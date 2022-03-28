Walmart has been a go-to place for many people because of its affordable prices. You can pretty much buy all kinds of stuff there. Be it furniture, groceries, utilities, automobile products, etc. Each one of them is cheaper compared to other stores. Hence, their stores have a lot of customers every week. The numbers are staggering as there are 230 million customer visits every week, and this is not an exaggeration.

The retail company doesn’t just sell products but also offers various auto care services for its customers. You can visit their Auto Care Center to avail a bunch of services for your vehicles. They change oil, tires, and provide maintenance services. Now, some of you might be looking for a specific kind of service, which is brake pad replacement. So let us see if the retail store provides such service and if they do, what is the brake pad replacement cost at Walmart.

Brake Pad Replacement Cost at Walmart

One fine day, you are on your way to work or someplace else. You may hear a squeaky sound or feel that something is wrong with your brake pads. The only logical thing to do is get is check and if necessary, get them replaced. If you happen to see a Walmart Auto Care center close to you, naturally, you will drive there to have it checked. Unfortunately, Walmart doesn’t do brake pad replacement in any of their auto care centers.

Since they don’t provide such a service, there is no point in wondering about the brake pad replacement cost at Walmart. There is a silver lining though, while the company doesn’t offer brake pad replacement services, they do sell brake pads. So at least you can buy them at a cheaper price and then get replaced someplace else.

There is one more thing, While their auto care center doesn’t offer brake replacement, Walmart does have another option. Customers can avail themselves of Walmart’s home brake replacement service. This service is available for cars like 4×4 models like Trucks/SUVs and Sedans. Included in this service are parts for the brake pad replacement. The cost for this in-home brake pad replacement is $160, and that’s just its starting price.

How Much Does Brake Pad Cost at Walmart?

As mentioned earlier, even though you cannot get your brake pad replaced at Walmart, you can still buy them. When it comes to prices, it depends on the things you are buying since there are multiple parts for brake pads replacement. There are brake calipers, brake rotors, and brake pads. If it’s just a brake pad then you can pay anywhere from $20 to $40 dollars to buy various kinds of brake pad sets.

The above-mentioned price is something that is doing the offer period. Otherwise, the prices can go up to $100, but there are still some sets that cost a cheaper price. Usually, a brake pad for a car or many vehicles is bought in a set of 4. In case you are buying it for the whole vehicle then you will need a set of 8. To get a better idea of the prices for brake pad sets, check this Walmart page for brake pad prices.

For example, if you want to buy some brake calipers or brake rotors then it’s going to cost you $40-$120 and $20-$80 respectively. Sometimes the brake calipers can get expensive as the price can go up to $250. It is always better to constantly check the Walmart website for any kind of auto care center parts. This is because the prices keep varying.

What Are Walmart’s Auto Care Center’s Working Hours?

If you think Walmart’s Auto care center has the same working hours as their stores then you, my friend, are mistaken. That’s because the store and the auto care center are different places and have different services. Since that’s the case, you should also know the timings so you can visit their Auto care center to avail their services.

Now, one thing to keep in mind is that not every store has the same working hours, and the timings vary with certain locations. For example, let’s talk about the Edison store that is located at 2220 State Route 27. This store opens as early as 7:00 AM and closes at 7:00 PM, and the timings are the same from Monday to Sunday.

The above-mentioned timing is pretty common for many stores in different states. Sometimes a few stores may open late during the weekends, like at 10:00 in the morning, and close early by 6:00 PM. As I said, certain auto care center times vary based on the location. Regardless, it is always wise to check the auto care center timing before you visit. A Google search will tell you the store timings near your location.

Since Walmart Doesn’t Change Brake Pads, Where Should You Go?

While it is a bummer that Walmart’s affordable services aren’t available for brake pad replacement, there are still plenty of other places for that. Here we are going to list a few places based on their services and prices. People who want to get their brake pads replaced can go to places like Pep Boys, Meineke, or Midas.

These are pretty great options based on price and the quality of service. These three places have different prices for different services. The prices are from these 3 places are pretty high for parts when compare to those of Walmart. When it comes to charging for services, you have to pay $ 80 for the labor for every hour. This is at Midas and Meineke, and the total costs could go above $500 for 4 brake pads depending on the services you opt for.

Always check with the service provider and know the prices before you go for any. Also, Want to get such services someplace else? You can search “brake pad replacement costs near me” or “cheap brake service near me” on Google. This will give you a bunch of “brake pad replacement near me” options.

When Should I Replace My Brake Pads and How to Check if They Need Replacement?

It is a no-brainer that brake pads are essential for a brake to work properly in any vehicle. Brake pads in a car or any vehicle are usually between a rotor or a caliper. Their function is to reduce friction to the rotor when brakes are applied, and only then does the vehicle slows down. This is the general gist of a brake pad. So what happens if you don’t replace them?

For starters, the brakes aren’t going to work as they are supposed. If the brake pads aren’t replaced when they are supposed, the rotors are affected. A rotor can break since their brake pad adds friction and remove appropriate heat from it. Similarly, it also damages your brake caliper since without proper brake pads they keep grinding against the rotor.

Sign That You Need to Replace/repair the Brake Pads

For starters, you will hear a weird high-pitched sound from your car, like a screech or squeak. This happens when the pads are worn out.

Sometimes there’s also a clicking noise, or a grinding noise when you apply brakes. Such noise comes from the metal wear indicators in the brake pads.

Do feel any kind of vibration when applying the brakes? Then it is time to get some new brake pads.

Applying brake to stop but is it taking longer? Well, this is not something you can ignore at all. This issue could even lead to serious accidents.

With the advent of smart cars and other technologies in cars, there’s also the addition of brake pad indicator lights. When it’s on, you know what you have to do.

Sometimes when you check the brake pad manually, you might notice that they have become thin. This is another sign to get new brake pads. They should be more than 6.4mm thick to be good.

Wrapping Up

Everyone who owns a car or any kind of vehicle should understand the importance of brake pads. Check out the price of buying brake pads by going online through the Walmart website or any other service of your choice. Since Walmart doesn’t replace brake pads, choose other services that we mentioned in this article.

Frequently Asked Questions(FAQs)

What is Brake Pad Replacement Cost at Walmart? If you are buying a set of 4 brake pads at Walmart then it will cost you around $20-$40. This is the basic price and there are quite a few options that go even higher. How to find brake pad replacement costs near me? If you have an idea of the store near you then visit them to find out. The best way is to search “brake pad replacement near me” on Google and you will also get their prices. What services does Walmart Auto Care Center offer? While Walmart doesn’t offer brake pad replacements, there are still quite a few services that you can get from them. For example, oil change, tire mounting, flat tire repair, and a few other maintenance options. How to find the brake pad replacement cost near me? Just head to an auto care store close to you to find out their prices or do is an online search.