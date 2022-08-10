Brandy Net Worth: Career, Biography, Age, Height, Assets, Awards, Family

I think success runs in the family of Brandy Rayana Norwood. You don’t believe me? let me tell you that Brandy Norwood is the sister of the American singer/actor, William Ray Norwood Jr. What? You don’t know him, perhaps you might recognize him by his stage name “Ray J”. Brandy Norwood is the cousin of famous personalities like Nate Dogg, WWE superstar, Sasha Banks, and the legendary Snoop Dogg. As far as Brandy is concerned, she has made a name for herself. Brandy Rayana Norwood, who goes by the name “Brandy” is an esteemed singer/ actress. During the course of her career, Brandy has managed to sell over 40 million copies of her songs across the world. Her songs have made such a great impact on the audience, that Brandy has been given the nickname “The Vocal Bible”.

Aside from this, she is also popular among the audience as “Bran’Nu” and “B Rocka”. Get ready to read more about Brandy like What is Brandy net worth? How old is Brandy? Brandy’s earnings, and How much does Brandy make?

What Is Brandy Worth?

The American singer, Brandy enjoys a massive net worth of a whopping $12 million as of August 2022. Like most singers, Brandy too, has acquired her fortune from her singing and acting careers. She rose to instant popularity after the release of her first album titled “Brandy”. She went on to release her second album “Never Say Never”, which became successful (in terms of both money and reviews). Brandy has also released the albums Full Moon (released in 2002), Afrodisiac (released in 2004), Human (released in 2008), Two Eleven (released in 2012), and B7 (released in 2020).

Keeping her music career aside, Brandy found success as an actress as well. She has appeared in the hit movies like Cinderella and I Still Know What You Did Last Summer. Norwood also made quite a name for herself in the TV industry by featuring in shows such as America’s Got Talent, Dancing with the Stars, Brandy & Ray J: A Family Business, Queens, The Game, and much more. Let’s see how much does Brandy make?

Name Brandy Norwood Famous As Bran'Nu, B Rocka Net Worth $12 million Birth 11 February 1979, Mississippi Nationality American Age 43 years Height 5ft 7in Weight 52 kg Profession Singer, Actress, Record Producer, Businesswoman Career 1993-Present

How Much Does Brandy Make?

Though Brandy has a lot of money in her bank account, she now at most makes between $800k to $1 million every year. The reason behind Brandy’s low income is her hiatus from music for almost a decade. (for example since the release of Two Eleven in 2012, Brandy didn’t release another album till 2020). She obtained her massive wealth through album sales, merchandise sales, endorsement deals, music tours & concerts, and royalties. Brandy also received good pay for gracing movie and TV screens. In addition to this, Brandy has also earned ample cash from her social media handles and streaming websites. It is said that her monthly income is around $100k to $150k. Brandy is reckoned to earn about $20k a week. Take a look at the details of Brandy’s earnings given below.

Brandy Earnings

Brandy Norwood stepped into the world of music at the age of 14 years. In 1994, Brandy released her first album under the banner of Atlantic Records titled “Brandy”. The album earned 20th place on the US Billboard 200. It is reported that the album managed to sell more than 6 million copies across the globe, thus generating a revenue of more than $107 million. According to reports, Brandy walked away with over $6.2 million in her pockets from the album’s record sales.

Brandy’s next big release was “Never Say Never”, which became a critical hit. It also landed a Grammy Award. The album was launched in June 1998 by Atlantic Records. Never Say Never became got successful, that it earned 3rd spot on the US Billboard 200. As per reports, the album managed to generate revenue of over a whopping $306 million. The record sales of Never Say Never are said to be over 16 million and Brandy reaped profits of more than $17.9 million out of it.

In the year 2002, Brandy released her album “Full Moon”, which managed to sell around 3 million records worldwide. The amount generated from Full Moon record sales was around $29.4 million of which $3.8 million were given to Brandy. Two years later, Brandy launched her 4th studio album titled “Afrodisiac”. It is reported that the album did business of 1 million record sales and recorded revenue of just $9.2 million.

Brandy Later Albums

Brandy received a sum of $1.05 million out of Afrodisiac’s record sales. Similarly, Brandy’s album titled “Human” also did business of only 1 million record sales. According to reports, Brandy received a payment of $1.07 million from the record sales. Brandy released her 6th album titled “Two Eleven” in October 2012 under the banner of Chameleon Entertainment and RCA Records. Despite getting critical acclaim, the album managed to sell around 180k album copies. Norwood reportedly earned around $185k from Two Eleven. According to sources, Brandy charges between $75k to $150k for a concert. So, it can be safely said that she has also earned a considerable sum of money from her music tours as well.

Brandy Other Earnings

Aside from singing, Brandy also had a significant run in the movies and TV shows. One of the most notable works of Brandy on TV was the American sitcom “Moesha”. This show ran from 1996 to 2001 consisting of 6 seasons. In this show, Brandy played the titular character “Moesha”. Moesha highlighted the crucial issues of our society like teen pregnancy, dementia, peer pressure, premarital sex, etc. The show was a huge hit and the makes reportedly paid Brandy a sum of $90k per episode. According to reports, Brandy made more than $11.4 million from her work in Moesha alone.

Brandy also played the titular role in the TV film “Cinderella” (one of the most costly movies of that time). The TV film was released in November 1997. It is reported that Brandy receives around $1 million every year as “royalties” for her works in Moesha and Cinderella. Brandy also got handsome money for her role in movies like I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, Double Platinum, Osmosis Jones, The Perfect Match, etc.

Brandy YouTube Earnings

The American singer, Brandy has been making money from her YouTube channel since 2007. Her channel has more than 962k subscribers and over 587 million overall views. According to our analysis, her YouTube channel generates up to $601k every year. The $601k figure seems reasonable given that her channel manages to garner about 12 million views per month. While attracting 17k new followers (on average) every 30 days, Brandy’s YouTube channel makes her between $3.2k to $50k a month.

Brandy Real Estate and Car Collection

When you make millions just from royalties alone, it’s easy to purchase anything you want. With millions of dollars in her bank account, Brandy bought an abode in Calabasas, California in the year 1999. The house is suitable to throw big parties and holding important functions or events. Brandy’s abode is surrounded by greenery, and it occupies a space of 6,981 square feet. The house consists of a great living space that features 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms in total.

According to reports, the American singer paid a whopping sum of $1.74 million for the place. Apart from this, she also acquired another impressive piece of land, which is in Los Angeles. The abode has a large living space, and it includes many amenities like a swimming pool, garden, garage, kitchen, living room, and much more. It is reported that the singer, paid a massive sum of $4 million for the place.

Brandy Car Collection

There is very little information available on Brandy’s car collection. However, we do know that she is the keeper of a Range Rover car. You will be surprised to know that the cost of the car is $50k. Apart from this, Brandy also used to own a Land Rover car, which is worth over $77k. Back in 2006, Brandy accidentally crashed her car into a Toyota car killing the driver. The deceased was a woman called “Awatef Aboudihaj”, who was 38 years old. After the collision, the victim was taken to the hospital and was pronounced dead the next day.

The cause of the death was the injuries sustained from the collision. The family of the deceased filed a case against Brandy asking for $50 million in compensation. However, before the trial, Brandy reached a compromise with Awatef’s family and made a settlement in private. As per the settlement, she also gave a sum of $300k each to the 2 kids of the deceased. She also duly compensated Awatef’s husband in a private settlement.

Brandy Early and Personal Life

As said before, Brandy was born into a family that has ties with the entertainment industry. She is the daughter of Willie Norwood and Sonja Norwood. While Willie made a living by singing gospels, Sonja supported her husband by working as a talent manager. Inspired by her father, Brandy started singing gospels at a local church when she was 2. She also got deeply influenced by later Whitney Houston and decided to become a professional singer. Later on, Brandy started performing at talent shows and was eventually signed to Atlantic Records.

During her time in high school, she had a brief relationship with her classmate, who later became a famous basketball player. He was Kobe Bryant. After this, she dated Wanya Morris, the lead vocalist of Boyz II Men. However, Morris ended his relationship with Brandy, and later on, she started seeing Mase. Brandy then got into a romantic relationship with Big Bert, who is a known musician and record producer.

The pair started seeing each other in 2001 and in the following year, Brandy became pregnant with Big Bert’s child. She welcomed her daughter, Sy’rai Iman Smith in June 2002 and a few months later Norwood ended her relationship with Smith. After this, Brandy went on to date and got engaged to the likes of Quentin Richardson and Flo Rida. However, things didn’t work out with Brandy and her romantic partners, and thus she never got married.

Conclusion

Brandy has given many hit songs during her career. Not only this, but she also did an amazing job as an actress in TV shows and movies. However, if it hadn’t been for the car accident and decade-long hiatus, Brandy would have been one of the top singers in the world. But there is good news if you are a fan of hers. Brandy is currently working on her new album which will be released under the banner of Motown Records.

Frequently Asked Questions About Brandy

1. What is Brandy worth? A. The American singer, Brandy net worth is $12 million, as per reports. 2. How old is Brandy? A. The Never Say Never Singer, Brandy is currently 43 years old. 3. Is the American singer Brandy married? A. No, Brandy has never been married though she got engaged a few times. However, she has a daughter named Sy’rai Iman Smith with her ex-Big Bert. 4. How tall is Brandy? A. The cousin of Snoop Dogg, Brandy Norwood stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall.