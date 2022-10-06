What could be a better way to lift your mood than listening to music? Seriously, songs and music have become a prominent part of our lives. Over the years, numerous artists came and went, but their songs still rule over their fans. One of the most influential musicians is Paul David Hewson, but people recognize him by his stage name “Bono”. Bono is also famous for his association with the famous rock group “U2”, which was formed in the year 1976 and previously went by the names Feedback and The Hype. Bono started making music back in the year 1976 and he and his group are still going strong. During his career, Bono has taken home 22 Grammys and has also been included in the list of Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While it is very difficult in today’s era to spend time with one’s family, Bono on the other hand has been serving the community for decades. He has greatly contributed to the establishment of numerous organizations such as DATA, EDUN, ONE Campaign, Product Red, and many more. Most of these organizations are concerned with the development and growth of Africa. Bono has been presented with numerous accolades for his humanitarian works.

For instance, his name has been listed in Time’s Persons of the Year list in the year 2005. In addition to this, he also received knighthood by the late Elizabeth II in the year 2007 for Bono’s “Services to the Music Industry and his Humanitarian work”. Later in 2013, his name was also recognized in French Ordre des Arts et des Lattres, which translates to Order of Arts and Letters.

What is Bono Worth?

The Irish musician, Bono net worth is a stunning $700 million as of this writing. He acquired a large portion of his riches from his work as a solo entertainer as well as the lead singer of U2. During the course of his career, Bono has been presented with many honors such as ASCAP Award, Capri Song Award, Golden Globes Award (2014 and 2003), NAACP Award, Peabody Award, World Soundtrack Award, and many more. Due to his works, Bono has been nominated for an Oscar Award in the years 2014 and 2003.

In addition to this, his works also got him nominated for a Critics Choice Award, Denver Film Critics Society, HMMA (Hollywood Music In Media Award), INOCA (International Online Cinema Award), MTV TRL Award, MTV Video Music Award, OFTA (Online Film and Television Association), and many more.

How Much Does Bono Make?

Before I tell you Bono’s yearly earnings, I suggest you take a seat, because the singer’s annual earnings might shock you. According to our reports, the Irish singer reportedly bags in more than $115.5 million every year from his musical works. However, his massive annual takings don’t include only musical earnings alone. It also includes Bono’s earnings from merchandise sales, concerts, live performances, guest appearances in movies and television shows, royalties for previous works, and many more.

In addition to this, Bono has also invested a considerable share of his riches into various business ventures. He makes ample cash from his social media handles (such as YouTube, Instagram, etc.) through paid posts. Bono is also paid heavily for brand promotions or advocating. Given that he has multiple sources of revenue, he reportedly takes over $9.63 million out of them. Bono reportedly makes more than $2.22 million per week from his ties in various projects. Let’s take a quick overview of Bono’s earnings.

Bono Earnings

Bono and his group started their musical journey with the release of their first album titled “Boy” in 1980. The album was a great success and went on to earn platinum certification by the RIAA. As per reports, Bono’s take from the album sales was around $3 million. In the following year, U2 released “October” which also earned platinum certification. Bono reportedly walked home with more than $2 million in his pockets. In 1983 U2 gave 2 notable albums i.e, Under a Blood Red Sky and War. The former is a live album and brought more than $1.93 million in profits, while the latter generated $9 million in revenue.

Then in the year 1984, the band released “The Unforgettable Fire”, which brought $7 million into their pockets. U2 then released one of their most popular albums “The Joshua Tree”, which went on to become an enormous success. Reportedly the album recorded more than $25 million in revenue. Due to this, U2 became one of the most desired bands in the 90s era. Bono and his team released “Rattle and Hum” in 1988 and the album sales of this album brought over $15 million into their bank accounts. Later in 1991, the rock band dropped their latest release “Achtung Baby”.

Achtung Baby was an even bigger hit than its predecessor generating over $18 million in profits. Bono and his friends released “Zooropa” ($7 million), Pop with U2 ($7 million revenue), The Best of 1980-1990 compilation album ($7.8 million), All That You Can’t Leave Behind ($12 million), How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb ($9 million), and No Line Horizon ($5 million).

Bono Business Ventures and Investments

The rock star has made numerous million-dollar return investments throughout his career that made him a business mogul. Back in the year 1992, Bono took over a hotel renovated it, and transformed it into a 5-star hotel. This venture of Bono made him millions. He is also one of the board of directors of the private equity company called “Elevation Partners”. Through this equity company, Bono went on to invest his wealth in many profitable entities such as Eidos Interactive, Forbes, Facebook, and many more. As per our records, Bono reportedly invested a whopping $250 million into Forbes. Elevation Partners also invested around $210 million in Facebook and reportedly took over a stake of 1.5%.

It was revealed that Bono’s shares in Facebook are worth more than $1 billion in the year 2012. However, it was later proved to be a rumor by Forbes. According to our estimation, Bono’s take on FB is evaluated to be between $40 million to $80 million. He is also reported to have shares in Apple Inc. that are worth no less than $200 million. Aside from Elevation Partners, Bono is also on the board of directors of renowned firms such as Rise Fund (established by TPG Inc or Texas Pacific Group) and Zipline (a drone manufacturing company). He also helped to establish the American fashion brand called “EDUN” in the year 2005. Check out how Bono spends his money in the below section.

How Does Bono Spend His Money?

The Rock star has made numerous real estate purchases throughout his musical career. His most notable purchase is the Killiney Mansion, New York Apartment, and the Eze bord du Mer Mansion. As per reports, his Killiney Mansion is situated in Ireland, and it occupies 6,000 square feet of space. It is reported that Bono purchased this place around the 1980s and the purchase price of this place hasn’t been disclosed. Bono possesses an enormous villa in Eze bord du Mer, France.

Just like the Killiney Mansion, the price of this villa is also not made public. The singer is the keeper of an apartment in Manhattan, which originally belonged to the late Apple founder, Steve Jobs. However, Jobs never relocated to this apartment and thus this 4,800 square feet property went to Bono. As per records, the Irish singer paid a whopping $15 million for this place.

Bono Car Collection

The singer also has some pretty expensive rides to show off. For instance, he is the owner of a Maserati Quattroporte that comes with a 4.2l V8 engine that can generate 425 horsepower. This car is estimated to be worth more than $207k. Similarly, he is the keeper of a Tesla Model X which cost him around $250k. His Tesla car features a 375 volts electronic motor, and it has 288 horsepower. Bono also purchased a Volkswagen Tiguan and a Ducati 916 which cost him around $28k and $15k respectively. The former can touch 150 km/hr speed, while the latter can reach 260 km/hr speed.

Apart from this, the singer also possesses a personal yacht. As per reports, Bono made the purchase back in the year 2007 and the vehicle is called “The Cyan”. This amazing yacht can reach the speed of 19 knots and is 140 feet long. This cruise ship comes with numerous features such as TVs, DVD players, a jacuzzi, water games, and much more. As per reports, Bono paid a whopping sum between $25 million to $30 million for this amazing ship.

Bono Early Life

The U2 lead singer, Bono opened his eyes in Rotunda Hospital, which is in Dublin, Ireland on the 10th of May 1960. He is the second born of Brendan Robert Hewson and Iris Hewson. Bono has an older sibling called, Norman who was born 8 years prior to him. Norman and Bono were brought up in North Finglas. Aside from Norman and Bono, Brendan also has another child through an extramarital affair, however, Bono came to know about this in the year 2000. Bono was sent to Glasnevin National School, St. Patrick’s Cathedral Grammar School, and later on to Mount Temple Comprehensive School. During his initial teenage years, Bono was part of a local street gang, and later in 1976, Bono joined the rock band, U2.

Bono Marriage and Children

The U2 member, Bono walked down the aisle with an Irish businesswoman turned activist, Alison Hewson in the year 1982. A few years after marriage, Bono and Alison welcomed a daughter named, Jordan in May 1989. Later in July 1991, the pair gave birth to another daughter named, Eve Hewson. Bono went on to welcome two sons namely Elijah Bob Patricius Guggi Q in August 1999 and John Abraham in May 2001. Out of Bono’s 4 children, Eve went on to become an actress, while Elijah is the main singer/guitar player in “Inhaler”.

Conclusion

Legendary singers such as Bono are rarely born. Bono has made a fortune throughout his singing career and continues to do so. Apart from this, he has made numerous profitable business investments throughout his career. His investments alone are worth millions of dollars. Bono and his musical group, U2 still continue to make appearances and entertain music enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions About Bono

1. What is the real name of the Irish rock star, Bono? A. The Irish singer, Bono was born Paul David Hewson on the 10th of May 1960. He later changed his name to Bono after commencing his singing career. 2. What is Bono worth? A. As per our sources, Bono net worth is a humongous $700 million as of this year. 3. How old is Bono? A. The lead singer of the rock band U2, Bono is currently 62 years old. 4. How many children does the rocker star, Bono has? A. Bono has been married to Alison Hewson since 1982 and the pair produced 4 children throughout their union. They have 2 sons and 2 daughters namely Elijah, John Abraham, and Jordan, Eve. Eve and Elijah are in the entertainment industry.