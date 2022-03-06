Bobby Shmurda, whose real name is Ackquille Jean Pollard, is a rapper and songwriter from America. Shmurda is a talented artist and is best known for his number “Hot Ni**ga” that he dropped on YouTube in 2014. The song grabbed the 6th position on the US Billboard Hot 100 and peaked the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs chart. His work was so well-taken by the audiences that it elevated the rapper’s position in the industry making him internationally famous, and not to forget, raked in a solid fortune. After the rapper’s success, many fans want to know what is Bobby Shmurda’s net worth? Well, currently Bobby Shmurda net worth is believed to be $400 thousand.

Shmurda quickly rose to popularity after his first release especially because of his trademark “Shmoney Dance”. The music video went viral within days and its viewership count on YouTube reached one million in just a couple of months. In fact, his music style got recognized as drill music by the listeners. Just when he was getting started with his successful career, Bobby got arrested in December 2014 for not one but three or more serious criminal charges – weapon possession, attempt to murder, drug charges, etc. This was a huge step back in his career. After serving close to 7 years in prison he got released on February 23, 2021.

In this posting, you will learn more about Bobby Shmurda net worth 2016 and now, his early life, professional details, how did the rapper’s arrest affect his net worth, Bobby Shmurda salary, and more related facts. So, read on.

Bobby Shmurda Net Worth and Salary, Early Life and Bio, Career, Legal Issues, and Personal Life

Although Bobby Shmurda was able to rise to fame pretty quickly after his track “Hot Ni*gga” went viral, he was able to enjoy the fruits of his success for only a short while. The reason was his incarceration owing to the felony and other criminal charges on him.

Bobby Shmurda Net Worth and Salary

Now, if you ask what is Bobby Shmurda’s net worth, it is important to draw attention to the fact that he could have been worth much more today if he had continued with his work since 2014 till date. As of 2022, Bobby Shmurda net worth is believed to be $400 thousand, although some sources say that he has close to $1 million. It still is poles apart from what he is worth now.

The rapper accumulated almost his entire wealth from his first releases in 2014- the EP and the single. In fact, his net worth was reportedly close to $2 million back in 2014. However, after his arrest, his wealth decreased drastically because of all the legal costs involved in the process. Even though he was serving the sentence, he had to keep paying his production team and co-workers which also had an impact on Bobby Shmurda Net Worth 2016 and after.

According to the standard estimates, Bobby Shmurda salary would have been between $1 to $2 million per year from 2014 to 2021 if he had maintained his form and not been imprisoned. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume that Shmurda lost close to $10 million of income that he could have potentially earned if he wasn’t sentenced.

Now that you are aware of Bobby Shmurda salary and what is Bobby Shmurda’s net worth, it is time to take a quick break to see what his childhood days were like.

Biography and Early life

Given Name: Ackquille Jean Pollard Stage Name: Bobby Shmurda Date of Birth: August 4, 1994 Place of Birth: Miami, Florida Age: 28 years as of 2022 Parents: Gervase Johnson (Father)

Leslie Pollard (Mother) Siblings: Javese Pollard (brother) Profession: Rapper, songwriter Net Worth: $400 thousand

Bobby Shmurda was born Ackquille Jean Pollard on the 4th of August 1994, in Miami, Florida. His father, Gervase Johnson is Jamaican while his mother, Leslie Pollard is Afro-American. Bobby is the younger of the two siblings. His father was a businessman by profession but was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1995 for attempted murder when Bobby was just 2 months old. Therefore, he never got to be around his father. It was then that his mother relocated from Florida to a place called Flatbush, in Brooklyn, New York. Bobby was raised along with his brother by his mother and grandmother there.

Shmurda had to confront the law several times in Brooklyn which means that his arrest in 2014 wasn’t really the first encounter with the cops or the law officers. He even faced 15 months of detention as a juvenile for violating the probation and gun charges. The charges were dropped later probably because he was too young. Bobby did not stop there. He later became the leader and the mastermind of the anti-law group called GS9. The group was involved in unlawful activities like drug trafficking, gun violence, murder, etc. by getting into disputes with other criminal groups.

Although there isn’t much information about his education or high school, according to a few sources online, Bobby suffered from ADHD (attention deficit disorder)as a child. Because of this, he couldn’t stay in class for long. He started dealing with drugs along with his older brother and others from the young age of 9. Some reports also claim that he went to a private college in Brooklyn, but there is no confirmation on it.

Career

Shmurda was passionate about music from when he was little. He was only 10 years old when he started remixing songs and raps. His very first remix release at that time, in 2004, was “Knuck If You Buck”, a song by the Crime Mob. However, neither Bobby nor his song gained any popularity until 2014 when he dropped “Hot N*gga”. The rapper took inspiration from various hip-hop artists like 50 Cent, Lil Wayne, Biggie Smalls, 2 Pac, Lloyd Banks, and more. In fact, he used the beats from Lloyd Banks’ “Jackpot” in “Hot N*gga” which many have described as “drill music”.

The video of “Hot N*gga” along with the unique “Shmoney Dance” choreographed by Bobby himself became a massive hit with numerous views on a single day itself. The dance was also performed on-stage in concerts by singers like Beyoncé, Canadian Rap artist Drake and was mentioned by Jay Z in his rap. Bobby also received a personal phone call from Beyoncé stating that she became a fan of the dance style.

Pretty soon, Shmoney was adopted by many other singers and artists in the industry where they made their own versions of it or included it in their remixes. “Hot N*gga” topped the US R&B/Hip-Hop charts and the US Rap and got 6th place on US Billboard Hot 100. In addition to these, the song also made it to the 21st position on the Rap Digital chart.

When Bobby signed to Epic, the “Hot N*gga” song was officially released under their name in 2020. Gradually, under Epic, the track reached a viewership of close to 645 million on YouTube receiving platinum certification. The official remix video also included some well-known faces of the rap industry like Busta Rhymes and Chris Brown, among others.

Some more projects

Soon after the success of his debut single, Bobby was invited to appear as a guest host for various television shows that include “Husbands of Hollywood”, and “Hart Medication” in its fourth season. The rapper was able to pull a decent paycheck from these smaller projects as well, which added to the Bobby Shmurda net worth.

The Brooklyn rapper also subsequently released his debut EP titled “Shmurda She Wrote” and its single track “Bobby Bitch” spread like a rapid-fire. It soon became very popular among the audiences and was able to take the 92nd position on the Billboard Hot 100. The album itself ranked #5 and #7 on the US Rap chart and R&B/Hip-Hop chart respectively, and #79 on the Billboard 200 chart. Bobby Shmurda collectively worked with many other artists on different mixtapes like Uncle Murda, Mavado, Junior Reid, Shy Glizzy, French Montana, and others.

Epic Records along with Jahlil Beats, the hip-hop record producer was about to release the debut studio album of Bobby Shmurda in 2016. However, this was delayed following the arrest and imprisonment of the rapper in 2014 until the rapper’s release.

Bobby claimed that he was writing songs while he was in jail. During this time he was also presented on his co-rapper, 6ix9ine’s single titled “Stoopid” a year after he got to prison. He used the prison phone to give out the verses of his track. Despite his own limitation with the resources during the incarceration, his work was well-received by the audience. The single obtained rank 25 in the US Billboard Hot 100 chart. In 2017, he rapped for Meed Mill while still inside.

Legal Issues

Bobby Shmurda has had several run-ins with the law right from his childhood days. The major one was in 2014 when he was convicted for illegal possession of a lethal weapon. He was reportedly caught charging a gun at someone when the cops barged in. Later, the rapper was set free after he paid the bail money of $10,000.

The legal problems did not stop there for the rapper. He again came under the radar of the police and the anti-crime team along with 14 other gang members. He was taken into custody for multiple different charges like attempt to murder, drug peddling, criminal negligence and jeopardizing the law, and even possession of a gun illegally. Furthermore, he was the mastermind of the GS9 gang that the cops were trying to track down. The singer pleaded guilty and was released on a cash bail of $2 million.

Well, wait, there is more. He was caught along with his alleged ex-girlfriend while they were smuggling weapons and drugs. Even in prison, he got indulged in several fights and arguments with his in-mates from other gangs. All these got him entangled with the system and led to a sentence of 7 years of which 5 years was imprisonment and 2 years, probation, and he finally was released in February 2021.

Personal Life

There is little known information about Bobby Shmurda’s personal life like information about his girlfriends, relationship, etc. The 28 years old rapper might have been in a relationship earlier. This is evident from the fact that he was once caught with his ex-girlfriend while carrying out criminal activities. However, information about his current relationship status, since his release from prison, is unknown.

One interesting fact about this young rapper that is worth mentioning is that he loves to wear expensive jewelry. Therefore, he doesn’t shy away from spending on pricey diamond-studded jewelry or other high-end accessories adding them to his collection. Bobby reportedly went to Ice Box Diamonds along with his fellow rapper to buy new pieces soon as he was released from prison.

You should also note that most of the rapper’s lyrics talk about his real-life situations and throws light on the experiences he has had throughout his life. He wants his audiences to like him the way he is and know about the ‘real Bobby’.

Summing up

With Bobby Shmurd’s first release going viral and hitting the billboard charts on the upper-ends, there is no doubt that this Brooklyn rapper has tremendous potential. Right from a young age, his work was constantly appreciated by audiences. Had he not entangled himself in the legal problems, Bobby Shmurd net worth would have been 10 times higher than what he is estimated to have today. At present, he is worth $400, 000 which is pretty foggy. The reason is that the rapper has spent most of his wealth clearing off all the costs revolving around his incarceration.

Now that he is set free, he will hopefully pick up the pace quickly and soon gain back what he has lost so far. He has already started with dropping a freestyle song video “No Time for Sleep” on September 3, 2021, his first number after he got released.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What is Bobby Shmurda’s net worth? As of February 2022, Bobby Shmurda net worth is said to be $400 thousand. The rapper was said to have piled up close to $2 million or so from his first release. However, a major chunk of the cash was spent in paying up the lawyers, clearing the costs entailed in the legal proceedings, paying his production team, etc. How old is Bobby Shmurda now? The “Hot N*gga” rapper was born on August 4, 1994, which means as of 2022, he will be 28 years old. What is Shmurda’s height? Bobby Shmurda is 5’10” or 178 cm tall. Who started the Brooklyn drill music? Bobby Shmurda alongside Rowdy Rebel is considered the founder of the Brooklyn Drill Music.