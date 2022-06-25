Many of you might be familiar with the famous American singer, Kelly Clarkson, who became popular after taking home the title of American Idol in 2002. Recently Kelly and her former husband, Brandon Blackstock came made headlines due to their ugly divorce. This made many curious to know more about Brandon Blackstock (this is probably why you landed on this website didn’t you?). If you are wondering, who Brandon Blackstock is? let me tell you that he is a talent manager, who has also served as the manager of his former wife Kelly Clarkson. Many of you might not know this, but Brandon Blackstock is the ex-stepson of “The Queen of Country” i.e, Reba McEntire who has sold more than 75 million records across the globe. We have more information on Reba McEntire’s Net Earnings, make sure to check it out.

What Is Brandon Blackstock Worth?

As per our research, Brandon Blackstock net worth is an astounding $10 million as of 2022. He has obtained a large sum of his fortune by managing celebrities and serving as the CEO of the famous talent managing company called “Starstruck Management Company”. Not only this, but he also serves as the co-owner of the company along with his father, Narvel Wayne Blackstock, who is also a talent manager. Brandon Blackstock came into the spotlight after the news of Brandon and Kelly’s union surfaced on the web. Currently, he is serving as the manager of Blake Shelton, who is a renowned counter singer. Let’s see how much does Brandon Blackstock make?

Name Brandon Blackstock Net Worth $10 million Birth 16 December 1976, Texas, USA Nationality American Age 45 years Height 5ft 8in Weight 78 kg Partner Melissa Ashworth (2001-2012)

Kelly Clarkson (2013-2021) Profession Talent Manager Career 1995-Present

How Much Does Brandon Blackstock Make?

I don’t know about you, but I think that Brandon Blackstock’s luck with money is too good. According to reports, the American talent manager is said to make more than $5 million every year. A huge part of his income comes from managing talents. Serving as the C.E.O and owner of his father’s company, Blackstock deals in millions if not thousands of dollars. Apart from this, Brandon has managed to draw millions of dollars from his wife’s pockets which has considerably increased his wealth (more details about this in a later section). As our estimation, Brandon has the ability to draw at least $600k easily by managing stars and his father’s company alone. His weekly revenue is no less than $150k.

Why Did Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson Divorce?

Brandon and Kelly met each other way back in 2006 when Brandon was already married to a woman named Melissa Ashworth. On the other hand, Kelly was managed by Narvel Blackstock. Then in 2012, Blackstock parted ways with Melissa and started seeing Kelly Clarkson. After dating for some time, the pair walked down the aisle in 2013.

The couple spent some years in happiness until they couldn’t bear seeing each other’s faces. While the Covid pandemic brought families together, the opposite happened with Kelly and Brandon. Due to lockdown, the couple had to stay indoors and due to this, they started having disputes. The disputes went so far, that Kelly decided to end her marriage just to feel free. Thus, the pair got divorced in 2021, but they completed their settlement formalities in 2022. Let’s see how much did Brandon Blackstock make from the divorce settlement?

How Much Did Brandon Blackstock Make From the Divorce Settlement?

Kelly and Brandon’s marriage came to an end in August 2021, but the pair still didn’t reach a settlement. Later on, Brandon demanded a hefty sum of $436k a month, out of which $135k was for child support and the remaining amount was for spousal support. In addition to this, Brandon also demanded a whopping sum of $2 million for legal expenses. He also requested the court to grant him the custody of his two children i.e, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

After analyzing the case, the court ordered Kelly to pay Brandon a sum of $150k each month as “spousal support” till January 2024. Also, she was ordered to pay around $45.6k a month as “child support” until their children attain the age of 18 years. In addition to this, Kelly was also ordered to pay Brandon a one-time settlement amount of a whopping $1.25 million.

Final Divorce Settlement

Finally, in March this year, both Kelly and Brandon came to an agreement. As per the agreement, Brandon can reside in Kelly’s Montana property till June, with a condition that he has to pay a rent of $12.5k a month. Also, the court granted Kelly the ownership of the Ford Bronco, Ford F-250, Porsche Cayenne, flight simulator, and family pets.

On the other hand, the court granted Brandon the ownership of farm cattle, horses, dogs, and livestock. Not only this, but Brandon also received the ownership of a Ford F-350, ATV, many CAT snowmobiles, Patek Philippe watches, and a golf simulator. Wait there’s more, Brandon is also liable to receive a sum of $115k instead of $150k until January 2024. He is also liable to receive $45k in child benefits (until the children become majors) and also $1.3 million as settlement. If we add the figures, Brandon Blackstock will receive a whopping $2.41 million in spousal support alone.

Real Estate

Before their divorce, Kelly and Brandon used to live in Encino, California. The value of the mansion was $8 million at the time of purchase. Kelly and Brandon listed the residence for sale in May 2020 for $10 million. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find a buyer and thus reduced the price by $1 million. Eventually, the property went for $8.24 million in September 2021. As stated previously, Brandon had to pay a sum of $12.5k a month till he resides in Kelly’s Montana mansion. Though Brandon doesn’t own the mansion, the court was kind enough to grant Brandon a stake of 5% over Kelly’s Montana house.

The talent manager has reportedly left Kelly’s house earlier in May and purchased a grand mansion in Montana itself. According to our estimation, the price of the property is a whopping $1.8 million. Apart from this, Brandon is also said to be the keeper of a luxury house, which is situated in Texas, United States. As per records, the mansion covers an area of 4,500 square feet and Blackstock has supposedly paid a whopping $10 million for it. Let’s see some cars owned by Brandon Blackstock.

Brandon Blackstock Cars Collection

As mentioned earlier, Brandon got the ownership of a Ford F-350, which is said to be worth $50k. He is also the owner of an ATV, valued between $4k to $5k. Blackstock also received authority over many CAT snowmobiles, each worth at least $15k. Apart from this, Brandon Blackstock is also reportedly the keeper of a Porsche Macan car, which cost him around $160k. The talent manager also bought a Mercedes-Benz GLA for $37k, a Volvo XC40 for $35k, and a Tesla Model 3 for $47k. Not only this, but he is also the proud owner of a BMW X5 car, which is valued at $80k.

Brandon Blackstock Early Life

Brandon Blackstock came to this earth on the 16th of December 1976 in Fort Worth, Texas, United States. Blackstock’s mother’s name is Elisa Gayle Ritter and, as you already know that Brandon’s father is Narvel Blackstock. Brandon is the 2nd of 3 children of Elisa and Narvel. Apart from Brandon, Elisa gave birth to two daughters, namely Shawna Rene and Chassidy Celeste. Elisa’s children also have a step-sibling named Shelby Blackstock from Narvel’s marriage to Reba. Narvel and Elisa married in 1973 and later ended their relationship in 1988. The following year, Narvel married Reba.

Brandon Blackstock Personal Life

You already know that Brandon’s first marriage was to Melissa Ashworth. In 2001, Ashworth and Brandon got married and in the following year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Savannah Blackstock. After some time, Melissa became a mother for the second time to a son named Seth Blackstock. Then in 2012, Brandon ended his marriage with Melissa and around the same time, started dating Kelly Clarkson. In October 2013, Kelly broke the news that she exchanged wedding vows with Brandon Blackstock in a private ceremony.

After this, Kelly became pregnant with her first and Brandon’s third child. Their daughter, River Rose Blackstock was born in 2014, and two years later, Brandon welcomed his 4th child, a son named Remington Alexander Blackstock. Blackstock and Kelly ended their marriage in 2021 after living together for almost 7 years.

Final Thoughts on Brandon Blackstock

Brandon, like his father, grew up to become a talent manager. Not only this, but he is also helping out his father by serving as the C.E.O. and the co-owner of their talent management company. He got attention from the public as well as the media after he tied the knot with Kelly Clarkson. The two made headlines due to their infamous split and divorce settlement. According to reports, Brandon Blackstock is going to step down from his post as the C.E.O of Starstruck and will focus on becoming a breeder and rodeo manager.

Frequently Asked Questions About Brandon Blackstock

1. What is Brandon Blackstock worth? A. As of 2022, the American talent manager, Brandon Blackstock net worth is $10 million. 2. How old is Brandon Blackstock? A. Brandon Blackstock is now 45 years old. 3. Who is Brandon Blackstock’s wife? A. Brandon Blackstock has been married twice. His first marriage was to Melissa Ashworth which lasted from 2001 to 2012. After this, he tied the knot with the American singer Kelly Clarkson in 2013. Both Kelly and Brandon ended their marriage in 2021. Brandon Blackstock is the father of 4 children. A boy and a girl with Melissa as well as with Kelly. 4. What is the height of Brandon Blackstock? A. Brandon Blackstock’s height is measured at 5 feet and 8 inches.