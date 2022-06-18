You know how in the previous article I’ve mentioned that there are currently only 11 WNBA women in this world who has the record of winning the WNBA Championship, NCAA Championship, FIBA World Cup, and Olympic Gold Medal and that Sue Bird is one of them. This time I Am talking about Brittney Griner, one of the other 11 women who have accomplished the above feats. If you still have no idea what I Am talking about, then check out our post on Sue Bird on this website. Coming back to the topic, Brittney Griner is an American basketball player who is currently signed to the WNBA team called “The Phoenix Mercury”. If you are wondering what makes Brittney Griner so special, then you should know that she is currently the only NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) player who has a record of scoring 2,000 points and blocking 500 shots.

Unfortunately, this amazing WNBA player is currently serving time in a Russian jail. So what happened? Why Brittney Griner is in jail? All the answers to the above questions are given in a later section of this post. Also, you will find details on What is Brittney Griner net worth? How old is Brittney Griner? What is Brittney Griner’s salary? and How much does Brittney Griner make?

What Is Brittney Griner Worth?

The Phoenix Mercury player, Brittney Griner net worth is guessed to be more than $5 million as of today. Just like other WNBA players, she has also acquired her riches through WNBA salary and bonuses. Also, Brittney Griner has amassed a considerable sum of cash by playing basketball overseas. She joined the Phoenix Mercury back in 2013, and she is still playing for them. While, WNBA’s off-season, Brittney Griner goes overseas to make some extra cash. She was part of the Chinese Basketball Association women’s basketball team called “The Zhejiang Golden Bulls” from 2013 to 2014. Brittney also played for the Russian Premier League’s “UMMC Ekaterinburg”, which is a Russian women’s basketball team. Brittney joined the UMMC Ekaterinburg in 2014 and has been playing for the team ever since. Let’s talk about how much does Brittney Griner make?

Name Brittney Griner Net Worth $5 million Birth 18 October 1990, Houston, Texas Nationality American Height 6ft 9in Weight 93 kg Age 31 years Partner Cherelle Watson Profession Professional WNBA Player Career 2013-Present

How Much Does Brittney Griner Make?

The American basketball player, Brittney Griner manages to draw more than $2 million every year through her various endeavors. She makes money by playing for the WNBA team, Phoenix Mercury, and overseas team UMME Ekaterinburg. In addition to this, her endorsement deals also keep the cash coming into her bank account. Brittney also receives a decent sum of cash through paid promotions on Instagram. Sources state that Griner easily makes around $300k a month, which makes her weekly takings from $10k to $15k. Look at Brittney Griner’s career salary below.

Brittney Griner Earnings

As per reports, Brittney Griner receives a salary of $227k a year from WNBA. During her initial days, the Phoenix Mercury paid her around $50k and later increased her pay to what she receives today. However, Brittney Griner made three times more than her yearly salary by playing for The Zhejiang Golden Bulls for three months. Multiple sources reveal that the total payout, Griner received was $600k. On the other hand, Brittney Griner has reportedly made around $1.5 million a season by playing in the Russia Basketball Premier League for UMMC Ekaterinburg. If we add the figures, it’s no wonder that Brittney made tons of money by playing for overseas teams, when compared to playing for the WNBA.

Brittney Griner Earnings From Endorsement and Instagram

Brittney Griner has reportedly signed an endorsement agreement with the famous footwear brand “Nike”. As per reports, Griner is said to receive a little more than a million every year. Apart from this, Brittney also makes some decent money through her Instagram posts as well. The female basketball player has over 387k followers on Instagram, and she can charge around $215 for a sponsored story. As for the promotional image, she can make a little over $400 each, and for each sponsored video Griner can possibly make around $860.

Brittney Griner Cars and Real Estate

As per our reports, Brittney Griner resides in a grand 4,000-square feet abode. The residence is situated in Houston, Texas and Griner supposedly paid a whopping $4 million to Zoe Kravits for acquiring the ownership of the house. Today, the value of Griner’s Houston home is reckoned to be at least $7 million.

The female basketball player has some of the best cars in her possession. For instance, Brittney is said to be the keeper of a Volvo XC60, which she purchased for a whopping $110k. In addition to this, she also bought a Mercedes-Benz G Class car, which is said to be worth a little above $370k.

Why Brittney Griner Is In Jail?

The American basketball player, Brittney Griner has been kept in a detention center in Russia since February. The heart of the matter is that Brittney Griner was pursued under the suspicion of drug possession at the Sheremetyevo International Airport. Sources reveal that Brittney was carrying capsules, which contained “Hashish Oil”.

To explain it simply, hashish is a kind of marijuana plant, also called honey or cannabis oil. You should know that this oil is illegal in both America and Russia and if found guilty of illegal possession of hashish oil, one can be sentenced to serve time in prison for up to 10 years. So as a result, the Russian officials took Brittney Griner into custody under the charges of drug possession on the 17th of February this year.

This incident was heavily criticized by the U.S. officials, as they have accused Russia of using Brittney Griner as a hostage to threaten the United States of America due to the sanctions placed on them for invading Ukraine. Then in March reports came out stating that the Moscow court has decided to prolong Brittney’s detention due to an ongoing investigation, which was to be concluded in May.

By the end of May, a US diplomatic official was sent to check on Brittney and the reports revealed that Brittney Griner is fine. Then later in May, the Russian court again prolonged Griner’s detention for a month i.e, till June 18th. There have also been reports, stating that USA and Russia are in the talks about trading Viktor Bout for Brittney Griner. For those who don’t know, Viktor Bout is serving 25 years in prison for being guilty of smuggling weapons.

Early Life and Career

Raymond and Sandra Griner are the parents of Brittney Griner. On the 18th of October, Sandra welcomed her baby girl in Houston, Texas, USA. Brittney Griner is the youngest child of Raymond and Sandra, and she has 3 elder siblings. Brittney completed her high school at Nimitz High School, where she excelled in both basketball and volleyball.

After her high school studies, Brittney joined the University of Baylor to hone her basketball skills. Later in 2013, Brittney Griner was signed to the Phoenix Mercury as their first pick. During her career as a WNBA player, Brittney Griner also started participating in overseas basketball events as well. Brittney’s first overseas contract was with the Zhejiang Golden Bulls, where she received $600k.

Then in the 2014-2015 WNBA off-season, Griner participated in the Russian Premier League, where she signed an agreement with UMMC Ekaterinburg. Brittney returned to play for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the 2015-2016 off-season as well. She also participated in the Russian Premier League in 2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019 WNBA off-season, where she again played for UMMC Ekaterinburg.

Personal Life

Back in February 2013, the WNBA player came out of the closet during an interview with SI.com. According to Brittney, she opened up about her sexuality to her parents, when she was just a high school student. She then became the first transgender player to sign an endorsement contract with Nike. A year after, Brittney Griner came out of the closet, she announced her engagement to Glory Johnson, who is also a WNBA player.

Then in April 2015, both Brittney and Glory were taken into custody for assaulting each other. Later in the following month, the pair walked down the aisle, and later in June, Brittney announced her pregnancy. After being hardly married for 2 months, Brittney accused Glory of threatening and cheating. As a result, Griner requested the court to get her marriage annulled, which was met with denial.

Then on the 12th of October, Brittney Griner welcomed twin daughters. Later in June 2016, Brittney and Glory ended their marriage. After this, Brittney started seeing Cherelle Watson with whom she exchanged engagement rings in August 2018. In the following year, Cherelle and Brittney tied the knot.

Final Thoughts on Brittney Griner

Brittney Griner has made a name for herself by becoming the only woman to make a record of scoring 2000 points and blocking 500 shots during her NCAA run. She has also brought honor to her country by winning an Olympic gold medal. Griner’s journey to the top was filled with many struggles including the people who criticized her over her sexuality. But despite all these, Brittney Griner continued to move forward towards her goal and eventually became one of the 11 WNBA women to ever win an Olympic Gold, NCAA Championship, FIBA World Cup, and WNBA Championship. Unfortunately, she is detained in Russia over drug charges, and any information regarding her release is yet to be updated.

Frequently Asked Questions About Brittney Griner

1. What is Brittney Griner worth? A. Sources reveal that Brittney Griner net worth is $5 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Brittney Griner? A. The WNBA player, Brittney Griner’s age is 31 years. 3. Who is Brittney Griner’s partner? A. Brittney was previously married to Gory Johnson, who is also a WNBA player. The lovers tied the knot in May 2015 and ended their marriage in June 2016. During their relationship, Glory and Grina became parents to twin daughters, who were born in October 2015. After her divorce from Glory, Brittney started dating Cherelle Watson. Cherelle and Brittney got engaged to marry in August 2018 and tied the knot in June 2019. 4. How tall is Brittney Grine? A. Brittney Grine stands 6 feet and 9 inches tall.