Brett Favre is one of the greatest football players in the history of the game. He received various accolades for his skill in the game. Brett Favre has even been nominated in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the year 2016. He has had a total number of 297 regular seasons and has had 321 consecutive starts, which is the most number of starts in league history. All this shows us one thing, which is Brett Favre has made a lot of money. So, How much is Brett Favre worth? How much money does he make now? Let us find out after having a look at his early life.

About Brett Favre

Brett Lorenzo Favre was born on 10 October 1969 in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. He was raised in a small town in Mississippi called Kiln. His parents were school teachers in the Hancock County High School. He would go on to attend the Hancock North Central High School, where he would play baseball and football. Brett Favre was coached by his father Irvin Favre. Irvin Favre was also the coach for the school team. His father would recognize Brett Favre’s Potential in the game and even saw that their school had great running back players. So Irvin Favre would make the players play in a running-oriented formation. Brett Favre’s style of playing would impress many coaches of other teams as well.

High School

After Brett Favre finished graduating from high school, he was given a football scholarship at the University of Southern Mississippi. They needed him to play as their defensive back, but Brett Favre wanted to play as the quarterback, and so he did. In the year 1987 in a game against Tulane, Brett Favre had been suffering from a very severe hangover and had been vomiting continuously during his warm-ups because of the previous night. This did not stop him from leading his team to a victory and would give 2 touchdown passes. Brett Favre would play a total of 10 games in his freshman year and would win 6 games.

University Career

In the year 1990 when Brett Favre was in his senior year at the University of Southern Mississippi, he faced a very fatal car accident. The car apparently flipped a few times and would settle against a tree. Brett Favre would be locked in the car and nobody was able to pull him out. It was at this time that his brothers came and smashed the window with a golf club and pulled Brett Favre out of the car. He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. When he was being rushed to the hospital in the ambulance, his mother was next to him. Brett Favre once stated that he kept asking his mother whether he would be able to play football again. He had to go through surgery and the doctor would remove a few inches from his small intestine. A few months after the accident, Brett Favre started playing again. He would make a comeback on the Alabama team. Their coach Gene Stallings was extremely impressed with Brett Favre’s game and even stated that “Brett Favre was larger than life”. Brett Favre had the most records in the University of Southern Mississippi until Austin Davis beat his record at the end of the 2011 season.

Beginning of His NFL Career

After finishing his graduation, Brett Favre was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the year 1991. He got a 3-year contract with them that would be worth $1.4 million and got a signing bonus of $350,000. The head coach of the team did not approve of this and did not want Brett Favre on the team. He did not have a very successful game with the Atlanta Falcons. Brett Favre only attempted 4 passes and was intercepted twice. In the year 1992, Brett Favre was traded to the Green Bay Packers. The general manager of the team wanted to pick Brett Favre in the previous season, but he was taken by the Atlanta Falcons.

When Brett Favre went for his physical examination, he was diagnosed with avascular necrosis of the hip. It is a condition where the bone tissue is killed because of blood interruption. The doctors would tell the general manager of the team, Ron Wolf, about this and would recommend that they should fail his physical exam, which would cancel his trade to the team. Ron Wolf did not agree to it and would overrule the doctors. Brett Favre would go on to play a total of 16 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. He became the reason why the Green Bay Packer would appear in 2 Super Bowls. They would even win the Super Bowl XXXI and would lose the Super Bowl XXXII. Brett Favre would start every game of the Green Bay Packers and would have a record of 253 games from 1992-2008. This record would even increase, he left the Green Bay Packers and would reach 297 games. This is a record in the NFL even today.

Brett Favre had a fantastic season in the year 1992 and would have 3,227 yards and an 85.3 quarterback rating. These stats would help to get into his first-ever Pro Bowl. The next season he would earn his name into the Pro Bowl again, At the end of the season Brett Favre would become a free agent and the Ron Wolf would talk to Brett Favre. Brett Favre would go on to sign a $19 million contract. In the year 1995, Brett Favre would win 3 AP MVP awards. He had an all-time career high which included 4,413 yards, 38 touchdowns, and a quarterback rating of 99.5.

Overcoming His Addiction

After the 1967 season, Brett Favre had faced a lot of injuries and was being treated. During this time he would become addicted to Vicodin. Everybody would find out about this when he would start getting seizures after he went through a regular ankle surgery. When an NFL investigation took place, because of which Brett Favre would address the public about the issue, so there would be no rumors spreading about the situation. He was later in the year 1996 would be advised to go to the rehabilitation center and undergo treatment. Brett Favre had no choice but to go because if he had chosen not to go, the NFL would have imposed a $900,000 fine. After this, Brett Favre would go on to lead the Green Bay Packers to one of the best seasons they had in 30 years. This was the 1996 season. Brett would win his second consecutive MVP award.

1998 to 2001

Brett Favre would go on to have a few more amazing seasons from the year 1998 to 2001. He went on to win various matches. He even went on to sign a 10 years extension contract in the year 2001, which was worth close to $100 million. Brett Favre with Green Bay Packer had a very long streak of having the most seasons played without losing. They have a streak of 13 seasons. This streak would come to an end in the year 2005. One important game of Brett Favre was in the 2004 season. He had suffered a concussion in between a game. After this, he would not receive clearance to re-enter the game. But this did not stop Brett Favre from throwing a 28-yard touchdown to his teammate, who was in the fourth downplay. Apparently, Brett Favre would even forget about the throw after the match.

In the year 2007, Brett Favre would go through surgery on the ankle. The surgery was done to remove a certain extra growth of the bone. He would start his 2007 season with a victory when the Green Bay Packers won against the New York Giants and this became Brett Favre’s 149th, which became a record as he would beat the record of John Elway. During the same year, he and his team beat the Kansas City Chief, and with that, Brett Favre would become one of the quarterbacks in the NFL who won against all 31 teams in the league. This was also done by Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. During this year, Brett Favre would win the Galloping Gobbler Award.

Retirement

During the end of the 2006 season, there were a few talks about Brett Favre considering retirement that had surfaced. But it was not until the year 2008 that Brett Favre would announce his retirement. He even said that he wanted to play another season. But he wanted a successful season, and for him, that was leading his team to the Super Bowl and winning. He even said that the chances of them going for the Super Bowl were low and that he was not up for the challenge. Brett Favre would become a bit emotional when announcing his retirement.

Brett Favre Net Worth

After seeing the successful career Brett Favre had, it is obvious that Brett Favre has made tons of money playing football. Brett Favre’s main source of income comes from various endorsements, investments, and businesses he owns. It is estimated that Brett Favre has an annual income of $20 million. He has endorsement deals from companies such as MasterCard, Wrangler jeans, Hyundai, Nike, Remington hunting rifles, Sensodyne, Bergstrom Automotive, Snapper, etc. Brett Favre has also made a few investments in pharmaceutical companies. He also owns Brett Favre’s steaks, which is located in Wisconsin. The restaurant would later be named Hall of Fame. Now to answer the long-awaited question, what is Brett Favre’s net worth? He is estimated to be worth $100 million as of 2022. His net worth has increased or decreased in a few years, as Brett Favre net worth 2020 was the same.

Full Name Brett Lorenzo Favre Date of Birth 10 October 1969 Age 52 years Birthplace Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America Height 6'2" Weight 223 lbs Net Worth $100 million

Brett Favre Assets

Brett Favre has very deep pockets, as we have seen in the previous section. Now let us see how he is spending all that money. When it comes to buying cars, Brett Favre seems to be very humble and owns few cars. He has been spotted driving in a 1967 Chevrolet Corvette C2 Convertible, which can have an estimated worth of more than $110,000. He has also been spotted driving a BMW X5, which can cost nearly $60,000. Brett Favre owns 2 houses, one in Mississippi, which is spread across a huge 465 acres of land which is estimated to be worth $17 million. He also owns a house in Green Bay, Wisconsin that is spread across 4,000 square feet. The house has an estimated worth of $380,000. Brett Favre also actively participates in charity. He started the Brett Favre Fourward Foundation in the year 1996. The foundation raises a lot of money for many organizations that are into charity.

Conclusion

Brett Favre is hands down one of the greatest players of all time. Though he suffered from various health conditions and addictions, he would give his best on the field. He has set many records and has received many accolades. He is also nominated into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. Though the majority of his wealth has come from football, he has made a lot of money through endorsements, investments, and businesses. Both Brett Favre and his wife work actively in charity. Brett Favre set up the Brett Favre Fourward Foundation in 1996 and his wife Deanna Tynes established Deanna Favre Hope Foundation which helps women in diagnosing breast cancer and spreads breast cancer awareness.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. How old is Brett Favre? Brett Favre was born on 10 October 1969 which makes him 52 years old. 2. Where is Brett Favre from? Brett Favre was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, United States of America. He was raised in a small town called Kiln, which is located in Mississippi. 3. Where is Brett Favre now? Brett Favre is living in his 465 mansion now and is spending his retirement traveling and spending time with his family. He has also hosted a show on SiriusXM and also has business ventures which he looks after.