”.

Linda Thompson is Caitlyn’s second wife, previously he was married to Chrystie Crownover. Christie and Caitlyn married in 1972 and during their marriage they welcomed Burton and Cassandra Jenner. The couple ended their marriage in 1981. After divorcing Chrystie, Caitlyn married Linda Thompson in 1981 and later parted ways in 1986. During this period the couple became parents to Brandon and Brody.

Career

Brody Jenner made his first appearance on television with the reality TV program called “The Princes of Malibu” in 2005. Brody Jenner featured in a total of 6 episodes in this show and later in 2006, he started appearing on another reality show called “The Hills” alongside Lauren Conrad. The show became a success and Brody went on to feature in 63 episodes.

Then in 2009, Brody started presenting and producing another reality television program called “Bromance”. After this, Jenner has also featured in other television programs like Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and I Am Cait as a guest. Then in 2019, Brody returned to the sequel of The Hills titled “The Hills: New Beginnings”.

Personal Life

Brody Jenne has made quite a name for himself for being in relationships with many women. He has reportedly dated Kristin Cavallari and has also been in a relationship with his childhood friend Nicole Richie. Brody has also dated the likes of Lauren Conrad, Cora Skinner, and Jayde Nicole. Then later in the year 2014, Brody Jenner started seeing Kaitlynn Carter. He then later walked down the aisle with Kaitlynn Carter in 2018. Brody and Kaitlynn also appeared in the sequel of The Hills and revealed that they are not lawfully married. The couple parted ways in 2019.

Conclusion

Despite being overshadowed by the success of his stepsisters, Brody and his brother Brandon have managed to create their own identities. Brody became popular by appearing in television programs like The Hills, Bromance, and The Princes of Malibu. Apart from this, he is also a model and has posed for brands like Guess, Agent Provocateur, and Cosmogirl. He has a reputation for being in relationships with many women. Brody was recently seen in The Hills: New Beginnings with his then partner Kaitlynn Carter.

Frequently Asked Questions

