There is hardly any person who is not familiar with Brenda Song’s character “London Tipton” from The Suite Life. Did you know that her portrayal of London Tipton was not only loved by the audience, but also took Brenda’s career to new heights. Apart from this, she is also known for her work in The Social Network, Ultimate Christmas Present, and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. In this post, you will read What is Brenda Song net worth? How much does Brenda Song make? How old is Brenda Song? And What is Brenda Song worth?

How Much Is Brenda Song Net Worth?

The London Tipton actress, Brenda Song net worth is calculated as around $5 million as of 2022. The actress has collected her massive wealth through her acting career. She has also made money by doing voice-overs and also lending her voice to video games as well. Thanks to her role in Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior and The Suite Life, which earned her thousands of dollars. Let us have a look at how much does Brenda Song make?

Name Brenda Song Net Worth $5 Million Birth 27th March 1988, California, US Nationality American Age 34 Years Old Height 5Ft 2In Weight 51 Kg Partner Macaulay Culkin Profession Actress Career 1993-Present

What Is Brenda Song Worth?

The Suite Life actress, Brenda Song makes thousands of dollars every year. It is reported that Brenda Song takes home a whopping amount of at least $800k every year. Her income is generated by her acting career and as well as her voice-over career as well. In addition to this, she also makes good money through her modeling. Furthermore, Brenda earns huge cash by endorsing reputed brands. According to reports, she gets around $60k to $70k every month and her weekly income is $15k.

How Much Does Brenda Song Make?

The role of London Tipton was a blessing to Brenda Song, as it earned her millions of dollars. She was cast as “London Tipton” in The Suite Life of Zack And Cody, which aired its first episode in the year 2005. The show ran for three seasons and was concluded in the year 2008, only to get a sequel series. It is reported that Brenda Song took home a salary of $2.8 million for playing the part of London Tipton.

Just as the show ended on September 1st, the makers were back with the second installment of the series titled “The Suite Life on Deck”. This program too lasted for three seasons and was concluded in May 2011. From this series, Brenda took home a massive paycheck of more than $3.5 million.

Also, she got paid a huge sum for her role as “Wendy Wu” in the Disney movie Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior. It is stated that Brenda received $1.2 million in her bank. If we add her earnings from The Suite Life of Zack And Cody, The Suite Life on Deck, and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior, she made more than $7.5 million just from these three Disney projects alone.

Brenda Song Lawsuit and Endorsements

Back in the year 2008, Brenda was furious to see her photo in LA Weekly, where she was portrayed as an escort in an advertisement. Later, Brenda filed a case against the advertisement company for using her photo without her consent. Brenda demanded a sum of $100k for damaging her reputation, and she received the settlement the following year i.e, in March 2009.

In the same year, Brenda was part of a Pepsi-backed event called “Diet Pepsi Easter Holiday House”. She also endorsed a charity fashion show called “A World of Change” in 2006. Song also participated in the Friends for Change event which was organized by Disney and focused on educating young minds to preserve Earth. She also endorsed Disney Cruise Line, and also served as a spokesperson for OP (a clothing brand) in the years 2010 and 2011 respectively.

Brenda Song House

Back in the year 2009, Song became the owner of a mansion in Toluca Lake, California in August. It is stated that the house is spread over an area of 1,260 square feet. The home includes 2 bedrooms and bathrooms, and Brenda reportedly paid a hefty sum of $420k for it. She was also out on the look for a new house with her partner Macaulay Culkin. Reportedly, the couple was spotted looking at a house in Los Angeles in 2019. The house was listed on the market, and it covered 3,400 square feet. It is reported that the house has 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and many spacious rooms. The property was listed on the market for $2.3 million.

Early Life

Brenda Song is the daughter of Mr. Song and Mrs. Mai Song. Her father used to work as a school teacher, while her mother was a homemaker. Mrs. Mai Song welcomed Brenda Song on the 27th of March 1988, in Carmichael, California. Apart from Brenda, Mai and Mr. Song are parents to two boys namely Timmy Song and Nathan Song.

Song did not attend high school instead, she was taught at home earning a high school diploma when she attained the age of 16. Later, Brenda joined the University of California and later completed her graduation in psychology and business. Brenda started her career in acting when she was just a mere 6 years old.

Career

Song’s career kick-started by doing commercials for Little Caesars and Barbie. Then she appeared in a short movie called Requiem, which was released in the year 1995. Her performance in this movie earned Brenda a role in another short movie titled “The White Fox”. Afterward, she was seen in a children’s series called “Fudge”.

Her first big-screen appearance was in a movie called Santa with Muscles, which starred none other than Hulk Hogan. Before her big break in the entertainment industry, Brenda worked in many television shows and movies as either a supporting character or as a guest.

She was featured in television programs like 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd, 7th Heaven, The Bernie Mac Show, and a few others. Then she got to play the character of “Samantha Elizabeth” in the Disney movie called The Ultimate Christmas Present. Song’s performance in this television movie was praised, which in turn landed her another role in a Disney movie called “Get a Clue”.

Then in the year 2005, Brenda managed to grab the role of “London Tipton”, which not only earned her fame but also made her a youth icon. Song’s performance was so good in The Suite Life, that even critics stated that her character stole the spotlight whenever she appeared on the screen.

Following the success of Brenda Song in The Suite Life, she got the opportunity to play the lead role of Wendy Wu (which was also the first lead role of Brenda Song). Brenda returned to play the character of “London Tipton” in the spin-off series of The Suite Life. This spin-off series was named “The Suite Life on Deck”, which continued the story of The Suite Life.

Brenda Song Other Roles

Apart from this, Brenda has also appeared in television series like Pure Genius, Dollface, Amphibia, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder. She was also featured in movies like Changeland, Angry Angel, Secret Obsession, etc. Currently, Brenda is lending her voice to a character named Vanessa Vue in the animated series called “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”, which started airing this year in February.

Personal Life

Brenda Song was in an on and off romantic relationship for more than 7 years with Trace Cyrus. Trace Cyrus is the brother of Miley Cyrus, and like her sister, he is also in the field of music. The couple started seeing each other in the year 2010, and in the following year exchanged engagement rings. However, a year later in 2012, the couple broke their engagement, since then Brenda and Trace were in an on-and-off relationship.

Later in the year 2017, the couple ended their relationship for good. After Brenda broke up with Trace, she started seeing Home Alone fame actor Macaulay Culkin. Then on the 5th of April 2021, Macaulay and Brenda welcomed their first child, a son named Dakota Song Culkin. Macaulay and Brenda’s son’s first name belonged to Macaulay’s late sister Dakota.

Conclusion

Brenda Song commenced her career by doing commercials, and as time went b she started appearing on various television shows and movies. Then she got the part of London Tipton, a part she was born to play. Her portrayal of the character was so good, that it earned her millions of dollars. However, Brenda did not stop here, she moved forward in her life and has lent her voice to video games and animated series/movies characters as well.

She is now in a happy relationship with the Home Alone fame Macaulay Culkin, with whom she shares a son named Dakota Song Culkin. There are reports on the web stating that the couple exchanged engagement rings, and are also planning to walk down the aisle soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

1. What is Brenda song worth? A. Brenda Song net worth is estimated at around $5 million as of 2022. 2. How old is Brenda Song? A. Brenda Song is 34 years old. 3. Who is Brenda Song dating? A. Brenda Song is reportedly engaged to the Home Alone star, Macaulay Culkin with whom she shares a son named Dakota Song Culkin. 4. How much does Brenda Song make every year? A. Reportedly, Brenda Song earns around $800k every year.