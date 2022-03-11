Many of you might not be able to recognize his name. If you did recognize the name, you must either be one of his fans or you must be knowing him as Megan Fox’s ex-husband. However you know him, one thing that people will know is that he is an actor and producer. Not many people know this, but he is also a former rapper. Brian Austin Green has appeared in various films and television shows. He performed in the television series Knots landing, which came out in the year 1979 and was his first-ever role. He played the minor role of Brian Cunningham, who was the son of Abby Cunningham Ewing. After this, he went on to star in various hit television shows and films. Brian Austin Green has managed to accumulate a lot of wealth with his acting career. Here, we are going to see how much is Brian Austin Green worth? How much money he makes and about his early life and career. Let us begin with his early life.

About Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green was born in Los Angeles, California, the United States of America on 15 July 1973. He was named Brian Green at birth. Brian Green grew up in North Hollywood, and after he attended the Hamilton High School Academy of Music, he went on to attend the North Hollywood High School. His middle name was added later when he joined the Screen Actor’s Guild as a child. The name was added for differentiating, as there was another actor named Brian Lane Green.

Beginning His Career

Brian Austin Green’s first-ever role, as we have mentioned before, was Brian Cunningham from the television show Knots landing. The television show was released in the year 1979. Brian Austin Green played alongside Donna Mills, who had the role of Abby Cunningham Ewing, who was the mother of Brian Cunningham. After performing in the show Knots Landing, Brian Austin Green landed a role in the television series Beverley Hills 90210. He had his role in the television series from the year 1986 to the year 1989. The producer of the show who was Aaron Spelling had stated that Brian Austin Green landed the role of David Silver in Beverly Hills 90210 because there were a lot of similarities between him and the character. Brian Austin Green gained a lot of recognition for his role in the television series. He is most recognized for his role as David Silver.

Later in the year 1987, Brian Austin Green played the role of Brian Cunningham again in the year 1997. It was in the miniseries and continuation of the television show Knots Landed. The miniseries was titled Knots Landed: Back to the Cul-de-Sac. Brian Austin Green also came in the first episode of the sitcom Good Morning, Miss Bliss, where he played the role of Adam Montcrief.

Rap Career

In the year 1996, Brian Austin Green attempted to pursue a career in rap. Before starting, he dropped his middle name, Austin. Brian Green also launched an album which was titled One Stop Carnival. The album was produced by Slimkid3, who was a member of The Pharcyde. The album featured 14 tracks and did not do very well. One Stop Carnival received a lot of negative reviews and comments from many critics. After this, he would return to his acting career. During the 1990s, he started to make appearances in the sitcoms Growing Pains, Parker Lewis Can’t Lose, Fantastic Four Animated Series, Bikers From Mars, Sabrina The Teenage Witch, etc.

Meeting Megan Fox

From the year 2001 to 2004, Brian Austin Green was appearing in the hit television show Resurrection Blvd. He played the role of Luke Bonner, who was a police officer attending a law school. Later, he made a cameo in the television sitcom Hope & Faith. This is where he met his ex-wife, Megan Fox. During this time, Megan Fox was 18 and Brian Austin Green was 30. They both started dating in the year 2004. Brian Austin Green also made guest appearances in many films and television shows such as The Twilight Zone, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Freddie, and Las Vegas. During the same year, he also made an appearance in the film Domino with his Beverly Hills 90210 co-star Ian Ziering.

Terminator: The Sarah Conor Chronicles

In the year 2008, Brian Austin Green played the role of Derek Reese in the science fiction television series Terminator: The Sarah Conor Chronicles. Derek Reese was a character who was sent back in the past to protect John Conner, who is the lead character in the film. Derek Reese is also the elder brother of the popular character of the film Kyle Reese. Brian Austin Green had a recurring role, which is appearing frequently in the show. His role became permanent in the second season of the show. His performance in the series was praised by many critics, and he also received a lot of positive comments from the fans.

In the last but one episode of the series, his character was killed by a terminator. His character was later brought back to the show. The character was brought by as a Derek Reese from another timeline. Brian Austin Green continued to play the character until his contact with the show ended in the third season of the show.

Other Work

During the year 2009, Brian Austin Green appeared in a few shows. He appeared in the finale of the seventh season of the show CSI: Miami. Brian Austin Green was also cast in the series Body Politic. He was cast in the series alongside Gabrielle Union, Jason Dohring, Minka Kelly, etc. During the same year, Brian Austin Green stated in an interview that he would be producing a screen adaptation of the comic book titled Fathom and that it was going to star Megan Fox. In the same year, he was cast as John Corben in the DC superhero television series Smallville. He appeared in the ninth season of the show and went on to appear in 3 more episodes.

Brian Austin Green appeared from the year 2009 to 2010. In the year 2010, he had an appearance in the television series Desperate Housewives, in which he played the character of Keith Watson. Brian Austin Green made another guest appearance in the year 2012, in the television sitcom which was titled Anger Management, and played the character of Sean. The episode he appeared in broke records and had more than 5 million viewers. After the success, because of his appearance, he became a regular in appearing on the show from the year 2013. During this year, Brian Austin Green also starred in the television series Wedding Band. The television series was canceled from its network after only one season because it had very low ratings.

As of 2020, Brian Austin Green appeared in the show The Masked Singer and was eliminated in his second appearance of the show. He even went on to be the panelist in The Masked Dancer. In 2021, it was stated that Brian Austin Green would be one of the celebrities to perform and take part in the Dancing With The Star, season 30 with his current girlfriend Sharna Burgess who is a professional Dancer. Brian Austin Green performed in the show and was eliminated and took the 13th spot in the show.

Brian Austin Green Net Worth

After taking a look at his career and early life, you will be thinking that Brian Austin Green has made a lot of money. Well, we can not say that is not true, he has surely made a lot of money with his appearances and starred in various television shows and films. So, the answer to the question of what is Brian Austin Green’s worth is that he is estimated to be worth around $8 million. If you are thinking about why it is so low. It is because he had faced many financial losses before. A few of his shows also got canceled because of low ratings. After he got divorced from Megan Fox, he had faced many losses and had to sell a home in California, that was worth more than $3 million.

Full Name Brian Austin Green Date of Birth 15 July 1973 Age 48 years Birthplace Los Angeles, California, the United States of America Height 6'0" Weight 189 lbs Net Worth $8 million

Controversies

Brian Austin Green also faced a lot of controversies. He once made a lot of news in the year 2010, when he assaulted a paparazzi for taking pictures of him and Megan Fox when they were together. He has filed a case against Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox for assault in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. Brian Austin Green even defended Megan Fox and said that she should not be involved in the lawsuit. The paparazzi sued both of them for $25,000. Brian Austin Green also went through a lot of trouble when he sold a car that was not authentic.

Brian Austin Green sold a vintage 1955 Porsche Speedster which was inauthentic for $330,000. This got him into a lot of trouble. Brian Austin Green stated that he was selling a lot of his cars because they did not meet his or his family’s needs. The car was sold to Gonzalo da Silva Pinto, who found out it was a bogus car from one of the experts who delivered it to his house in Germany and observed that the engine stamp is fake and informed Gonzalo da Silva Pinto. He filed a lawsuit against Brian Austin Green in 2019 and demanded he gets his money back.

Brian Austin Green’s Possessions

Though $8 million might sound less to many people, it is a huge amount of money. With that kind of money, there will be a lot of luxury items you can, and that is what Brian Austin Green did. In this section, we will be seeing what Brian Austin Green spends his money on. Starting with his cars. Brian Austin Green used to own many vintage cars and sports cars. He had sold most of his cars because he did not find them practical for his family anymore.

He currently owns a 1985 Jeep CJ5, which can cost nearly $30,000. Furthermore, he also owns a Range Rover, which can cost more than $100,000. Brian Austin Green owns a Volvo V90 that costs about $56,000. He also owns a Tesla Model X which can be priced at around $104,000. Brian Austin Green has also been spotted in a BMW X5, which can cost more than $60,000. Brian Austin Green used to own a luxurious house in Los Angeles that was worth more than $3 million and had to sell later. He currently lives in Malibu, California with his girlfriend and children. We do not have much information about the house, but it comes with a fully equipped kitchen, swimming pool, and a garden and should be worth millions.

Conclusion

Brian Austin Green might have faced a lot of controversies that have resulted in many financial losses. Though he has been through all this, he has managed to generate and accumulate a lot of wealth through his appearances in television shows and films. We have listed the names of shows and films, Brian Austin Green has appeared and starred in throughout his career. We have also listed his net worth and how he faced many financial losses. Furthermore, we have also listed some of his most prized possessions in the above sections.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. what is Brian Austin Green age? Brian Austin Green was born on 15 July 1973, 48 years old. 2. Who is Brian Austin Green’s girlfriend? He is currently dating professional dancer Sharna Burgess. They met in the year 2020. They have also announced that they are expecting their first child. 3. Where does Brian Austin Green live? He currently lives in Malibu, California with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess and his kids.